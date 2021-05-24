 Skip to content
(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   There is a reason it is called the Florida Keys
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe a submarine broke apart.

Anyway, these conch fritters are F*CKING AWESOME! Best. Conch. EVAR. Wooo!
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh man...on one hand, free cocaine!!! On the other hand, who's going to come looking for it?
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There should be some sort of interactive map for us drug fishers.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Like maybe add is as an option in Waze
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Imagine how much of it is washing ashore and not being turned into the police by idiots law abiding citizens?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrWhy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Maybe that's why it's called kokomo.  You can find mo' coca there.
 
skyotter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We had a fake Trivial Pursuit parody game when I was a kid, and one of the questions was

"What does it take to get a key to the City of Miami?"

The answer was "A fast, maneuverable powerboat."
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I know! I know! They're called the Florida Keys because people are always finding KILOs on the shorelines.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Because key-los of it are washing up on shore?

/not sorry
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Combustion: Oh man...on one hand, free cocaine!!! On the other hand, who's going to come looking for it?


If you find it in the water... the intended recipient will never know.

The 2.5lb bundle...  throw a big party.
If you found 75lb's... how in the heck would you monetize that?  Perhaps keep throwing huge coke parties & eventually people will start asking you if you have any.  There doesn't seem to be any way of discretely connecting with a potential buyer.
//most formulaic movie plot = find a stash of money
//most realistic scenario is find a stash of blow
 
dothemath
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If I found 75 lbs of cocaine the next morning you would find my dead body next to 74.5 lbs of cocaine.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This has been happening since the 70's.  I thought news was supposed to be, well, you know, new?
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This happens so much there's a colloquialism for it - "square grouper".
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: I know! I know! They're called the Florida Keys because people are always finding KILOs on the shorelines.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dothemath: If I found 75 lbs of cocaine the next morning you would find my dead body next to 74.5 lbs of cocaine.


No strippers?
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Clipse - Keys Open Doors
Youtube mUo1eLYARkM

NSFW.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: This happens so much there's a colloquialism for it - "square grouper".


I thought that was marijuana.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If you map the ocean currents well enough you don't need ships to transport your cocaine!
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Don't check my boat if you please Mr. Customs man.
 
1funguy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Finders KEYpers on cocaine...

Merrytime law.

Look it up...
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I really want to take a fishing trip to the Florida keys

If I can score a bale of blow, hell yes

I wonder how many of them were discovered and not turned over to authorities
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: FLMountainMan: This happens so much there's a colloquialism for it - "square grouper".

I thought that was marijuana.


Ha!  Nearly 50 years ago, Columbian pot was a big dealio.   So when some bales (something like that) started washing up on the beaches of Humboldt Bay, the rumor around town was that it was really good.  So good, that the locals (this was before the "revolution" and there were seeds, stems and shake, Thai sticks were fancy!) would soak their pot in sea water and try to sell it as that "Columbian".
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Man, my last (pre-pandemic) vacation was to the Keys, and I didn't find jack shiat *kicks sand*
 
