(Las Vegas Review Journal)   Restauranteurs shocked to find that their applicant pool, 75% of whom have left in the last year over low wages, is hyperfocused on money - unlike the owners themselves, who only got into restauranting for the love of 18-hour days and over-buttering   (reviewjournal.com) divider line
Mr. Coffee Nerves
2 hours ago  
The argument of "how can you ask our small businessheroes to pay more when they barely held on themselves" is so bizarre to me.

Are people supposed to work for less than they're worth "because we're a family?"

Is capitalism just a one-way street?

Does having workers unable to afford to be customers really help a business?
 
psilocyberguy
1 hour ago  
RAZOR-THIN MARGINS!
 
steklo
1 hour ago  
media.movieassets.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
1 hour ago  
Oh look, this thread again.  Hopefully it Voltrons into a tipping thread.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
1 hour ago  
Good job, subby.  Nothing like ignorant over generalizations to make a point.  If you bothered to spend any effort at all doing a little research it would take you about ten minutes to realize that there's no such thing as too much butter.
 
Fabric_Man
1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Oh look, this thread again.  Hopefully it Voltrons into a tipping thread.


Quit complaining. At least we're only doing one a day now.
 
fragMasterFlash
1 hour ago  
The same people who biatch about migrant workers, who set the floor for restaurant labor costs, are the ones yelling the loudest about not being able to get their daily dollar menu fast food fix. Boo frickity hoo.
 
omnimancer28
1 hour ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Good job, subby.  Nothing like ignorant over generalizations to make a point.  If you bothered to spend any effort at all doing a little research it would take you about ten minutes to realize that there's no such thing as too much butter.


I always knew Paula Deen had a Dark handle?
 
dothemath
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The most common reason restaurants fail: Greedy customers demanding extra cheese
 
shut_it_down
1 hour ago  
What the hell is "over-buttering?" You only stop adding butter when you run out of butter.
 
AdrienVeidt
1 hour ago  

Fabric_Man: Jeebus Saves: Oh look, this thread again.  Hopefully it Voltrons into a tipping thread.

Quit complaining. At least we're only doing one a day now.


And thankfully it's Five Lions VolTron and not the suck-ass one.  Or the even-more suck-ass one.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard
1 hour ago  

omnimancer28: Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Good job, subby.  Nothing like ignorant over generalizations to make a point.  If you bothered to spend any effort at all doing a little research it would take you about ten minutes to realize that there's no such thing as too much butter.

I always knew Paula Deen had a Dark handle?


Dark....?
 
Dr Dreidel
1 hour ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Good job, subby.  Nothing like ignorant over generalizations to make a point.  If you bothered to spend any effort at all doing a little research it would take you about ten minutes to realize that there's no such thing as too much butter.


I was all set to be like RTFA DUDE, but then I larfed.

// Pittsburgh-seared a steak last week - the standard recipe (garlic & butter, forgot the rosemary because I'm dumb), and the only direction I remember is "use way more butter than you think you'll need, then put in a bunch more"
 
Rapmaster2000
1 hour ago  

dothemath: [Fark user image 307x164]
The most common reason restaurants fail: Greedy customers demanding extra cheese


And a distinct lack of brothers on the wall.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wanderlusting
1 hour ago  
Sounds to me like the free market is telling them to either raise wages or shut down.

The only downside is that inflation is coming, so buckle up. Your $30/person meal is now going to be $50/person. Which isn't a big deal. The poors don't need to eat out. It's a rich people experience, like nice cars and your kids having their own bedrooms.
 
dothemath
1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: dothemath: [Fark user image 307x164]
The most common reason restaurants fail: Greedy customers demanding extra cheese

And a distinct lack of brothers on the wall.

[Fark user image 850x520]


You wanna hang pictures of brothers on the wall then go open your own pizzeria.
 
NobleHam
1 hour ago  
What is this "over" buttering?
 
WhippingBoi
1 hour ago  

shut_it_down: What the hell is "over-buttering?"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wolf892
1 hour ago  
Maybe they should shut down their restaurant and learn to code.
 
rga184
1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: The argument of "how can you ask our small businessheroes to pay more when they barely held on themselves" is so bizarre to me.

Are people supposed to work for less than they're worth "because we're a family?"

Is capitalism just a one-way street?

Does having workers unable to afford to be customers really help a business?


Pay a living wage, raise your prices, and eliminate tipping at your restaurant.  Establish a system for patrons to leave positive reviews for their servers and cooks that can be used to distribute bonuses.

It's time we stopped asking restaurant patrons to subsidize wages.
 
brilett
1 hour ago  
If you have to pay the same wages as your competitors- you're not being placed at an economic disadvantage.

Also- remember that the law of supply and demand isn't revoked only when it comes to your labor supply.
 
zbtop
1 hour ago  
"A small business like me, we don't have that luxury. We can't do $18 an hour at a local place in Henderson."

Then maybe don't open a sushi place in Henderson? If your business model is only viable on wages below the prevailing reservation wage, and could only operate previously when benefitting from socially subsidized labor rates, perhaps its time to do something else?

