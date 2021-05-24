 Skip to content
(The Drive)   Belarus now wants you to believe Hamas sent bomb scare that led to journalist's capture. Not to the airport in Lithuania that the RyanAir flight was on approach to, but the airport in Minsk that it was forced to   (thedrive.com) divider line
    Belarus, Vilnius, Gaza Strip, Alexander Lukashenko, Minsk, Belarusian capital, arrest of opposition journalist Roman Protasevich  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Minsk, eh?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suspend all air travel crossing Belorussian borders, and freeze all international accounts of the regime.  Twist their nuts.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Every nation needs to twist the knife.

Hey Belarus, if you want to become part of Russia? Just do it.

FWIW: Putin would have been smart enough to divert the plane earlier.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You know. Everyone on that plane is lucky they didn't just shoot it down.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: You know. Everyone on that plane is lucky they didn't just shoot it down.


I read at least one allegation that the threat was made.

But that may not have been accurate.

/or it may have been...
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Did you expect a competent dictatorship?
 
Alunan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I really want the US or Germany or someone to send a special ops team to get this kid out. I know it won't happen, but I want it.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
ibethamasdidthis.jpg
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hamas: "Leave us out of this, you farking assholes."
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

puffy999: NewportBarGuy: You know. Everyone on that plane is lucky they didn't just shoot it down.

I read at least one allegation that the threat was made.

But that may not have been accurate.

/or it may have been...


What is the purpose of the MiG that accompanied them, if it was not a threat to shoot them down?
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Netanyahu's getting really desperate.
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: puffy999: NewportBarGuy: You know. Everyone on that plane is lucky they didn't just shoot it down.

I read at least one allegation that the threat was made.

But that may not have been accurate.

/or it may have been...

What is the purpose of the MiG that accompanied them, if it was not a threat to shoot them down?


It was just a friendship fighter jet. To let them know how much friendship means.
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Nice try Dmitry.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Hamas: "Leave us out of this, you farking assholes."


There were no Jews to kill, so Hamas wasn't interested.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: puffy999: NewportBarGuy: You know. Everyone on that plane is lucky they didn't just shoot it down.

I read at least one allegation that the threat was made.

But that may not have been accurate.

/or it may have been...

What is the purpose of the MiG that accompanied them, if it was not a threat to shoot them down?


Threat... land or else.

They could have easily fallen in behind and fired off a missile if they complied or not. I'm just glad they didn't. But flying in that part of the world right now? Yeah, spend the $0.25 and get the insurance at the airport that covers shoot downs.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Hamas: "Leave us out of this, you farking assholes."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This should actually be looked into, but not for the absurd face-value accusation. Apparently the Lukashenko government feels that of all the excuses they could have given, this was the one most likely to stand up to scrutiny. It could indicate that they feel comfortable in providing "evidence", which would make it highly likely that they have contacts inside Hamas. Which... is plausible.
 
NotThatGuyAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Bennie Crabtree: puffy999: NewportBarGuy: You know. Everyone on that plane is lucky they didn't just shoot it down.

I read at least one allegation that the threat was made.

But that may not have been accurate.

/or it may have been...

What is the purpose of the MiG that accompanied them, if it was not a threat to shoot them down?

Threat... land or else.

They could have easily fallen in behind and fired off a missile if they complied or not. I'm just glad they didn't. But flying in that part of the world right now? Yeah, spend the $0.25 and get the insurance at the airport that covers shoot downs. just don't
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I bet the plane had Republican votes from Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan, and Georgia on it, too.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I know when I find out about a bomb threat on a plane, I direct the plane to my own seat of government.

Also,

UNC_Samurai: Suspend all air travel crossing Belorussian borders, and freeze all international accounts of the regime.  Twist their nuts.


The first is already being done by the EU. They are banning all airlines from overflying Belarus & refusing access at all EU airports to any airline that does not comply.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It makes sense if you think about it. Putting a bomb in any old airport can be difficult but if you already can control of an airport you can put a bomb wherever then it's just a matter of telling the plane where to go.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: puffy999: NewportBarGuy: You know. Everyone on that plane is lucky they didn't just shoot it down.

I read at least one allegation that the threat was made.

But that may not have been accurate.

/or it may have been...

What is the purpose of the MiG that accompanied them, if it was not a threat to shoot them down?


They were bringing draniki.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Also, you know, expressed written versus oral implied...
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: BigNumber12: Hamas: "Leave us out of this, you farking assholes."

There were no Jews Zionists to kill criticize, so Hamas wasn't interested.


FTFJ
 
hammettman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

KiwDaWabbit: I bet the plane had Republican votes from Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan, and Georgia on it, too.


That theory works best if the plane was shot down, then no one could ever not prove that the votes were not on the plane.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Guess they don't know about the Streisand effect in eastern Europe.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's the ticket.
 
