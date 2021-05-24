 Skip to content
(Daily Express)   In an excuse to use tit in a headline, Latvia shows its balls (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
    More: Followup, Poland, European Union, Latvia, Latvian foreign ministry spokesman, Lithuania, Belarus, Vilnius, expulsion of Belarusian diplomats  
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Every nation in the west needs to formally announce they are cutting ties with Belarus until this shiat is fixed.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

puffy999: Every nation in the west needs to formally announce they are cutting ties with Belarus until this shiat is fixed.


Pretty sure Belarus is doing donuts in the parking lot with both middle fingers in the air at this point.
 
zez [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I have a feeling that john mcafee is somehow involved with this
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
While I applaud the move I'm afraid I don't get the joke.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

puffy999: Every nation in the west needs to formally announce they are cutting ties with Belarus until this shiat is fixed.


And when you say fixed you mean..?
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What has come over the Daily Kipper? Are they taking the side of an EU member?
 
tasteme
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I came here for the tits.
 
petec
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

tasteme: I came here for the tits.


i am disappoint
 
dwlah [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

tasteme: I came here for the tits.


Here ya go
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: puffy999: Every nation in the west needs to formally announce they are cutting ties with Belarus until this shiat is fixed.

And when you say fixed you mean..?


Putin and Lukashenko get into a gun fight for no sensible reason and kill eachother?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dwlah: tasteme: I came here for the tits.

Here ya go
[Fark user image 600x384]


the one on the left: "MY EYES ARE UP HERE!"
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

petec: tasteme: I came here for the tits.

i am disappoint


Leland says you're welcome.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"Belarus expelled Latvia's ambassador to Minsk and all the embassy's employees apart from one staff member (who is guard potato) earlier today."
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I wonder if Russia is engineering this hoping that it leads to a conflict it could use as an excuse to invade Latvia and Lithuania "to liberate" their Russian-majority eastern regions.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: I wonder if Russia is engineering this hoping that it leads to a conflict it could use as an excuse to invade Latvia and Lithuania "to liberate" their Russian-majority eastern regions.


I don't think Russia plans on invading the EU.
 
