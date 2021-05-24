 Skip to content
(Marketwatch)   10 of the richest countries in the world make up 75% of all Covid vaccinated people. The rest? Well, they should have tried not being born poor   (marketwatch.com)
32
•       •       •

cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost as if poor countries lack the resources to develop a vaccine and the infrastructure to distribute it, weird.
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Which 10?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
theinfosphere.orgView Full Size
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cretinbob: It's almost as if poor countries lack the resources to develop a vaccine and the infrastructure to distribute it, weird.


It's almost as if poor countries aren't doing much testing.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So in the countries where the wealth is the most evenly distributed people do much much better. Well duh.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: cretinbob: It's almost as if poor countries lack the resources to develop a vaccine and the infrastructure to distribute it, weird.

It's almost as if poor countries aren't doing much testing.


see infrastructure
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You know, on the one hand I do see the point. On the other hand, prior to last month the US was far and away home to the worst Covid outbreak on the planet. Who should be first in line if not the hardest hit country?
 
akya [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
FTA:"WHO head..."

WHO head?  He's the leader of the World Health Organization, but that's not important right now.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I would expect the countries that are producing the vaccines, would vaccinate their populace before shipping out doses to other countries.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: cretinbob: It's almost as if poor countries lack the resources to develop a vaccine and the infrastructure to distribute it, weird.

It's almost as if poor countries aren't doing much testing.


Hell only 5 out of 50 countries in africa count their dead in normal times.

We have no freaking idea how bad covid is in africa. Or how many variants there are there.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Problem: Different countries are treated as separate geopolitical entities.

Solution:  one world government.  Make everybody equal citizens of the same singular world government

Problem solved.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

lolmao500: zimbomba63: cretinbob: It's almost as if poor countries lack the resources to develop a vaccine and the infrastructure to distribute it, weird.

It's almost as if poor countries aren't doing much testing.

Hell only 5 out of 50 countries in africa count their dead in normal times.

We have no freaking idea how bad covid is in africa. Or how many variants there are there.


the upside is there isn't the volume of movement, like people coming in from infected countries, as there are in places like America and India. Population density is on their side as well.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Problem: Different countries are treated as separate geopolitical entities.

Solution:  one world government.  Make everybody equal citizens of the same singular world government

Problem solved.


And that government will be called Thunderdome League.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: AmbassadorBooze: Problem: Different countries are treated as separate geopolitical entities.

Solution:  one world government.  Make everybody equal citizens of the same singular world government

Problem solved.

And that government will be called Thunderdome League.


And plays by the rules founded in Calvinball.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Problem: Different countries are treated as separate geopolitical entities.

Solution:  one world government.  Make everybody equal citizens of the same singular world government

Problem solved.


While that sounds nice in theory; imagine that singular world government being headed up with someone like Trump.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: AmbassadorBooze: Problem: Different countries are treated as separate geopolitical entities.

Solution:  one world government.  Make everybody equal citizens of the same singular world government

Problem solved.

While that sounds nice in theory; imagine that singular world government being headed up with someone like Trump.


And we know damn well it would be.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Problem: Different countries are treated as separate geopolitical entities.

Solution:  one world government.  Make everybody equal citizens of the same singular world government

Problem solved.


Hey, we can even have global wealth and income distribution.

The average global salary is $18,000/year with a net worth of $7000.

The US Poverty line for a family of 4 is $26,500/year.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: AmbassadorBooze: Problem: Different countries are treated as separate geopolitical entities.

Solution:  one world government.  Make everybody equal citizens of the same singular world government

Problem solved.

While that sounds nice in theory; imagine that singular world government being headed up with someone like Trump.


The world currency would become Twitter likes.

Hit that like and subscribe
 
Wobambo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Problem: Different countries are treated as separate geopolitical entities.

Solution:  one world government.  Make everybody equal citizens of the same singular world government

Problem solved.


I'm all for it. Hell of a thing in the doing though.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Too bad Sudan you wanted independence now you're on your own. Good luck.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why can't they just borrow any unused vaccines from their parents?

thehill.comView Full Size
 
hotmoonsauce
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
waaaaaaaahh, Rich countries have everything!  Whhaaaaaaa I want what they have.  Waaaaaaaa I deserve everything you have.

