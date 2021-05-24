 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1844, Samuel Morse asked .-- .... .- - / .... .- - .... / --. --- -.. / .-- .-. --- ..- --. .... - ..--   (history.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doctor Watson to come in here, he needs you?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Are you drinking your Ovaltine?"
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Actually, no.   That's in International Morse.   "WHAT HATH GOD WROUGHT" was sent in American Morse.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/America​n​_Morse_code

And it looked like this:

upload.wikimedia.org

Notice how the O isn't a "---", but a "- -", and the R isn't a ".-." but a ". ..".
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh, and Fark's headline filter chopped off the trailing dits of the question mark.  It should be ..--..

Because the systems we worked on in the Army didn't allow for the entry of punctuation (it did funky things to the system), we always had to enter that kind of stuff as strings of letters.  So I *STILL* hear the question mark as IMI, the period as AAA, and the comma as MIM.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Bring me a beer, I'm out"
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
*waves at ditty* I just ducked in to see if you were here.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I actually consider this day to be the first day of modern communications.  Prior to the invention of the electric telegraph, information could only travel as fast as it could be carried.  Sure, there were exceptions like optical telegraphs, but they were very expensive, limited to just government use, and useless at night or in bad weather.

Imagine if you had to write a letter to your friend on the opposite side of the country and it would take weeks for that letter to get there, and you'd have to wait weeks to receive a reply.

This didn't change for *MILLENNIA*.  George Washington faced the same sort of communications delays that Alexander the Great faced 2,100 years before.

But along came the electric telegraph, and you could have a message sent across the country (once the wire was strung) within an hour.   Once we were able to lay long distances of underwater cable, you could fully expect to send a message to the other side of the World, and get a response back that very same day, maybe even within a couple of hours.

You might think that the Internet changed everything.  It really didn't.  The telegraph did.  The difference between getting a message to Australia in 6 months and getting it there in 1 hour is a lot greater than the difference between 1 hour and a second or two.

In fact, I submit that what you're posting on is really just a high-speed automated telegraph system.  Telegraph worked basically the same way as the Internet does now, at least in concept.  Message originates, gets sorted by destination through special facilities, ends up on a main trunk line close to it's destination, then gets routed to the nearest station, and finally delivered.  The only real difference is that we're using machines to do all the work instead of telegraphers and messenger boys.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dstanley: *waves at ditty* I just ducked in to see if you were here.


Yeah, well, why wouldn't I?   :-)

Not subby, though.
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A/S/L?
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dittybopper: dstanley: *waves at ditty* I just ducked in to see if you were here.

Yeah, well, why wouldn't I?   :-)

Not subby, though.


Oh we know.
If it had been you, the headline would have used American, not International Morse code.
 
tasteme
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"I'd tap that."

- Samuel Morse
 
Plane Guy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Send nudes?
 
AmySox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The message is "WHAT HATH GOD WROUGHT," which is Morse code for "Don't write, telegraph."

/shamelessly stolen from It All Started With Columbus
//obscure?
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Where the white women at?"
 
