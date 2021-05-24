 Skip to content
(Tampa Bay Times)   Man sits on same park bench watching sun rise, every day, for years becomes an amateur therapist to neighborhood. Let me know when he starts analyzing the state
18
    More: Florida, Sunrise, Al Nixon's fedora rests, St. Petersburg College, Al's legs, distressed young woman, recent windy morning, good day, ST. PETERSBURG  
•       •       •

18 Comments     (+0 »)
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That fella that says he owns a shrimp company? Don't pay him no mind...
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Life is like a Florida man on a meth bender; you never know what you'll get.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
images2.fanpop.comView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'd like to do that. In 13 years will I have saved up enough to sit on a beach with my friends relaxing all day?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

beezeltown: That fella that says he owns a shrimp company? Don't pay him no mind...


steklo: [images2.fanpop.com image 850x635]


Well I see we have our bases covered.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Good day sunshine
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Michael Showalter: I'm Outta Heeere
Youtube U5gxqjqC2nM


The State doesn't need analysis. I'm outta here.
 
genner
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And how does that make you feel, Mr. Carlin?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Well I see we have our bases covered.


I thought Ghost World was a good movie. The old man on the bench was the first thing that came to mind.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Mffdjrfgf...morning people.

/actually, that was a nice little slice of life/human interest story
 
Minbari Exchange Student [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Self username checks out
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
media.vanityfair.comView Full Size
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
subby, it was already done
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Whoa! I see Al on my walks every day...he's a local legend, Seeing this on Fark caused my brain to short circuit. Al is a great guy.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Snot running down his nose?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Damn sand is getting my eyes, I guess. Has to be that, no one is cutting onions...
 
