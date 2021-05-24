 Skip to content
(ABC News)   US Navy charting new course after deciding current "just throw billions of taxpayer dollars at defense contractors and then do lines of coke" plan not viable long-term   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    Zumwalt class destroyer, United States Navy, Ship, Arleigh Burke class destroyer, Navy's speedy littoral combat ships, Littoral combat ship, Destroyer, Warship  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yeah, they will cut out the coke
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meth is soooo much better.
 
OutsmartBullet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CTRL+F "Contractor" = 0 results
sadtrombone.wav
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hrm, this new course is probably going to cost trillions instead of billions I'm sure.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline: We're going to fix the backend.
Article: Squabbling without any solutions.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly? Now that the technology is there, we should really replace the surface navy with Zeppelins. They go faster, they fly, they could probably fire missiles and they support VTOL aircraft.

/ I could be serious.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we just acknowledge our priorities, we could dispense with all of these expensive ships and simply give money to the defense contractors.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A little penecillin will clear that rash right up.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Honestly? Now that the technology is there, we should really replace the surface navy with Zeppelins. They go faster, they fly, they could probably fire missiles and they support VTOL aircraft.

/ I could be serious.


Bring back the Akron and the Macon!

That'd be cool.
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden is in charge, I don't have to feel a compulsion to post a taunting conspiracy theory in an attempt to troll the president into behaving.

Good luck Biden!
I'm going to go eat pancakes.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia's navy is emboldened

Yes, they might damage one of our subs with one of the planes their only carrier keeps flinging into the ocean.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Honestly? Now that the technology is there, we should really replace the surface navy with Zeppelins. They go faster, they fly, they could probably fire missiles and they support VTOL aircraft.

/ I could be serious.


Considering the vast majority of countries we will fight (because we probably will never go to 'war' again) a Zeppelin is probably a century or 2 more advanced than their navy.
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Join the Navy. Bump the world.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just don't know where we go from here short of putting the brakes on literally everything in the Navy.  Recall all ships to port, stop all development of new projects, and have the enlisted crew that actually have to deal with shipboard systems and qualified engineers do an inspection of every system on every ship.  Leave some of the deterrence ballistic subs out there, but that's it.

Only after that review is done and maintenance/decommissioning is complete, THEN we can talk about the next generation of whatever.  Anyone who asks for cost-plus contracts gets shot in the dick.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until congress throws the Tailhook Conventions at 'em.
 
janzee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OutsmartBullet: CTRL+F "Contractor" = 0 results
sadtrombone.wav


But it did mention Congress a few times, who are the contractors' lackeys

/the pork must flow
//who cares if it works or not
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Honestly? Now that the technology is there, we should really replace the surface navy with Zeppelins. They go faster, they fly, they could probably fire missiles and they support VTOL aircraft.

/ I could be serious.

Stealth

zeppelins.

/And submarine aircraft carriers.
//And flying submarines.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child: Join the Navy. Bump the world.


I believe you meant yvaN eht nioJ.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Honestly? Now that the technology is there, we should really replace the surface navy with Zeppelins. They go faster, they fly, they could probably fire missiles and they support VTOL aircraft.

/ I could be serious.



While it was obviously the best way to crush your enemies in Red Alert 2, it takes time to build up a large enough force in a single game.


/Kirov reporting.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"The Navy fleet currently falls shy of 300 ships, despite a stated goal of 355 ships. The Chinese fleet now outnumbers the U.S. Navy. "

Okay...that assumes it's a pure numbers game.  I assume we're not going to have WW2-style destroyer and carrier slugfests in the Pacific, so how much do the absolute numbers matter?  Are the Chinese fielding a bunch of radar-invisible stealth ships that are going to pop up along the western seaboard, or do they have a fleet of barges with guns that one of our many carrier groups would erase from over the horizon?

I honestly don't know, so that is a legitimate question with some mild annoyance at the constant US pandering over our "emasculated" mega military.
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Honestly? Now that the technology is there, we should really replace the surface navy with Zeppelins. They go faster, they fly, they could probably fire missiles and they support VTOL aircraft.

/ I could be serious.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Professor Science
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dothemath: Russia's navy is emboldened

Yes, they might damage one of our subs with one of the planes their only carrier keeps flinging into the ocean.


Don't forget the threat posed by their submarine force.  If they ever leave port, you never know what patch of ocean they'll dirty-bomb with their next reactor failure.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Honestly? Now that the technology is there, we should really replace the surface navy with Zeppelins. They go faster, they fly, they could probably fire missiles and they support VTOL aircraft.

/ I could be serious.