Restaurants have been in a bubble with 75%+ yearly turnover in businesses for years now. This is just the labor part of the market finally catching up.
 
Private_Citizen
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/I recently took the family to one of the finest steakhouses in town. The food was delicious and the service was impeccable.
Turns out when you pay your employees well, it's not hard to attract and keep staff.
 
yakmans_dad
1 hour ago  
restaurateur

No farkin' Millers
 
meanmutton
1 hour ago  

Wanderlusting: Sounds to me like the free market is telling them to either raise wages or shut down.

The only downside is that inflation is coming, so buckle up. Your $30/person meal is now going to be $50/person. Which isn't a big deal. The poors don't need to eat out. It's a rich people experience, like nice cars and your kids having their own bedrooms.


In California, all restaurant workers are paid a minimum of $14 / hr ($15 in some spots) and they haven't nearly doubled the cost for eating out.
 
Rapmaster2000
1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 425x428]

/I recently took the family to one of the finest steakhouses in town. The food was delicious and the service was impeccable.
Turns out when you pay your employees well, it's not hard to attract and keep staff.


Fark user imageView Full Size

In my hometown, Sizzler would have been considered the finest steakhouse in town.  It would also be the only steakhouse because we only had a diner and a Dairy Queen.
 
hervatski
1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Oh look, this thread again.  Hopefully it Voltrons into a tipping thread.


Tipping should be mandatory 25% if margins are that low.
 
FrancoFile
1 hour ago  

Wanderlusting: Sounds to me like the free market is telling them to either raise wages or shut down.

The only downside is that inflation is coming, so buckle up. Your $30/person meal is now going to be $50/person. Which isn't a big deal. The poors don't need to eat out. It's a rich people experience, like nice cars and your kids having their own bedrooms.


The bottom end of the restaurant market is a mess.  A drive-through meal from Popeye's is about the same price as one of the specials at Chili's.  Think about how much alcohol they have to sell to make up for the much higher rent and facilities cost, the larger kitchen, wait-staff who bathe more than 3 times a week, etc.
 
rga184
1 hour ago  

Wanderlusting: Sounds to me like the free market is telling them to either raise wages or shut down.

The only downside is that inflation is coming, so buckle up. Your $30/person meal is now going to be $50/person. Which isn't a big deal. The poors don't need to eat out. It's a rich people experience, like nice cars and your kids having their own bedrooms.


Because poor people buying two ramen instead of one is going to drive inflation?

I think there's going to be a lot of slack in the system.  When you pay people a living wage, they'll start working one job instead of three.  And they'll work 40-50 hours at that job.  Then they'll go home and have dinner with their kids, help them with homework, balance their checkbook, get some exercise, etc.  Point is, we've made poor people such an insignificant part of our economy that paying them more will not lead to significant inflation.  Never has.
 
shut_it_down
1 hour ago  

Wanderlusting: Sounds to me like the free market is telling them to either raise wages or shut down.

The only downside is that inflation is coming, so buckle up. Your $30/person meal is now going to be $50/person. Which isn't a big deal. The poors don't need to eat out. It's a rich people experience, like nice cars and your kids having their own bedrooms.


Prices don't increase 1:1 with worker pay because workers are only like a third of restaurant overhead. Even if you theoretically increased worker pay by 50%, the total overhead would only go up by like 15%. So to compensate, a $30 meal becomes a $34.50 meal. Big whoop.
 
Private_Citizen
1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 425x428]

/I recently took the family to one of the finest steakhouses in town. The food was delicious and the service was impeccable.
Turns out when you pay your employees well, it's not hard to attract and keep staff.

[Fark user image image 470x420]
In my hometown, Sizzler would have been considered the finest steakhouse in town.  It would also be the only steakhouse because we only had a diner and a Dairy Queen.


Five O'clock Steakhouse

/Really good food, and great service!
 
Wendigogo
1 hour ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Good job, subby.  Nothing like ignorant over generalizations to make a point.  If you bothered to spend any effort at all doing a little research it would take you about ten minutes to realize that there's no such thing as too much butter.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
1 hour ago  

shut_it_down: Wanderlusting: Sounds to me like the free market is telling them to either raise wages or shut down.

The only downside is that inflation is coming, so buckle up. Your $30/person meal is now going to be $50/person. Which isn't a big deal. The poors don't need to eat out. It's a rich people experience, like nice cars and your kids having their own bedrooms.

Prices don't increase 1:1 with worker pay because workers are only like a third of restaurant overhead. Even if you theoretically increased worker pay by 50%, the total overhead would only go up by like 15%. So to compensate, a $30 meal becomes a $34.50 meal. Big whoop.


And that's for mom & pop. Larger chains like Papa John's refused to give their employees health benefits and a living wage because it would cause a $0.25 increase per pizza.
 
Gyrfalcon
1 hour ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Good job, subby.  Nothing like ignorant over generalizations to make a point.  If you bothered to spend any effort at all doing a little research it would take you about ten minutes to realize that there's no such thing as too much butter.


