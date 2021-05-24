 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fast Company)   "These 8 expressions can make you sound insensitive at work." 9. This is stupid   (fastcompany.com) divider line
61
    More: Stupid, Type I and type II errors, 2007 singles, Want, Sensitivity and specificity, face communication, near kin, Need, casual conversation  
•       •       •

1174 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 May 2021 at 11:40 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



61 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


"No problemo."

/ reflects your diversitude, language-wise
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, those are some good points and we'll take them into consideration, but moving on...
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I totally hear you, but you guys are being sensitive.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: I totally hear you, but you guys are being sensitive.


Whatever.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'll give all of this the consideration it deserves."

A number of these examples in TFA will only be perceived badly depending on tone of voice.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My favorite is "Would your husband want to watch?"
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We'll keep that in mind going forward.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, my whole working life management/owners have used profanity and yelled.
Why I never shot anyone during the 90s is beyond me.
Younger people do seems to a tad sensitive.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: I totally hear you, but you guys are being sensitive.

Anyways

.

Why are all these 'here's what you're saying means to others' articles coming out now? It might have been helpful 2-3 months into pandemic isolation year #1.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I hear what you say.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure #8 sums up the entire 'article'.
 
STFU_SNAFU_
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Whatever. Understood. But you guys get butthurt too easily.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I only ever hear women say "guys" anymore - usually about groups that includes women, and sometimes about groups that are only women.
 
The Fireman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What about when I WANT to sound insensitive, angry and dismissive?  Usually this occurs when management is completely insensitive to the needs of the staff.  Passive aggression is all we have left sometimes.
 
miscreant
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I use "No problem" all the time. For me it's a synonym of "Yep", "Sure", "Will do", "Affirmative", etc...

If you're taking it as anything other than that, then "you're being too sensitive"
 
Mock26
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
At work I just flip off the person who is talking to me. It conveys my message succinctly and I do not sound insensitive because it is a silent gesture. Or rather, I used to do that. I am currently between jobs.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They've really run out of ideas for articles haven't they?
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
:: wanking motion ::
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I currently work from home half the time and have most conversations with coworkers and managers over Google Chat. I keep messing up which window I'm currently in, and mixing up my casual chat with coworkers and my more professional chat with managers.

Since my job involves looking at people's criminal histories, I've sent at least one manager messages like, "Got a child rapist over here! What's your high score today?"

I don't think saying "No problem" is going to come up in my performance review.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The reason I sound insensitive is because I am insensitive.
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"You are dumber than a box of rocks"...too blunt?
 
nytmare
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

miscreant: I use "No problem" all the time. For me it's a synonym of "Yep", "Sure", "Will do", "Affirmative", etc...

If you're taking it as anything other than that, then "you're being too sensitive"


If it's to your coworkers it probably doesn't matter. No problem is very weak when talking to customers. It's as if you're implying their request was a problem but are going to do it anyway because you're such a nice guy.
 
Fano
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

miscreant: I use "No problem" all the time. For me it's a synonym of "Yep", "Sure", "Will do", "Affirmative", etc...

If you're taking it as anything other than that, then "you're being too sensitive"


Or a former Chik-fil-a worker or something
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

nytmare: No problem is very weak when talking to customers.


May as well say "I guess so, douche."
 
The Ice Cream Man
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Thank God for the military. Just say "Aye, Cap'n!", or "Roger that!" or "Sir, yes Sir". (Ma'am, yes Ma'am might not work, but whatever. OOPS!) And, to be a successful contrarian, preface every criticism with "With all due respect...
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: My favorite is "Would your husband want to watch?"


O_O

Okay then....
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mom_dropped_me: "You are dumber than a box of rocks"...too blunt?


Considering that rocks aren't sentient aren't rocks incapable of being stupid aren't they actually ignorant?
 
a flying monkey made me do it [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"This feels like"

"Thank you for your input"
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Per our last thread on these things...please stop.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
plz/thx is still okay, though
 
Hallows_Eve [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The points you made are food for thought, and I really appreciate the way you are attempting to work with us on this, but I think we need to table this article for now.
 
Hallows_Eve [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: I only ever hear women say "guys" anymore - usually about groups that includes women, and sometimes about groups that are only women.


I am a woman and work in health care, and I still say "dude' to all coworkers like I am either Beavis or Butthead.

/Gen X redneck thing
 
xcheopis
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"In fact, there is an undertow to "no problem." "

Is this meant to imply that using "no problem" is apt to get you dragged out to sea to drown? Or did the author mean "undertone"?
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
FTA: There are times when "understood" might be the proper affirmative. But it also can come across as curt, especially these days, when many people are looking for an emotional connection.

If I'm curt with you it's because time is a factor. I think fast, I talk fast and I need you guys to act fast if you wanna get this released on time. So, pretty please... with sugar on top. Put the details regarding your fix into the farkin' writeup.

