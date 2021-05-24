 Skip to content
(The Hill)   The US considered going nuclear on China in 1958 in an effort to protect Taiwan. Literally   (thehill.com) divider line
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vietnam as well.

"A few weeks before ordering an escalation of the Vietnam War, President Nixon matter-of-factly raised the idea of using a nuclear bomb. His national security adviser, Henry A. Kissinger, quickly dissuaded him.

Mr. Nixon's abrupt suggestion, buried in 500 hours of tapes released today at the National Archives, came after Mr. Kissinger had presented a variety of options for stepping up the war effort, among them attacking power plants and docks, in an April 25, 1972, conversation in the Executive Office Building in Washington.

''I'd rather use the nuclear bomb,'' Mr. Nixon responded.

''That, I think, would just be too much,'' Mr. Kissinger replied.

''The nuclear bomb. Does that bother you?'' Mr. Nixon asked. ''I just want you to think big.''

The following month, Mr. Nixon ordered the biggest escalation of the war since 1968."
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MacArthur wanted to use nukes during the Korean war, which is why Mao started the conflict to begin with.  Mao spent almost every night of his life in or near a nuclear blast shelter.  He knew what was up.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
To be fair, back then people were pretty stupid. There was once a plan to open a shipping channel to Australia by nuking the Great Barrier Reef.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Pete and Repeat post a thread, Pete leaves. Who remains?
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Didn't we all learn this in an exchange between Rodney Dangerfield and Sam Kinison?
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark Nixon and Kissinger., They saved communist china from being nuked a couple of times by the US and the soviet union.

If Mao had been nuked into oblivion, nothing of value would have been lost.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well... We're WAITING.
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Too late now.  I guess we'll have to just not end humanity.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Fark Nixon and Kissinger., They saved communist china from being nuked a couple of times by the US and the soviet union.

If Mao had been nuked into oblivion, nothing of value would have been lost.


Username .  .  . Well I'm not sure really
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Damn, maybe they should have, and we could have avoided all of whatever this nonsense is.

/ok not really
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The US probably has a plan to nuke every country off the face of the planet at any given moment, I'd be more surprised if we didn't.

Options are always on the table, the likelihood of them being exercised is a different matter.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Nuclear weapons have created an incredible lasting peace globally, despite not being deployed, which is really weird to think about.

Even weirder is how, if they ever are used again, that the subsequent peace will last forever and ever.
 
Jumbled
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

lincoln65: Nuclear weapons have created an incredible lasting peace globally, despite not being deployed, which is really weird to think about.

Even weirder is how, if they ever are used again, that the subsequent peace will last forever and ever.


Incredible lasting peace?  ...When?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Pete and Repeat post a thread, Pete leaves. Who remains?


The guy who fixes the cable?
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You may have deleted my comment, but the headline ain't fixed yet. Maybe do that first, eh?

/or is it my browser cache?
 
kindms
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You deleted my comment about a typo IN THE ARTICLE ? and claimed headlined fixed ? WTF
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
''We're gonna denuclearize North Korea'' is the same bullshiat the conservatives used to say about China. It didnt happen and it wont happen with North Korea.

Russia wanted to do it and asked the US for support. US said no. China got the bomb.

The only way we're wiping out china, russia, north korea and pakistan nuclear weapons is when we finally achieve large scale solid state laser missile defense... by then russia/china/north korea are probably gonna figure out another way to ''MAD''... by making a big ass doomsday machine like in Dr Strangelove... any attack against them or their nuke arsenal means blowing up the doomsday machine and farking the entire planet.

Hell Russia has already started with their doomsday machine plans with their 100MT nuclear torpedoes filled with cobalt-60 to make sure it totally irradiates everything for the next 75 years. Like if we had dropped a cobalt nuke on hiroshima and nagasaki, people would still not be able to live there today.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: MacArthur wanted to use nukes during the Korean war, which is why Mao started the conflict to begin with.  Mao spent almost every night of his life in or near a nuclear blast shelter.  He knew what was up.


