(NPR)   The only definitive ranking of every musical guest from the last season of SNL that you'll ever need, going all the way from number 1 to as-yet-unprosecuted crime against humanity that was Morgan Wallen's appearance   (npr.org) divider line
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wallen has long had a "repeatedly arrested outside Kid Rock's bar" vibe to him, although to be fair, he's only been arrested outside Kid Rock's bar once.

Sounds about right.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Megan Thee Stallion, Savage, was the most awesome musical guest ever.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I honestly expected to not recognize one group, but the Boss was there.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Was Opeth there?

No.

I guess that's that.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My favorite artistes are not on the list, but then again you've never heard of them.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: My favorite artistes are not on the list, but then again you've never heard of them.


Look Weezer only had two albums as far as I'm concerned.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I remember Talking Heads and Elvis Costello.   Gilda (as Rosanne Rosannadanna) made fun of the latter's name.    Belushi going on stage with Joe Cocker.  Paul Simon in a turkey suit
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Elon Musk as guest host was so awesome his episode didn't need a musical act.
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Would it kill them to book Foghat?
 
ongbok
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No Rage Against the Machine? They had Lorne Michaels running out on stage live, pulling plugs, screaming "Shut this shiat down!"

That was the last episode of Saturday Night Live I ever watched live.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No Ashlee Simpson?
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Was Opeth there?

No.

I guess that's that.


I saw Gojira open for Opeth and everyone left after Gojira.
 
bughunter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Before I click, imma guess my favorite, St. Vincent, didn't make number 1.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/she's very talented
//smart, quirky and talented
///that means I have a crush
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fuhgetaboutit.

I'm so old that I just DVR right past all of the music crap.  SNL is great!
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Would it kill them to book Foghat?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bughunter: Before I click, imma guess my favorite, St. Vincent, didn't make number 1.

[Fark user image 850x850]

/she's very talented
//smart, quirky and talented
///that means I have a crush


Is that a boy or a girl?

I don't even care.
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Subby means from Morgan Wallace to No. 1 if you clicked the link
 
casual disregard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

casual disregard: bughunter: Before I click, imma guess my favorite, St. Vincent, didn't make number 1.

[Fark user image 850x850]

/she's very talented
//smart, quirky and talented
///that means I have a crush

Is that a boy or a girl?

I don't even care.


How did you funny my post even before it was posted?
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kukukupo: I honestly expected to not recognize one group, but the Boss was there.


I mean, Foo Fighters and The Strokes?

If you want to admit you haven't changed your radio channel from the one that plays "Omahas Greatest Classic Rock!" since 1993, great, but, don't expect many kudos.
 
bughunter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

casual disregard: bughunter: Before I click, imma guess my favorite, St. Vincent, didn't make number 1.

[Fark user image 850x850]

/she's very talented
//smart, quirky and talented
///that means I have a crush

Is that a boy or a girl?

I don't even care.


Neither does she.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ongbok: No Rage Against the Machine? They had Lorne Michaels running out on stage live, pulling plugs, screaming "Shut this shiat down!"

That was the last episode of Saturday Night Live I ever watched live.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Uncontrolled_Jibe: I remember Talking Heads and Elvis Costello.   Gilda (as Rosanne Rosannadanna) made fun of the latter's name.    Belushi going on stage with Joe Cocker.  Paul Simon in a turkey suit



1979 had Blondie, Dylan, Chicago, Tom Petty, David Bowie, The B-52, J. Geils.  Not to mention Paul Simon doing a duet with James Taylor on the same night that David Sanborn performed.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dletter: kukukupo: I honestly expected to not recognize one group, but the Boss was there.

I mean, Foo Fighters and The Strokes?

If you want to admit you haven't changed your radio channel from the one that plays "Omahas Greatest Classic Rock!" since 1993, great, but, don't expect many kudos.


1993? Let's try 1982. Hall and Oates is where it's at, maneater.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Uncontrolled_Jibe: I remember Talking Heads and Elvis Costello.   Gilda (as Rosanne Rosannadanna) made fun of the latter's name.    Belushi going on stage with Joe Cocker.  Paul Simon in a turkey suit


Elvis Costello was on as a replacement for The Sex Pistols, who were unable to appear because Malcolm McLaren sabotaged their visa applications. Note the message on the drummer's T-shirt.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ski9600: Fuhgetaboutit.

I'm so old that I just DVR right past all of the music crap.  SNL is great!


You missed some good ones.

I really like Nathaniel Rateliff and Phoebe Bridgers, too.

Musically, this season's been better than many recent ones.

Even Miley didn't suck.

/well, on stage anyway
//and her pupils sure were dilated as hell, wtf
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: cwheelie: Would it kill them to book Foghat?

[Fark user image 281x422]


Glad someone remembered
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
SNL has as much to offer people who love amazing music as it does to people who love intelligent, hilarious comedy!
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I guess maybe I shouldn't compare any of this drivel to say A SNL performance by The Talking Heads?
 
