(WRAL)   North Carolina appeals court: Please proceed with the demolition of the 75-foot-tall Confederate monument located in downtown Asheville   (wral.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please allow all the rednecks to chain themselves to it, THEN demolish it.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
with extreme prejudice
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Good. Should have never been built in the first place.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Looks like a pile of turds
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Confederate monuments have long been viewed by many as symbols of white supremacy.

FTFY
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
im2.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Tman144
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"75-foot-tall Confederate monument"
Sounds like someone is compensating for something.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Bulldoze it immediately. I'm sick of these endless court battles. We have one going on here in VA in Richmond just a stone's throw from the State Capitol building. Bulldoze it and worry about the consequences later. History will be on your side.
 
Thallone1
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Tman144: "75-foot-tall Confederate monument"
Sounds like someone is compensating for something.


Losing?
 
wage0048
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Traitors don't get statues.
 
GoldSpider [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How did something like that last that long in the Berkeley of the East?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

wage0048: Traitors don't get statues.


if there were white people in North Carolina why are there still white
people in North Carolina

/how is babby maed
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
cdn.lib.unc.eduView Full Size

LOL. Your monument is bad and you should feel bad.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm surprised it lasted this long.  Asheville is where people from Buckhead vacation.
 
NoGodsButtMan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Historical preservation of a Confederate battle unit by preserving memorials built long after the war? Fark you. That's not history. That is specifically honoring traitors. That is going out of the way yo say "we still think we were right." And that is what is leading us back to civil war.
 
gbv23
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Asheville looks cool. They've got a museum about Black Mountain.

Yes, I'd still go over to Greenville for the exhibit at the BMW Foundation Car Club
 
NotThatGuyAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ah, as Covid is starting to wind down in the US we're back to Confederate monuments.

/I used to live sorta near Asheville.  Nice place, just not my scene
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I think it lasted as long as it did because most people didn't notice or care. I went to Asheville High in the '80 and much of my family still lives there. That monument is not not on many people's radar.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

wage0048: Traitors don't get statues.


Ok, now I'm curious. Which traitor looked like a pile of rocks?  Was it an issue of What If?  Like "What If the Fantastic Four were confederate soldiers?"
 
dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I think its fine to leave these up with a plaque attached that says "These statues were built by traitors to scare black people".
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [cdn.lib.unc.edu image 638x850]
LOL. Your monument is bad and you should feel bad.


The design skills of a toddler.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [cdn.lib.unc.edu image 638x850]
LOL. Your monument is bad and you should feel bad.


Ah, it's not directly a monument to the Confederacy, but to Confederate-era wartime governor Zebulon Vance. Also, they've already started on it.

Also, I named the extraterrestrial villains in my first Fark Fiction Anthology story "the Zebulonians" after him, because a) fark him and b) his name really does sound like the name of a race of hostile aliens.

/There's also a small town in Wake county named after him.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dothemath: I think its fine to leave these up with a plaque attached that says "These statues were built by traitors to scare black people".


I would demolish it and leave the destroyed based with a plaque that celebrates tearing it down because it was a racist monument to begin with.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gbv23: Asheville looks cool. They've got a museum about Black Mountain.

Yes, I'd still go over to Greenville for the exhibit at the BMW Foundation Car Club


I saw that museum when they held a massive European auto festival there (maybe 2014?).  Killer museum and I should stop by again to see if they've made any updates.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [cdn.lib.unc.edu image 638x850]
LOL. Your monument is bad and you should feel bad.


assets.atlasobscura.comView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Prank Call of Cthulhu: [cdn.lib.unc.edu image 638x850]
LOL. Your monument is bad and you should feel bad.

Ah, it's not directly a monument to the Confederacy, but to Confederate-era wartime governor Zebulon Vance. Also, they've already started on it.

Also, I named the extraterrestrial villains in my first Fark Fiction Anthology story "the Zebulonians" after him, because a) fark him and b) his name really does sound like the name of a race of hostile aliens.

/There's also a small town in Wake county named after him.


