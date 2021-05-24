 Skip to content
(Fox 8 Cleveland)   If you have to build and sell a homemade bomb to pay off the lawn mower you just bought, maybe you need to rethink your plans. With blown-up garage goodness   (fox8.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Ashtabula Sheriff's Office, Lawn mower, ASHTABULA, Ohio, United States, explosive device, 55-year-old Clay Street resident, Deputies  
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pure Michigan.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not really something you make and then put on Etsy. I assume he had a buyer lined up before he started. This is probably a lot deeper than it looks at first glance.
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That must have been one swanky lawn mower.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this what the kids call a Cleveland Steamer?

fox8.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Northern Ohio?

How many dollars in improvements did the explosion do?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: That's not really something you make and then put on Etsy. I assume he had a buyer lined up before he started. This is probably a lot deeper than it looks at first glance.


probably some tannerite bomb rednecks like to play with not some terrorist device
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1 red paperclip, 1 garage-made IED. Same same but different.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For once it was not a gender reveal party.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size



The code, the code, figure out the code!
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So......not Florida?  Because this seems very Florida
 
Barbwiremike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the lawnmower OK?
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Raw footage from inside the garage.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
we're just moving right on past the "who is in the buyer's market for an IED in NW Ohio" ?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: That's not really something you make and then put on Etsy. I assume he had a buyer lined up before he started. This is probably a lot deeper than it looks at first glance.


I assume this was some kind of barter
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jack Parsons?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
💣 💥☠🤔😂
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original lyrics of Mississippi Squirrel Revival song by Ray Stevens comes to mind.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


For some reason this image makes me LOL uncontrollably.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, a good lawn and garden tractor, the kind where you can buy different attachments, is $2-3 Grand, we're not talking $50 Grand here. Not sure why you'd need to get in over your head like that over a couple of thousand dollars. $5 Grand would be tough, but this seems like it would be pretty easy to find the money for without blowing up your garage and killing yourself.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So a budding maga bomber's neighbor asked "What's up with the bomb?". Maga man mustered up all the brain power he possesses to come up with the brilliant lawn mower cover story.

/ Speculation
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was just trying to put bubbles into beer by splitting the beer atom.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/the power of that one beer atom was enough to blow the old man's shed apart.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds like any given meth addict in my town.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: MrBallou: That's not really something you make and then put on Etsy. I assume he had a buyer lined up before he started. This is probably a lot deeper than it looks at first glance.

probably some tannerite bomb rednecks like to play with not some terrorist device


I'm thinking you don't know how tannerite works.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sheriff officials say a neighbor told them the man was making the explosive in his garage and had planned to sell it to pay off a lawn mower he recently purchased.

So the neighbor didn't think to mention that to anyone until the garage exploded?
 
JesseL
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Remnants of Santa: Sheriff officials say a neighbor told them the man was making the explosive in his garage and had planned to sell it to pay off a lawn mower he recently purchased.

So the neighbor didn't think to mention that to anyone until the garage exploded?


No snitching.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So the problem corrected itself.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: MrBallou: That's not really something you make and then put on Etsy. I assume he had a buyer lined up before he started. This is probably a lot deeper than it looks at first glance.

probably some tannerite bomb rednecks like to play with not some terrorist device

I'm thinking you don't know how tannerite works.


I know exactly how it works
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Remnants of Santa: Sheriff officials say a neighbor told them the man was making the explosive in his garage and had planned to sell it to pay off a lawn mower he recently purchased.

So the neighbor didn't think to mention that to anyone until the garage exploded?


But they wus gunna blow up sum librul, so I kepts ma mouth shut.  Plus, he's feller klansman.  You knows the code.
 
skyotter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I want to know more about the lawnmower.

It sounds expensive.  Did it survive the explosion?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why go to all the effort of actually building a bomb to sell?  I'd just sell a shoddy bomb casing filled with used pinball machine parts and assume they don't look inside right away.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well, at least he doesn't have to pay off the lawnmower anymore
 
Lochaber_Axe [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Jesus, a good lawn and garden tractor, the kind where you can buy different attachments, is $2-3 Grand, we're not talking $50 Grand here. Not sure why you'd need to get in over your head like that over a couple of thousand dollars. $5 Grand would be tough, but this seems like it would be pretty easy to find the money for without blowing up your garage and killing yourself.


I'm guessing I spent more at Costco last weekend that his lawn mower cost.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well, at least looks like the bomb would have been effective for whatever it was intended for.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

baorao: we're just moving right on past the "who is in the buyer's market for an IED in NW Ohio" ?


That's not going to be easy to narrow down in Ohio.

/ lives in this shiathole state
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hey, free basketball hoop.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Something tells me, he thought he had a cunning plan.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Jesus, a good lawn and garden tractor, the kind where you can buy different attachments, is $2-3 Grand, we're not talking $50 Grand here. Not sure why you'd need to get in over your head like that over a couple of thousand dollars. $5 Grand would be tough, but this seems like it would be pretty easy to find the money for without blowing up your garage and killing yourself.


I just bought a low-end Cub Cadet lawn tractor and it was $2k. Garden tractors start at $3k and go up from there, at least from what I was seeing.

/ dunno why I didn't buy a rider years ago
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

JesseL: Remnants of Santa: Sheriff officials say a neighbor told them the man was making the explosive in his garage and had planned to sell it to pay off a lawn mower he recently purchased.

So the neighbor didn't think to mention that to anyone until the garage exploded?

No snitching.


Are we talking stump removal? Or stump creating?
 
Birnone
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Izo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is far NE Ohio, county that borders PA...the kind of place where you can feel the collective drop in IQ  when you approach.  Lots of meth and morons.
 
