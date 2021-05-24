 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Sex robot blows Giggity tag by shouting "get in ma belly' before every docking procedure (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I was expecting a full-on Groundskeeper Willie accent, and left disappointed.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
cdn.ebaumsworld.comView Full Size
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
As pleasing as the idea of a Cherry 2000 is, maybe we don't need them.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wait. If people with money have RealDolls and this kind of stuff, does that mean poor dudes will finely get laid?
This is so odd. One would think Real Dolls would cost less. Who can afford one, that needs one? If you can afford a real doll could you should be able to acquire a date and get laid.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Still in uncanny valley.
But probably more lifelike than some people who got plastic surgery.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

Soon!
 
king of vegas
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
She's no true Scots sex robot
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Brick Dollbanger

Did Neal Stephenson name this guy?
 
xtalman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Looks like Ivanka.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The whine of the motors is a little off-putting.
 