I was just saying to people as we were driving back to Wilson from Raleigh this weekend, "Zebulon" is so normal to us around here, we forget it sounds like a Buck Rogers villain.

Zebulon:  Emperor of Space!
 
Tman144
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Prank Call of Cthulhu: [cdn.lib.unc.edu image 638x850]
LOL. Your monument is bad and you should feel bad.

Ah, it's not directly a monument to the Confederacy, but to Confederate-era wartime governor Zebulon Vance. Also, they've already started on it.

Also, I named the extraterrestrial villains in my first Fark Fiction Anthology story "the Zebulonians" after him, because a) fark him and b) his name really does sound like the name of a race of hostile aliens.

/There's also a small town in Wake county named after him.


From the article you posted:
"Earlier estimates had said demolition could take as little as 10 days, though that was before a contractor on May 19 found that the marker was hollow and filled with debris that presented a possible danger if it tumbled out."

I find it strangely symbolic that the monument was hollow and filled with garbage.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
26.1 miles away in Etowah Library, there is a *Union* monument.  No idea how it got there, probably from back when such things were about the soldiers (not many slaves in Appalachia, so the Confederacy wasn't popular) and not directly about white supremacy.

Then again, the thing is pretty well tucked away and only likely to be found by people who can read.  So don't expect rednecks to picket it.
 
1funguy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just change the plaque to "Black Lesbians in Business".

The entire white supremacist empire will implode and we will be able to just take care of the rest of the monuments to racism at the same time.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Prank Call of Cthulhu: [cdn.lib.unc.edu image 638x850]
LOL. Your monument is bad and you should feel bad.

[assets.atlasobscura.com image 600x450]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

physt: dothemath: I think its fine to leave these up with a plaque attached that says "These statues were built by traitors to scare black people".

I would demolish it and leave the destroyed based with a plaque that celebrates tearing it down because it was a racist monument to begin with.


Well, they are technically a pert of history.
Theyre monuments to mans inhumanity to man.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: wage0048: Traitors don't get statues.

Ok, now I'm curious. Which traitor looked like a pile of rocks?


Stonewall Jackson.

Duh.

/ Sometimes they just write themselves.
//No statues for traitors
/// Tres
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [cdn.lib.unc.edu image 638x850]
LOL. Your monument is bad and you should feel bad.


Right? Vance was the least cool Duke of Hazzard.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Prank Call of Cthulhu: [cdn.lib.unc.edu image 638x850]
LOL. Your monument is bad and you should feel bad.

Ah, it's not directly a monument to the Confederacy, but to Confederate-era wartime governor Zebulon Vance. Also, they've already started on it.

Also, I named the extraterrestrial villains in my first Fark Fiction Anthology story "the Zebulonians" after him, because a) fark him and b) his name really does sound like the name of a race of hostile aliens.


I hope you make the book!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sure, cancel all of history while you are at it.
These decisions are so easy to make when it wasn't YOUR families that died and suffered in the war defending what they believed in.
All of this just so that some snowflakes' feelings don't get hurt.
Shame.

/they see me trollin' they hatin'
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gbv23: Asheville looks cool. They've got a museum about Black Mountain.

Yes, I'd still go over to Greenville for the exhibit at the BMW Foundation Car Club


Asheville is cool. They have a museum dedicated to Bob Moog (called the Moogseum; duh, what else). Moog lived there for the last couple of decades of his life.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This should have happened long time ago.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phenn [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Prank Call of Cthulhu: [cdn.lib.unc.edu image 638x850]
LOL. Your monument is bad and you should feel bad.

[assets.atlasobscura.com image 600x450]


What the fark is that thing?
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Noah_Tall: wage0048: Traitors don't get statues.

Ok, now I'm curious. Which traitor looked like a pile of rocks?

Stonewall Jackson.

Duh.

/ Sometimes they just write themselves.
//No statues for traitors
/// Tres


Damn. I served that up and you knocked it out of the park.
 
Arthur Friend
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: East


Keep driving east on I-40 and you'll soon pass two giant ass confederate flags. We're talking almost 100' flags and they proudly boast they support traitors.

