 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Don't polish your turtle if you know what I mean and I think you do   (msn.com) divider line
12
    More: PSA, Knee Surgeons, United States, Texas, Microsoft, Microsoft Windows, Instant messaging, Knee Sleeves, Turtle  
•       •       •

548 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 May 2021 at 3:19 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well that was certainly a clickable link.
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Used to do this when we were kids - we'd catch bunches of turtles & put numbers on them. Invariably they'd escape the pen we built (turtles are determined mf'ers) & we could track if we found the same one..... sometimes the next year
Good times in late 60's Virginia - ponds & creeks & dogs & pellet rifles
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Used to do this when we were kids - we'd catch bunches of turtles & put numbers on them. Invariably they'd escape the pen we built (turtles are determined mf'ers) & we could track if we found the same one..... sometimes the next year
Good times in late 60's Virginia - ponds & creeks & dogs & pellet rifles


Did you race them?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We raced snails around here. We'd put them on Matchbox cars and see which could roll down the driveway the fastest. I'd paint an S on mine to differentiate it from the other toy cars. I'd also use some oil to lubricate the axle so it'd roll faster.
 
ar393
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: We raced snails around here. We'd put them on Matchbox cars and see which could roll down the driveway the fastest. I'd paint an S on mine to differentiate it from the other toy cars. I'd also use some oil to lubricate the axle so it'd roll

to make the "s" car go faster.

FTFY....
 
IlGreven
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Or fluff your garfield...
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ar393: We Ate the Necco Wafers: We raced snails around here. We'd put them on Matchbox cars and see which could roll down the driveway the fastest. I'd paint an S on mine to differentiate it from the other toy cars. I'd also use some oil to lubricate the axle so it'd roll to make the "s" car go faster.

FTFY....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Cheron: [Fark user image 220x297]


how about a noogie?
media1.giphy.comView Full Size


/best I could find
 
bughunter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
But is it OK to wax my dolphin?

Shine my shark?

Buff my aardvark?
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.