Fark user imageView Full Size



Come on, if we're going to do it then let's go all the way
 
TerraGoetia
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

OutsmartBullet: CTRL+F "Contractor" = 0 results
sadtrombone.wav


A lot of it is contractors who just are not doing the work or are slowrolling it.  Or who are getting overcommitted on projects and trying to spin as many moving plates as they can.

Another side of it is shoddy integrations and prototyping.  The military was in such a panic over Russia and China overtaking its position that it green-lit a lot of things without actually thinking things through.  For god's sake they gave the Littoral Combat ship an aluminum hull--one farking cracked during a christening!

The whole spectacle from concept to deployment across multiple programs is a farking mess.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size


/qualifies, there's a naval variant
 
Professor Science
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "The Navy fleet currently falls shy of 300 ships, despite a stated goal of 355 ships. The Chinese fleet now outnumbers the U.S. Navy. "

Okay...that assumes it's a pure numbers game.  I assume we're not going to have WW2-style destroyer and carrier slugfests in the Pacific, so how much do the absolute numbers matter?  Are the Chinese fielding a bunch of radar-invisible stealth ships that are going to pop up along the western seaboard, or do they have a fleet of barges with guns that one of our many carrier groups would erase from over the horizon?

I honestly don't know, so that is a legitimate question with some mild annoyance at the constant US pandering over our "emasculated" mega military.


I'm betting they're counting the landing craft that just accumulate near the Taiwan Strait for absolutely no particular reason.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well the US airforce is still planning to buy like 1900 F-35s. At like $125+ million a plane.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: iheartscotch: Honestly? Now that the technology is there, we should really replace the surface navy with Zeppelins. They go faster, they fly, they could probably fire missiles and they support VTOL aircraft.

/ I could be serious.

[Fark user image image 850x478]


Come on, if we're going to do it then let's go all the way


That's the thing, you cannot just strap huge turbines to the side of an aircraft carrier and TA-DA flying aircraft carrier. Why not take something that flies already and turn it into a carrier using modern innovations like VTOL?

/ also Zeppelin carriers were a thing before aircraft carriers. The issue was that it was tough to "land" back on the Zeppelin due to the fact that they couldn't hover
 
dywed88
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Democratic Sen. Jack Reed and Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe, chairman and ranking member of the Armed Services Committee, have criticized delays and cost overruns on lead ships, and urged the Navy to ensure technology is ready before putting it aboard.

I am not going to say there aren't issues with procurement and development programs and I think Congress, defence contractors, and the Navy procurment are effing things up.

But in most cases you can't ensure new technology is actually ready before putting it aboard. For example the Ford's electro-magnetic catapults, there is simply no world where there aren't significant teething issues with such technology the first time it is put on an operational carrier. And it isn't like you could stick one in an old carrier to test it out operationally nor can you just replace it with a steam catapult  Are the amount of issues it has had reasonable? Probably not but significant problems were inevitable.

Also a decent chunk of the procurement issues certainly lies at the feet of Congress.
 
amb
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Honestly? Now that the technology is there, we should really replace the surface navy with Zeppelins. They go faster, they fly, they could probably fire missiles and they support VTOL aircraft.

/ I could be serious.


Sort of a
 
amb
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

amb: iheartscotch: Honestly? Now that the technology is there, we should really replace the surface navy with Zeppelins. They go faster, they fly, they could probably fire missiles and they support VTOL aircraft.

/ I could be serious.

Sort of a


Helicarrier, we'd be getting closer to being in the MCU.

/Dang pad, did not intentionally post.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Small government and low taxes will solve this problem.
 
zbtop
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Odd Bird: [i.redd.it image 503x350]

/qualifies, there's a naval variant


The most depressing part is that this isn't actually an exaggeration, the costs to have that plane just take off like that is literally equal to a typical person's average yearly income.
 
NightSteel
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Odd Bird: [i.redd.it image 503x350]

/qualifies, there's a naval variant


lolmao500: Well the US airforce is still planning to buy like 1900 F-35s. At like $125+ million a plane.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Sure, it lost to the Strike Eagle and it's not stealthy, but imagine this bad boy as a 4.5+ gen fighter.

https://www.avgeekery.com/f-16xl-advan​ced-f-16-variant-lost-f-15e-strike-eag​le-better/
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Honestly? Now that the technology is there, we should really replace the surface navy with Zeppelins. They go faster, they fly, they could probably fire missiles and they support VTOL aircraft.

/ I could be serious.


One of my fave conspiracy theories:
One common UFO sighting is the Large Flying Black Triangle.
The technology exists (barely) to make them.
Basically it would be a 400 meter long stealth shaped lighter than air vehicle that's with a nuclear power plant (electric thrust).  If such a thing were built, it could carry 4 MBT's, have unlimited range, & it's operational ceiling would be the very edge of the atmosphere.
Not sure I believe they exist, but the theoretical capabilities seem compelling to build as a "Black Ops" project.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We can't let the Chinese close the mine shaft bunker gap!

