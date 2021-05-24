 Skip to content
(Mercury News)   The Mercury News asks the hard-hitting question -- what's causing the drought? "Lack of Rain" strangely absent   (mercurynews.com) divider line
ImOscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not enough virgin sacrifices in LA?

I'm kidding, of course; LA has no virgins.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably lack of atmosphere and being too close to the sun
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Milli Vanilli - Blame It On the Rain (Official Video)
Youtube BI5IA8assfk
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is the facepalm tag for subby who linked to nothing?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ImOscar: Not enough virgin sacrifices in LA?

I'm kidding, of course; LA has no virgins.


Nor do we believe in sacrifice.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Actually, it's lack of snow.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The planet is farking dying because no one in power wants to tell the military and big business no!

/The us military is exempt from all environmental regulation.
//Which is why they were unsuccessful sued for burning literal radioactive waste to dispose of it.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
El Whatshisnme or La Whatchamacallher
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bhcompy: Is the facepalm tag for subby who linked to nothing?


Maybe it's one of those "choose your own adventure" from the linked page threads.

So... murders in Oakland are up more than 100% from 2020. Exciting!
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Actually, it's lack of snow.


And soil that is too dry and too warm to absorb and hold it.
 
Fano
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I wanna know
Creedence Clearwater Revival - Have You Ever Seen The Rain (Official)
Youtube u1V8YRJnr4Q
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I can fix this.  Send me $20M and I promise to "make it rain".
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Pacific Decadal Oscillation and the Atlantic Mean Oscillation, next question.

As long as the AMO is "hot" most of the US west experiences drought. If the PDO is hot, the northwest experiences massive drought, if it's cold the southwest experiences massive drought.

Current agreements among states that set water sharing agreements in the western US were put into law in the 1920s, a time when both were cold and rainfall had been above average for decades.

IIRC environmental evidence indicates that the time of the "wild west" in the mid 1800s was a megadrought for the southwest.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I suppose what type of congress is left up to interpretation.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ImOscar: Not enough virgin sacrifices in LA?

I'm kidding, of course; LA has no virgins.


I'm sure Los Angeles has many D&D meet upts.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The water shortage isn't a change in weather.  It's an ever increasing demand and no new supplies. We should have built desalinization plants a long time ago, but the state government won't commit the money on it.  Instead, they spent it all on a high speed rail system from a place no one is in, going to place no one wants to go.
 