"I didn't fire him because he was a dumb son of a biatch, although he was, but that's not against the law for generals. If it was, half to three-quarters of them would be in jail." -Harry Truman

(Many believe this to be apocryphal just because the author of the set of interviews this came from only published after his death and wouldn't let anyone else hear the actual recordings)
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
MacArthur wanted to nuke China after/during Chosin but Truman wouldn't let him.
 
dothemath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

lolmao500: ''We're gonna denuclearize North Korea'' is the same bullshiat the conservatives used to say about China. It didnt happen and it wont happen with North Korea.

Russia wanted to do it and asked the US for support. US said no. China got the bomb.

The only way we're wiping out china, russia, north korea and pakistan nuclear weapons is when we finally achieve large scale solid state laser missile defense... by then russia/china/north korea are probably gonna figure out another way to ''MAD''... by making a big ass doomsday machine like in Dr Strangelove... any attack against them or their nuke arsenal means blowing up the doomsday machine and farking the entire planet.

Hell Russia has already started with their doomsday machine plans with their 100MT nuclear torpedoes filled with cobalt-60 to make sure it totally irradiates everything for the next 75 years. Like if we had dropped a cobalt nuke on hiroshima and nagasaki, people would still not be able to live there today.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

What a nightmare.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Meh, what's it hurt to drop a nuke every now and again?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: The US probably has a plan to nuke every country off the face of the planet at any given moment, I'd be more surprised if we didn't.


They had a big list:

https://todays-dirt.com/2013/02/15/war​games-joshuas-nuclear-war-scenarios-1-​19/
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The document went on to acknowledge that such an action would likely provoke a response from the Soviet Union, which had its own atomic arsenal and would have probably retaliated, resulting in millions dead on both sides.

what kind of psychopath do you have to be to recommend killing millions of people as a course of action to "save" a country with a population of a few million
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: To be fair, back then people were pretty stupid. There was once a plan to open a shipping channel to Australia by nuking the Great Barrier Reef.


Fark user imageView Full Size


We were going to have a continental canal from sea to shining sea, grade down part of the Rockies to make it happen.

Could have worked too. Think of all the jobs for mutants!
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
In 1958, China had zero chance of successfully invading Taiwan and the U.S. knew it. They had no landing craft, amphibious armor, or navy to speak of. There was no risk that a nuclear contingency would be needed. Even today, Taiwan would be a tough nut for China to crack. I also have to wonder if Taiwan has built a nuke or three. They've been running nuclear power plants for a long time and the U.S. is an increasingly unreliable ally.
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's nothing - the U.S. DID go nuclear on South Carolina that year.  Literally.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: In 1958, China had zero chance of successfully invading Taiwan and the U.S. knew it. They had no landing craft, amphibious armor, or navy to speak of. There was no risk that a nuclear contingency would be needed. Even today, Taiwan would be a tough nut for China to crack. I also have to wonder if Taiwan has built a nuke or three. They've been running nuclear power plants for a long time and the U.S. is an increasingly unreliable ally.


As long as Taiwan Semiconductor exists, the US will be the most steady ally anyone could want, regardless of what anybody in news media's says.
 
Adam64
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Jumbled: lincoln65: Nuclear weapons have created an incredible lasting peace globally, despite not being deployed, which is really weird to think about.

Even weirder is how, if they ever are used again, that the subsequent peace will last forever and ever.

Incredible lasting peace?  ...When?


Peace by pointing guns at each other isn't peace.

Same as the argument that there's be less gun violence if more people had them.

Mutually assured destruction is just a pressure cooker. Hopefully, the pressure finds a crack or the path of least resistance, cuz if it doesn't... boom.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Adam64: Jumbled: lincoln65: Nuclear weapons have created an incredible lasting peace globally, despite not being deployed, which is really weird to think about.

Even weirder is how, if they ever are used again, that the subsequent peace will last forever and ever.

Incredible lasting peace?  ...When?

Peace by pointing guns at each other isn't peace.


Yes it is, and it always has been, as long as there have been people. Pretending otherwise shows a dazzling ignorance of human nature and history.
 
Trayal
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

H31N0US: CordycepsInYourBrain: In 1958, China had zero chance of successfully invading Taiwan and the U.S. knew it. They had no landing craft, amphibious armor, or navy to speak of. There was no risk that a nuclear contingency would be needed. Even today, Taiwan would be a tough nut for China to crack. I also have to wonder if Taiwan has built a nuke or three. They've been running nuclear power plants for a long time and the U.S. is an increasingly unreliable ally.