So what if they have more boats? Have you seen half the shiat they build? Yeah they can do nice machining and tooling now, but they still build a ton of shiatty products. Anything good is usually stolen IP. Worse than that new US navy ship disaster. Plus how well trained are their sailors?

Fix the shiat we have. No major navy is getting into a shooting war in this day. Just have it if needed against shiatty smaller countries who like to stir up a mess like Iran.
 
palelizard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
But its 155mm advanced gun system is being scrapped because each rocket-propelled, GPS-guided shell costs nearly as much as a cruise missile.

Well, it sure sounds a lot like a cruise missile.
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

J_Kushner: iheartscotch: Honestly? Now that the technology is there, we should really replace the surface navy with Zeppelins. They go faster, they fly, they could probably fire missiles and they support VTOL aircraft.

/ I could be serious.

One of my fave conspiracy theories:
One common UFO sighting is the Large Flying Black Triangle.
The technology exists (barely) to make them.
Basically it would be a 400 meter long stealth shaped lighter than air vehicle that's with a nuclear power plant (electric thrust).  If such a thing were built, it could carry 4 MBT's, have unlimited range, & it's operational ceiling would be the very edge of the atmosphere.
Not sure I believe they exist, but the theoretical capabilities seem compelling to build as a "Black Ops" project.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "The Navy fleet currently falls shy of 300 ships, despite a stated goal of 355 ships. The Chinese fleet now outnumbers the U.S. Navy. "

Okay...that assumes it's a pure numbers game.  I assume we're not going to have WW2-style destroyer and carrier slugfests in the Pacific, so how much do the absolute numbers matter?  Are the Chinese fielding a bunch of radar-invisible stealth ships that are going to pop up along the western seaboard, or do they have a fleet of barges with guns that one of our many carrier groups would erase from over the horizon?

I honestly don't know, so that is a legitimate question with some mild annoyance at the constant US pandering over our "emasculated" mega military.


We are simultaneously the largest most expensive and technologically advanced military in history AND completely outclassed by every opponent.

It's a neat trick.
 
dywed88
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: HerptheDerp: iheartscotch: Honestly? Now that the technology is there, we should really replace the surface navy with Zeppelins. They go faster, they fly, they could probably fire missiles and they support VTOL aircraft.

/ I could be serious.

[Fark user image image 850x478]


Come on, if we're going to do it then let's go all the way

That's the thing, you cannot just strap huge turbines to the side of an aircraft carrier and TA-DA flying aircraft carrier. Why not take something that flies already and turn it into a carrier using modern innovations like VTOL?

/ also Zeppelin carriers were a thing before aircraft carriers. The issue was that it was tough to "land" back on the Zeppelin due to the fact that they couldn't hover


There is nothing that can fly today that can sit off a coast threatening with firepower like an aircraft carrier.

An aircraft carrier isn't just about getting explosives to what you want to blow up, it provides a major, powerful asset that can sit off a coast and launch massive strikes at any moment.

Also, it isn't like heavy bomber efforts have been very good for the budget.

Also, aircraft carrying airships were never really a thing. There were only the two put into service by the US for a few years and everyone else quit before getting that far. And those were built years after the first aircraft carriers we're launching strike against the German Empire.

The British experimented with launching aircraft from airships during WWI, but it never went anywhere and was along the lines of experiments launching aircraft from ships around 1910.
 
bthom37
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They're just kind of leaving out how the "rapid prototyping", aka "fark it we'll do it live" that is a hallmark of the LCS, F-35, and Ford-class, was a direct giveaway from Bush & Rumsfeld to the military industrial complex.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dywed88: iheartscotch: HerptheDerp: iheartscotch: Honestly? Now that the technology is there, we should really replace the surface navy with Zeppelins. They go faster, they fly, they could probably fire missiles and they support VTOL aircraft.

/ I could be serious.

[Fark user image image 850x478]


Come on, if we're going to do it then let's go all the way

That's the thing, you cannot just strap huge turbines to the side of an aircraft carrier and TA-DA flying aircraft carrier. Why not take something that flies already and turn it into a carrier using modern innovations like VTOL?

/ also Zeppelin carriers were a thing before aircraft carriers. The issue was that it was tough to "land" back on the Zeppelin due to the fact that they couldn't hover

There is nothing that can fly today that can sit off a coast threatening with firepower like an aircraft carrier.

An aircraft carrier isn't just about getting explosives to what you want to blow up, it provides a major, powerful asset that can sit off a coast and launch massive strikes at any moment.

Also, it isn't like heavy bomber efforts have been very good for the budget.

