(Al Jazeera)   US imposes visa restrictions on Ethiopia and Eritrea over Tigray crisis saying 'no meaningful steps' taken to end hostilities, which is at least a step up from just saying 'Ixnay on the Tigray' over and over
5
    More: Followup, Ethiopia, Tigray-Tigrinya people, United Nations, Tigray Region, Human rights, United States, Eritrea, Ethiopia's Tigray region  
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
IXNAY ON THE TIGRAY
IXNAY ON THE BLAVE.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If our new, hopefully less anti-immigration administration wants to help how about importing some refugees.
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
US imposes visa restrictions on Ethiopia and Eritrea over Tigray crisis

Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is due to colonial lines drawn on land. Is there an easy way to solve this? Probably not. I've got both Ethiopian and Eritrean friends. Everyone's suffering and it breaks hearts and families.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 1 minute ago  
HOTY, if I do say so myself.
 