As long as Taiwan Semiconductor exists, the US will be the most steady ally anyone could want, regardless of what anybody in news media's says.


^ This is also likely a big part of why China really wants Taiwan under its control -- controlling TSMC would give them enormous leverage on world industry.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jumbled: lincoln65: Nuclear weapons have created an incredible lasting peace globally, despite not being deployed, which is really weird to think about.

Even weirder is how, if they ever are used again, that the subsequent peace will last forever and ever.

Incredible lasting peace?  ...When?


They mean between major white people countries.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: ImpendingCynic: To be fair, back then people were pretty stupid. There was once a plan to open a shipping channel to Australia by nuking the Great Barrier Reef.

[Fark user image image 425x422]

We were going to have a continental canal from sea to shining sea, grade down part of the Rockies to make it happen.

Could have worked too. Think of all the jobs for mutants!


The Soviets managed to use an atomic device to put out an oil well fire.  Entirely underground, they used the blast to compress and shut off the oil going up the pipe towards the flames, which caused the burning well to run out of fuel and thus self-extinguish.  It probably could have been done by conventional explosives, but it is feasible.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It really is astonishing how humans managed to create such an absurdly powerful weapon.
Everyone knows that it is a farking crime against, not only humanity, but the entire planet, to use one of those things.  Yet we did it.  Twice.

It's fortunate for us that we were the ones that did it.  Because any other country would have been reduced to rubble for that.

And many years after that event, we considered doing it more.  And we still have the weapons.  And all governments that posses them still continue to hold the world hostage with them.  "Don't taunt the dynamite monkey" indeed.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jumbled: lincoln65: Nuclear weapons have created an incredible lasting peace globally, despite not being deployed, which is really weird to think about.

Even weirder is how, if they ever are used again, that the subsequent peace will last forever and ever.

Incredible lasting peace?  ...When?


ourworldindata.orgView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

The past was, uh, really not a great time. I feel like people forget.
It'll come back soon enough though don't worry
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: MacArthur wanted to use nukes during the Korean war, which is why Mao started the conflict to begin with.  Mao spent almost every night of his life in or near a nuclear blast shelter.  He knew what was up.


No. Mao gave Kim Il-sung permission to attack. Kim persuaded him it would be a quick victory. Mao didn't want to be involved. But the UN Forces held out at the Pusan Perimeter, were not forced off the peninsula and counterattacked. Then MacArthur landed at Inchon. It was when the UN Forced drove north over the 38th parallel that Mao began preparing for entry into the war. When the UN Forces reached the Yalu that's when the Chinese attacked. Truman stated the battlefield commander would have say over the nukes. The Euros panicked as this meant MacArthur. Truman modified his stance and never relinquished control. MacArthur wasn't all that keen on using them. MacArthur did request the transfer of nuclear weapons to his command, and did discuss the possibility of its use with the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Targeting and how to use them tactically was always the issue. MacArthur's list of targets Included targets in China along the border. Truman on his own looked into using the bomb. It was advocated by LeMay and the Navy. But there was worry about Stalin's response. Which in retrospect it turned out he didn't care much for what happened to Mao but was happy enough to see him at war with the US.

The nukes were always used as a threat and were used to send warnings to China. Mao understood this and knew his limits. Eisenhower rattled the nuclear saber to help close out the war. I don't think Mao was too worried about it. He also understood how worried we were about the Russians.
 
Underwater Bystander
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Jumbled: lincoln65: Nuclear weapons have created an incredible lasting peace globally, despite not being deployed, which is really weird to think about.

Even weirder is how, if they ever are used again, that the subsequent peace will last forever and ever.

Incredible lasting peace?  ...When?


All those proxy wars and military actions of the last 70 years are considered peace. Same goes for civil wars and genocides, as long as they only involve economically weak countries.

/s
 
chachi88
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Jumbled: lincoln65: Nuclear weapons have created an incredible lasting peace globally, despite not being deployed, which is really weird to think about.

Even weirder is how, if they ever are used again, that the subsequent peace will last forever and ever.

Incredible lasting peace?  ...When?


When no people are left living, peace is absolute.
 