"Understood":  your point is made, I get it and will get on it, move onto the next item.  You keep droning on about it and you're very likely to same something contradictory to your point, then we'll lose another five minutes in the ensuing circle-jerk.

"Guys".  Guys?  (checks byline...)  No comment.
"You're being sensitive".  I'm sure this does happen but I have never heard the term in the workplace, white or blue collar.  Maybe the author's peers were at their wits end on how to deal with this waif.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
But... I am insensitive at work. I get paid to be insensitive at work. I state objective information because I get paid to clearly, unequivocally state objective information. I consider subjective information because I get paid to work with my team to consider subjective information. But, facts don't have feelings, and once we've drilled down to facts & figures, we're farking done.

I agree with the author, but for somewhat different reasons - almost all of these statements are either vague or exclusionary, and neither have any place at work. We're there to get shiat done.

"Understood" is perfectly acceptable, as an acknowledgement of comprehension for the statement to which that was the response. It is not an expression of commitment or acquiescence.

"Whatever", "no problem", "totally", and "I hear you" are useless acknowledgements, meant to provide either wiggle room or distraction. They shouldn't be used to discuss work issues, because no one's got the friggin' time to decipher whether they're serious, sarcastic, or silly. (As an aside, replace "no problem" with "no worries" as an acknowledgement of positive acquiescence for the statement to which that was a response, and you'll get a more positive response. Friggin' happy-go-lucky farkwit Aussies, go figure.)

"No way" is perfectly acceptable, as a strong acknowledgement of refusal or rejection to the statement to which that was the response. Any other usage, such as an expression of mild disbelief or shock, is useless at work, especially if you work in a diverse workplace where colloquial American English may not be everyone's first language. Same goes for "No...!", or "Really?", both of which imply that the factual content of the previous statement is in doubt. No one likes to be called a liar, even in jest.

"Guys" shouldn't be used at all, not any more. Replace that with "folks" or another inclusive, gender-neutral collective noun.

"You're being sensitive" deserves a boot to the head.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Whatever is almost always dismissive.

You're being sensitive is an attack.

That's so sure about the others

when I was working It was more like don't stand with your arms crossed

but whatever
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Not so sure about the others where's my coffee

I never heard you this stuff all my working life so who gives a damn
 
advex101
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Demetrius: HugeMistake: I totally hear you, but you guys are being sensitive.

Whatever.


It is what it is.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
F****** voice sucks
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Sure, those are some good points and we'll take them into consideration, but moving on...


How about we put a pin in it for now and circle back to that at next week's meeting? I'll add it to the agenda for the round table discussion time and we'll see if we can get some group synergy.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Fireman: What about when I WANT to sound insensitive, angry and dismissive?  Usually this occurs when management is completely insensitive to the needs of the staff.  Passive aggression is all we have left sometimes.


I have found that "F*ck [ that | this | off | you ]", when used as a response of last resort to a seriously objectionable or offensive statement, covers a lot of ground.

I've had to use that statement more than once in my career. I've ended one contract on it. It does get the job done, though.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

zepillin: Whatever is almost always dismissive.

You're being sensitive is an attack.


Those are the only ones I really have an issue with as well.
Whatever is often used by valley girl types whose opinions aren't worth a shait in the first place.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

advex101: Demetrius: HugeMistake: I totally hear you, but you guys are being sensitive.

Whatever.

It is what it is.


"Meh."
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Martian_Astronomer: Sure, those are some good points and we'll take them into consideration, but moving on...

How about we put a pin in it for now and circle back to that at next week's meeting? I'll add it to the agenda for the round table discussion time and we'll see if we can get some group synergy.


Forgot:

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ThighsofGlory: plz/thx is still okay, though


"pics or gtfo"?
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Cuba toy this shoes

cube-adroid issues

live in a box dye in a box

yes I find the whole thing annoying
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Sure, those are some good points and we'll take them into consideration, but moving on...


"I appreciate your participation - let's table that for now, and if there's time later we'll circle back to that for additional consideration should the team think it valuable to do so."
 
xcheopis
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"If a colleague is telling you that things have been tough at home with kids and work pressures, responding with "understood" can feel dismissive..."

??
It isn't just dismissive, it's not something an actual English-speaking human from planet Earth would say. Who are these pod people responding with "Understood" to someone worried about their child and can we ear-tag them for future tracking and study?
 
endmile
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Demetrius: HugeMistake: I totally hear you, but you guys are being sensitive.

Whatever.


Thank you for your leadership on this.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Martian_Astronomer: Sure, those are some good points and we'll take them into consideration, but moving on...

How about we put a pin in it for now and circle back to that at next week's meeting? I'll add it to the agenda for the round table discussion time and we'll see if we can get some group synergy.


You laugh, but I heard this statement, almost to the word, last week while reviewing our team's process for completing and approving a sprint workload.
 
Displayed 50 of 61 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.