Danack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

puffy999: FWIW: Putin would have been smart enough to divert the plane earlier.


Meh. I reckon this was a screwup, and the original plan was to have a somewhat legitimate threat made to the flight, just as it reached Belarus airspace, and then have the agents onboard 'confirm' that threat.

Instead someone farked up, and the agents had to make the threat themself....which was almost not believed.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And just think, all they had to do was lure the reporter to a Saudi embassy properly equipped with bone saws, and the world would have been just fine what happened next.
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Algebrat: This should actually be looked into, but not for the absurd face-value accusation. Apparently the Lukashenko government feels that of all the excuses they could have given, this was the one most likely to stand up to scrutiny. It could indicate that they feel comfortable in providing "evidence", which would make it highly likely that they have contacts inside Hamas. Which... is plausible.


No, it just aligns with Putin's anti Palestinian propaganda.

They could give a fark all if it stands up to scrutiny
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

hammettman: KiwDaWabbit: I bet the plane had Republican votes from Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan, and Georgia on it, too.

That theory works best if the plane was shot down, then no one could ever not prove that the votes were not on the plane.


The good news is that an assertion doesn't have to make any kind of sense whatsoever for a Republican to glob onto it.
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I want you to believe I'm just posting pictures of ice cream.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Minsk, eh?

[Fark user image image 425x566]


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Minsc would sort this shiat out
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
After initially downplaying the incident, the airline subsequenrly deemed it as "air piracy," with O'Leary himself describing it as a "state-sponsored hijacking."

Subsequenrly? Add in the ridiculously low res MIG, and I'm pretty sure this was slated to appear in a high school newspaper...
 
mainsail
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What is the Belarus equivalent  of "pull the other one, it has bells on"?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: OgreMagi: BigNumber12: Hamas: "Leave us out of this, you farking assholes."

There were no Jews Zionists to kill criticize, so Hamas wasn't interested.

FTFJ


You clearly don't know what Hamas is.
 
Cormee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ryanair, subby, Ryanair
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: puffy999: NewportBarGuy: You know. Everyone on that plane is lucky they didn't just shoot it down.

I read at least one allegation that the threat was made.

But that may not have been accurate.

/or it may have been...

What is the purpose of the MiG that accompanied them, if it was not a threat to shoot them down?


To make them land due to the obvious threat of being shot down if they didn't - not to shoot them down (unless they didn't land of course.)  Totally different from just sending them out to shoot it down!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Porous Horace: OgreMagi: BigNumber12: Hamas: "Leave us out of this, you farking assholes."

There were no Jews Zionists to kill criticize, so Hamas wasn't interested.

FTFJ

You clearly don't know what Hamas is.


Hamas is fark's favourite boot flavour.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Anytime I've heard acquaintances from the ex-Soviet world speak of Belarus, it was mostly to call them the hilljacks of Eastern Europe. Seeing this ham-fisted exercise kind of makes me get why they thought that now.

I mean, someone had to come up with those 'meanwhile, in Belarus' memes a few years back.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Adjusts ITG foil hat
Tell them that they have 24 hrs to release him, and his traveling companion
All their possessions, including the lint in their pockets, or the bombings will begin.
Then start flying sorties at their borders. Doesnt matter the plane. Just have it approach the border then turn away.
I'd  bet they would give up rather the start a war.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They got caught red handed trying to Khashoggi a dude by hijacking a plane with ATC and now they're scrambling to not have every civilized country on the planet declare them a No Fly zone. Smooth move, you fascist morons. Surely the literally hundreds of witnesses who were just severely inconvenienced were never going to say anything, right?
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Bennie Crabtree:

What is the purpose of the MiG that accompanied them, if it was not a threat to shoot them down?

That is the normal protocol for a security risk on an aircraft around the world.  If it happens in the US, or Europe or elsewhere, if there is a potential hijacking, bomb threat, plane not responding to ATC, nations will put a fighter up just in case.  If there was a loss of command of the aircraft, the the fighter is in a position to destroy the craft before it causes further damage. It certainly could be an implied threat and should the Ryanair flight ignored the ATC commands, that jet may have acted (a big what-if as a shoot down of a commercial aircraft due to a bomb threat is a tough sell and evidence will show tell tail marks of a shoot down as opposed to a bomb explosion)

If you remember the Payne Stewart jet that lost Oxygen and was flying on autopilot https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1999_So​u​th_Dakota_Learjet_crash, there was a fighter escort.  In theory, if it looked like it would overfly a urban area, there could have been a shootdown over empty land to make sure to minimize the damage on the ground.  Fortunately, it ran out of fuel and crashed in South Dakota fields so only those onboard died.
 
Grizmund [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
