Old and busted: UFOs. New and more out there: USOs
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bob Hope unavailable for comment.
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's sharks.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

sozelle: It's sharks.


No, it's aliens with technology so advanced, they can't be detected, except when they are, by super-smart people who can figure out all the secrets.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I watched The Meg last night, and while that was a work of fiction, it's based on the real life megalodon which was a giant shark that lived millions of years ago. If these sharks were genetically similar to today's white sharks, it could be that our submarines are simply diving to depths where elusive megalodons still roam, and that's what we're seeing.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: Bob Hope unavailable for comment.


Hi friends, I'm Bob "Probe me Underwater" Hope.
 
stuffy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
USO Sightings are surprisingly common. A lot of sea-side sightings report finding sally with the sea-shells in seychelles seeing dive maneuvers where a flying orb enters the sea and doesn't appear to be affected by hydrodynamic forces (IE, no loss of speed, still maneuverable)
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/is 56 too old to enlist?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
my only question is why are so many aliens coming to earth? is it like some super popular vacation destination?
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Stop flushing condoms.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
All I can say is that if we don't have thermal lances by the time the lobstermen show up we are royally screwed
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: my only question is why are so many aliens coming to earth? is it like some super popular vacation destination?


Earth is the galaxy's Russia.

It's a gas station with weapons.
 
tasteme
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
3/4 of this planet is water, and our exploration of it is spotty at best. For the most part we travel a few well known currents, fish, and occasionally dump garbage. The rest of the ocean? We barely watch except with satellites.

Wouldn't surprise me if we're not the only intelligent technologically advanced life form on this planet. Hell, even octopi are pretty alien if you get down to it.
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: my only question is why are so many aliens coming to earth? is it like some super popular vacation destination?


Decades of sexual liberation topped by the unstoppable prevalence of yoga pants and this is your question
 
Pew
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Rob Schneider?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TheAlgebraist: All I can say is that if we don't have thermal lances by the time the lobstermen show up we are royally screwed


Also, butter.
We both know how that war's going to go....
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
People seem to forget what the U stands for. "We confirm the existence of UFOs" means "we don't know what the fark we saw up there," not "we confirm that aliens have come to visit."
 