Especially if it's garlic butter.
 
Turbo Cojones
1 hour ago  
My Kid was offered a "job" in a local restaurant.  Work three hours, go home then come back two hours later to work some more.

People actually agree to this?  Like having two jobs and still.part time.
 
FarkinNortherner
1 hour ago  

brilett: If you have to pay the same wages as your competitors- you're not being placed at an economic disadvantage.


If you pay slightly more than your competitors, you can place yourself at a service advantage.

We pay our housekeepers $3 per hour more than [well-known area food chain] does its back of house staff, guarantee hours and don't expect people in to cover at 30 minutes' notice. We also offer healthcare to all 20+ hour a week staff. My staff are reliable, clean and sober, vaccinated, and many have been with the business for years.
 
jayphat
50 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Good job, subby.  Nothing like ignorant over generalizations to make a point.  If you bothered to spend any effort at all doing a little research it would take you about ten minutes to realize that there's no such thing as too much butter.


We've found Paula Dean's Fark handle.
 
anuran
49 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: The argument of "how can you ask our small businessheroes to pay more when they barely held on themselves" is so bizarre to me.

Are people supposed to work for less than they're worth "because we're a family?"

Is capitalism just a one-way street?

Does having workers unable to afford to be customers really help a business?


If a business cannot survive paying its workers a living wage it should not survive.
 
Private_Citizen
49 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Good job, subby.  Nothing like ignorant over generalizations to make a point.  If you bothered to spend any effort at all doing a little research it would take you about ten minutes to realize that there's no such thing as too much butter.

[Fark user image image 425x637]


That Woman's recipe for deep fried butter, topped with butter cream frosting and served with a lemon butter dipping sauce is to die for!

/Seriously, see a cardiologist.
 
Wanderlusting
48 minutes ago  

meanmutton: In California, all restaurant workers are paid a minimum of $14 / hr ($15 in some spots) and they haven't nearly doubled the cost for eating out.


Are restaurants not having trouble with employment in California?

https://www.sacbee.com/news/local/sacr​amento-tipping-point/article250670114.​html

It looks like $15/hr is still too low. I wonder what prices of food will do at $30/hr?
 
elgrancerdo
48 minutes ago  
Sorry, but no.

I have worked for family business owners.  They all complain about the labor costs, and how expensive it is to run a business in California.  Yet, they do the following:
- Complain about the cost of private boarding school in Cali because their daughter and wife fight so much that it was becoming a distraction to wife doing their own company taxes, and since she had no time for business, she had to hire an accountant, a nanny and a driver so she could concentrate on their daughter and 3 other kids, since you know, it is so hard to be working mom.  She needs all the help she could get.
- The son of the owner could not find a decent girl to marry so they grow the business together, while such son on his 30's would spend the weekends at the local nightclub hitting on sorority girls.
- The fact that their out of state expenses meant they had to pay for tax preparers across 3 different states, and the cost was so high that they could no longer afford to go on vacation to the Bahamas this summer.
... and all their troubles meant that they could not afford higher wages for their employees.  I mean, how could they?  Don't they know how razor thin the margins are?
 
FarkinNortherner
46 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: My Kid was offered a "job" in a local restaurant.  Work three hours, go home then come back two hours later to work some more.

People actually agree to this? Like having two jobs and still.part time.


It's called desperation. You and your kid (and me and, likely, 99% of people reading) are fortunate to be able to have at least some choice over your work.
 
Algebrat
45 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Oh look, this thread again.  Hopefully it Voltrons into a tipping thread.


Question: if you're eating at an incorporated chain restaurant, how much are you supposed to tip the major shareholders? I usually go with 5% for each board member and 10% for the chairman, maybe a little more if I liked the meal.
 
AmbassadorBooze
44 minutes ago  
One world government.  And then nationalize (worldize?) All businesses.

All the problems solved.
 
winedrinkingman
43 minutes ago  
They have all been Door Dash driving for the past year.  While it pays crap, it does pay better than being a dishwasher or a fast food cook.  They also all learned how much of a cut Doordash was getting on all those to-go orders, and know the restaurant can afford to pay them the same for in-house serving.
 
LineNoise
43 minutes ago  
In this thread:
A bunch of people who have never worked in hospitality, let alone ran something in it, telling people how tipping should work, how supply chains work, how customer perception works. Also they are all economists.
 
Bennie Crabtree
42 minutes ago  
If you want to motivate your food service workers, you need to give them a decent reason to be there. Provide something that makes them feel like they matter. Like a restaurant on one side and an activist bookstore space on the other side. Then food service will be more than a job. It will be a purpose and something to look back on later in life.

Otherwise, it's just a job. Pay up.
 
Fireproof
41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
41 minutes ago  

Algebrat: Jeebus Saves: Oh look, this thread again.  Hopefully it Voltrons into a tipping thread.

Question: if you're eating at an incorporated chain restaurant, how much are you supposed to tip the major shareholders? I usually go with 5% for each board member and 10% for the chairman, maybe a little more if I liked the meal.


username checks out....
 