Also, aircraft carrying airships were never really a thing. There were only the two put into service by the US for a few years and everyone else quit before getting that far. And those were built years after the first aircraft carriers we're launching strike against the German Empire.

The British experimented with launching aircraft from airships during WWI, but it never went anywhere and was along the lines of experiments launching aircraft from ships around 1910.


You're right... we're thinking too small

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Add your own joke about Jewish space lasers, not risking making it myself.
 
ilambiquated
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

vygramul: New Rising Sun: "The Navy fleet currently falls shy of 300 ships, despite a stated goal of 355 ships. The Chinese fleet now outnumbers the U.S. Navy. "

Okay...that assumes it's a pure numbers game.  I assume we're not going to have WW2-style destroyer and carrier slugfests in the Pacific, so how much do the absolute numbers matter?  Are the Chinese fielding a bunch of radar-invisible stealth ships that are going to pop up along the western seaboard, or do they have a fleet of barges with guns that one of our many carrier groups would erase from over the horizon?

I honestly don't know, so that is a legitimate question with some mild annoyance at the constant US pandering over our "emasculated" mega military.

We are simultaneously the largest most expensive and technologically advanced military in history AND completely outclassed by every opponent.

It's a neat trick.


It's really important to have goals when you decide to do something. If the American occupation of Afghanistan and Iraq taught me anything, it's that.
 
dywed88
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "The Navy fleet currently falls shy of 300 ships, despite a stated goal of 355 ships. The Chinese fleet now outnumbers the U.S. Navy. "

Okay...that assumes it's a pure numbers game.  I assume we're not going to have WW2-style destroyer and carrier slugfests in the Pacific, so how much do the absolute numbers matter?  Are the Chinese fielding a bunch of radar-invisible stealth ships that are going to pop up along the western seaboard, or do they have a fleet of barges with guns that one of our many carrier groups would erase from over the horizon?

I honestly don't know, so that is a legitimate question with some mild annoyance at the constant US pandering over our "emasculated" mega military.


Numbers do have a value, but not without context. What are those ships and their capabilities.

Number of hulls is important because certain jobs (such as escorts) need numbers rather than capabilities crammed into one hull.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "The Navy fleet currently falls shy of 300 ships, despite a stated goal of 355 ships. The Chinese fleet now outnumbers the U.S. Navy. "

Okay...that assumes it's a pure numbers game.  I assume we're not going to have WW2-style destroyer and carrier slugfests in the Pacific, so how much do the absolute numbers matter?  Are the Chinese fielding a bunch of radar-invisible stealth ships that are going to pop up along the western seaboard, or do they have a fleet of barges with guns that one of our many carrier groups would erase from over the horizon?

I honestly don't know, so that is a legitimate question with some mild annoyance at the constant US pandering over our "emasculated" mega military.


China doesn't have a blue water navy... so coastal boats.
If it's a pure numbers contest... the IRGC must have a lot of speedboats that wake-jump behind our carriers.   (We better build more carriers to keep our lead)
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
But its 155mm advanced gun system is being scrapped because each rocket-propelled, GPS-guided shell costs nearly as much as a cruise missile.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child: Join the Navy. Bump the world.


That leads to the Rash Problems identified in the article.  Usually solved with a cream/shot from the infirmary.
 
dywed88
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TerraGoetia: OutsmartBullet: CTRL+F "Contractor" = 0 results
sadtrombone.wav

A lot of it is contractors who just are not doing the work or are slowrolling it.  Or who are getting overcommitted on projects and trying to spin as many moving plates as they can.

Another side of it is shoddy integrations and prototyping.  The military was in such a panic over Russia and China overtaking its position that it green-lit a lot of things without actually thinking things through.  For god's sake they gave the Littoral Combat ship an aluminum hull--one farking cracked during a christening!

The whole spectacle from concept to deployment across multiple programs is a farking mess.


The lack of durability of the LCS was supposed to be a feature. A cheap, expendable vessel. Which is absolutely a valid role for a Navy vessel. And in reality, survivability of the ship being hit probably shouldn't be a big concern since if something gets hit in close to a hostile coast these days it is almost certainly going down no matter how heavily it is built.

Then people got cold feet over having people on an expendable vessel along massive scope creep and you get this garbage.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dywed88: An aircraft carrier isn't just about getting explosives to what you want to blow up, it provides a major, powerful asset that can sit off a coast and launch massive strikes at any moment.


When was the last time we needed to do that?

Note, I'm not asking when was the last timed we did it. When was the last time we needed to?

When did we need to? And could we have done it a missile bombardment? We could make conventional / non-nuclear ICBMs and drop massive payloads anywhere on the planet . How many could you build for the cost of one carrier group?
 
