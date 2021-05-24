 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Man arrested after trying to run over cops, driving into police station lobby, and attacking police officers prompts investigation from Sherwin-Williams paint scientists to identify the whitest shade of white known to man   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
22
    More: Repeat, Crime, police department, Police, Harford County, Maryland, Automobile, English-language films, police officer, Constable  
•       •       •

519 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 May 2021 at 7:40 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Procol Harum - A Whiter Shade of Pale, live in Denmark 2006
Youtube St6jyEFe5WM
 
HoratioGates [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Maybe the police were protesting something.  If they were it's all legal.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Astonishingly, even whiter than:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
king of vegas
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ta da ?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Where did police find enough restraint to avoid filling that guy with 1000 bullets?  I didn't think it was possible for cops to not kill with gleeful abandon when the opportunity presents.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"He exited his vehicle and as he came back out of the front doors he tried to attack officers," police said.

Officers report that they were able to tase Kahl at this point and arrest him before he was taken to Harford Memorial Hospital for treatment. It is unclear what injuries Kahl may have sustained during the incident.

Yeah, Mr. Kahl is white as hell.

Once again, cops demonstrate that they absolutely can exercise restraint. They choose not to, when Black people are involved.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
From the way TFA bends itself into a farking pretzel to avoid telling us what exactly this guy's beef with one specific police officer was that he thought merited an attempt to storm the station to personally strangle him, I'm inclined to believe it's something that most of the readership would consider a legitimate reason to try to kill the farking pig were they to put it in the article.

My money is on the officer in question having either assaulted or outright murdered a relative of his at some point, plus alcohol.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Idk... I'm kinda open to the idea of a drive-thru police department.  Tell me more.
 
jekfark
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

austerity101: "He exited his vehicle and as he came back out of the front doors he tried to attack officers," police said.

Officers report that they were able to tase Kahl at this point and arrest him before he was taken to Harford Memorial Hospital for treatment. It is unclear what injuries Kahl may have sustained during the incident.

Yeah, Mr. Kahl is white as hell.

Once again, cops demonstrate that they absolutely can exercise restraint. They choose not to, when Black people are involved.


Yeah they've never once exercised restraint when black people are involved. Not even once!!
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Idk... I'm kinda open to the idea of a drive-thru police department.  Tell me more.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Co-locate it here and save time
 
jekfark
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This guy hates police so much! What's his fark handle?
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jekfark: austerity101: "He exited his vehicle and as he came back out of the front doors he tried to attack officers," police said.

Officers report that they were able to tase Kahl at this point and arrest him before he was taken to Harford Memorial Hospital for treatment. It is unclear what injuries Kahl may have sustained during the incident.

Yeah, Mr. Kahl is white as hell.

Once again, cops demonstrate that they absolutely can exercise restraint. They choose not to, when Black people are involved.

Yeah they've never once exercised restraint when black people are involved. Not even once!!


Not only can they NOT practice restraint if a black person is involved, not a single white person has ever been killed by police.  Ever.
 
ar393
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

My Klezmer Metal Cover Band: Teddy Brosevelt: Idk... I'm kinda open to the idea of a drive-thru police department.  Tell me more.

[Fark user image image 425x634]
Co-locate it here and save time


ATFE....all the fun things...well a lot of fun things.
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ar393: My Klezmer Metal Cover Band: Teddy Brosevelt: Idk... I'm kinda open to the idea of a drive-thru police department.  Tell me more.

[Fark user image image 425x634]
Co-locate it here and save time

ATFE....all the fun things...well a lot of fun things.


Lmaoooo add a dispensary and a strip club and that's a billion-dollar money laundry startup
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Before the video, did anyone else get a car commercial?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'll need to see a piss test and criminal background of this officer before I can judge how much he deserved to be killed.
 
jekfark
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: jekfark: austerity101: "He exited his vehicle and as he came back out of the front doors he tried to attack officers," police said.

Officers report that they were able to tase Kahl at this point and arrest him before he was taken to Harford Memorial Hospital for treatment. It is unclear what injuries Kahl may have sustained during the incident.

Yeah, Mr. Kahl is white as hell.

Once again, cops demonstrate that they absolutely can exercise restraint. They choose not to, when Black people are involved.

Yeah they've never once exercised restraint when black people are involved. Not even once!!

Not only can they NOT practice restraint if a black person is involved, not a single white person has ever been killed by police.  Ever.


Yeah never.👌
 
dericwater
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: jekfark: austerity101: "He exited his vehicle and as he came back out of the front doors he tried to attack officers," police said.

Officers report that they were able to tase Kahl at this point and arrest him before he was taken to Harford Memorial Hospital for treatment. It is unclear what injuries Kahl may have sustained during the incident.

Yeah, Mr. Kahl is white as hell.

Once again, cops demonstrate that they absolutely can exercise restraint. They choose not to, when Black people are involved.

Yeah they've never once exercised restraint when black people are involved. Not even once!!

Not only can they NOT practice restraint if a black person is involved, not a single white person has ever been killed by police.  Ever.


Plenty of white folks have been killed by police. But I have yet to see something like what happened to Floyd, or Castile or Rice or a bunch of others.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Otherwise I can just add white colorant
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oh, and per my comment above, abolish the police. A group of people authorized to murder people whose skin color they don't like, while perfectly capable of not at all doing that, should not exist.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.