Asheville is awesome but it's surrounded by people and wildlife armed and drunk
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [cdn.lib.unc.edu image 638x850]
LOL. Your monument is bad and you should feel bad.


You could build it in Minecraft in under one minute with just 22 cobblestone blocks.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Avalanche Control on US 2 (with Tanks)
Youtube FZLfboCceGA
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

phenn: Ambitwistor: Prank Call of Cthulhu: [cdn.lib.unc.edu image 638x850]
LOL. Your monument is bad and you should feel bad.

[assets.atlasobscura.com image 600x450]

What the fark is that thing?


General Nathan Bedford Forrest statue in Nashville.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gbv23: Asheville looks cool. They've got a museum about Black Mountain.

Yes, I'd still go over to Greenville for the exhibit at the BMW Foundation Car Club


I live in Black Mountain. Not sure why they'd have a museum for this town, the old art school maybe?

Resident Muslim: Sure, cancel all of history while you are at it.
These decisions are so easy to make when it wasn't YOUR families that died and suffered in the war defending what they believed in.
All of this just so that some snowflakes' feelings don't get hurt.
Shame.

/they see me trollin' they hatin'


Had me in the first part, but what the hell: I have an ancestor who fought for the confederacy and died of dysentery. A fitting tribute to Dixie. Tear them all down
 
mike_d85
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Fireproof: /There's also a small town in Wake county named after him.


Yeah, the confederacy is weirdly baked in to the south.  A neighborhood in my hometown is named after a confederate general and the high school is named after him as well.  The only reason anyone realizes it's a confederate general is because the school still uses "The Generals" as their team name.  I say team name because they've been slowly compromising the actual general part out.

They don't have a current mascot, but it was previously a confederate general.  Right now they only use a logo with crossed swords just kind of hoping everyone forgets the confederate part, but petitions get dragged out every couple of years and the community fights about it for a few months and gives up because changing the name of a school named after a confederate official requires a 2/3 vote from the state legislature.  Seriously, it's called the South Carolina Heritage Act. I don't know where that leaves them legally with just changing the mascot name though.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I just thought I would pop in to point out that the chlorides in tomato sauce react with the copper in bronze and the oxygen in the air and cause irreversible "bronze disease" that never stops spreading.

So if your town is afflicted with bronze monuments to racist traitors, and the city is run by racist traitor sympathizers who refuse to get rid of them, definitively do not sneak out in the dark of night with a dripping sack of Ragu and heave it at any of those ugly farking eyesores. Because if you do, that will be the end of the problem and will force the removal of the now irreparably damaged racist traitor monument.

Which would be just an awful, awful shame.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dothemath: I think its fine to leave these up with a plaque attached that says "These statues were built by traitors to scare black people".


Or you can put them all in a single park.

In Eastern Europe they have Lenin parks, where they gathered all the Lenin statues after the Berlin Wall came down.

The one I remember has the Lenin statues set up, so that he is staring and gesturing in random directions, making it seem farsical.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: How did something like that last that long in the Berkeley of the East?


Asheville has lots of granola types, but it's surrounded by redneck country.

Visited there for vacation, in the same afternoon we saw hippies having a drum circle in a park downtown then on the way back to the cabin a guy in a Stars & Bars T shirt carrying a shotgun over his shoulder while walking down the road.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

physt: dothemath: I think its fine to leave these up with a plaque attached that says "These statues were built by traitors to scare black people".

I would demolish it and leave the destroyed based with a plaque that celebrates tearing it down because it was a racist monument to begin with.


How about painting it rainbow colours and changing the plaque?

Since it's just a pile of rocks, it's easy to refurbish.

Well, it's to late now, but it seems better to change the monuments into something racists will hate.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: Rent Party: Noah_Tall: wage0048: Traitors don't get statues.

Ok, now I'm curious. Which traitor looked like a pile of rocks?

Stonewall Jackson.

Duh.

/ Sometimes they just write themselves.
//No statues for traitors
/// Tres

Damn. I served that up and you knocked it out of the park.


It shocked me, too.  I usually have to play the straight man in these things.
 