Cry me a river.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cretinbob: lolmao500: zimbomba63: cretinbob: It's almost as if poor countries lack the resources to develop a vaccine and the infrastructure to distribute it, weird.

It's almost as if poor countries aren't doing much testing.

Hell only 5 out of 50 countries in africa count their dead in normal times.

We have no freaking idea how bad covid is in africa. Or how many variants there are there.

the upside is there isn't the volume of movement, like people coming in from infected countries, as there are in places like America and India. Population density is on their side as well.


Well theres 210 million people in Nigeria and Nigeria is small. Lagos : 9 million. Kano, Ibadan, 3.6 million each... then 17 cities with 500-1.5 million pop... thats quite a lot of people to be infected.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I think it's fun, in a dystopian way, that I can say Bill Gates is responsible for this.


/To say nothing about the man himself, even though you could, just that you can actually point to a single person
//Yes technically other companies could have opened their patents early too, but this case so close to doing the right thing
///Hey look, the myth of minding your betters is technically true! By living in the same country Bill Gates we're all doing better than other countries!
 
p51d007
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Then WHY does the John Hopkins COVID-19 map still show the USA as the "worst" for cases/deaths,
if all of these "poor" countries are struggling?

https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: AmbassadorBooze: Problem: Different countries are treated as separate geopolitical entities.

Solution:  one world government.  Make everybody equal citizens of the same singular world government

Problem solved.

While that sounds nice in theory; imagine that singular world government being headed up with someone like Trump.


Or Lenin, or Stalin, or Mao, or Hitler. Wouldn't that have been an absolute paradise.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Dear Developing World,

If you could go ahead and develop, that would be great. If you are not sure how to, look it up on YouTube, you can find everything there nowadays.

Thanks,
Developed World
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: AmbassadorBooze: Problem: Different countries are treated as separate geopolitical entities.

Solution:  one world government.  Make everybody equal citizens of the same singular world government

Problem solved.

While that sounds nice in theory; imagine that singular world government being headed up with someone like Trump.

Or Lenin, or Stalin, or Mao, or Hitler. Wouldn't that have been an absolute paradise.


I want Jesus to come back. Then we can all be Christians or else.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Denmark managed to get enough Pfizer vaccines to vaccinate everyone, so it's donating Astra Zenica and Johnson&Johnson, of which it has enough to vaccinate the whole population twice.

Of course those two vaccines doesn't work as well, and can give blood cloths...
 
LineNoise
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What is the issue here? those countries are the ones whom for the most part developed the vaccines. Its only reasonable they are at the front of the line for distribution. They also have the infrastructure to reliably administer it quickly, so you are getting a big jump in your numbers of vaccinated out of the gate. Additionally they are the ones most likely to travel outside their areas, so you are reducing spread. And finally they are the ones who provide aid to other countries so it makes sense to get their economies back to normal as quickly as you can.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

lolmao500: cretinbob: lolmao500: zimbomba63: cretinbob: It's almost as if poor countries lack the resources to develop a vaccine and the infrastructure to distribute it, weird.

It's almost as if poor countries aren't doing much testing.

Hell only 5 out of 50 countries in africa count their dead in normal times.

We have no freaking idea how bad covid is in africa. Or how many variants there are there.

the upside is there isn't the volume of movement, like people coming in from infected countries, as there are in places like America and India. Population density is on their side as well.

Well theres 210 million people in Nigeria and Nigeria is small. Lagos : 9 million. Kano, Ibadan, 3.6 million each... then 17 cities with 500-1.5 million pop... thats quite a lot of people to be infected.


That's like saying the United States has New York City and Los Angeles. The poorest of the poor do not live in large population centers.

volume of people moving on and off the continent
If you are going to argue, don't change the subject
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's not a government's responsibility to vaccinate the rest of the world equally to its own population. Every government is responsible first and foremost to the people under its jurisdiction and who fund it. Everyone else is a bonus. Full stop.
 
