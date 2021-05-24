 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Oh Lord, won't you buy me a Mercedes Benz? (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because god doesn't have anything more important to do, than to give some loser a Lambo.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Deeply religious Mark Muradzira became convinced that a fast of 40 days and 40 nights would be enough to make God give him a luxury car, but passed out after 33 days

God hates a quitter.
 
GRCooper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If he had died at 39 days, I might have started believing in god ...
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So...where did he see this agreement? I want to know where it says "you go fast for 40 days and I'll buy you a totally rad car." Because I have my suspicions that it ISN'T written down anywhere!!!!
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh Lord, won't you buy me a Mercedes Benz?

Lord: No.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
33 days?
God finds your lack of faith disturbing.
 
mrlewish
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Combustion: So...where did he see this agreement? I want to know where it says "you go fast for 40 days and I'll buy you a totally rad car." Because I have my suspicions that it ISN'T written down anywhere!!!!


Found it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I know the saying is "The Lord works in mysterious ways", but I'm pretty sure it means something else.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Combustion: So...where did he see this agreement? I want to know where it says "you go fast for 40 days and I'll buy you a totally rad car." Because I have my suspicions that it ISN'T written down anywhere!!!!


It's in one of the two Corinthians.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
For cosmological automotive involvement one should focus on Subaru or Mazda.
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'll skip lunch for a Toyota Camry.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Janis Joplin-Mercedes Benz(original)
Youtube Qev-i9-VKlY
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When people say they're praying for something, what they really mean is that they hope for it.
And any little kid can tell you that just because you hope for something doesn't mean you get it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starlost
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
who picks out the color of the car? if god chooses and gave me a yellow lambo i'd go on a hunger strike.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sorry, I prayed harder to win my company softball game.
 
Pert
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: [Janis Joplin]


It's weird I played that song yesterday and hadn't heard it in over two decades. Odd events come in pairs
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
His church leader Bishop Mawuru said: "He should at least have fasted for a job since he is unemployed."
 
