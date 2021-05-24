 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   When the coronavirus pandemic hit, halting all in-person visitation for more than a year, did drugs suddenly become scarce behind bars? Not really, according to data tracked by the Virginia Department of Corrections   (virginiamercury.com) divider line
16
•       •       •

16 Comments     (+0 »)
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What, you think prison guards aren't on the take? Lol.
 
ImOscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A bunch of guards: "Oh gee, isn't that strange."
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
At first, I thought the headline referred to bartenders who also sold drugs under the counter.
 
wademh
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Quis custodiet ipsos custodes?
 
The Friendly Manual
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Friendly Manual: [Fark user image image 425x318]


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They strip-searched children, banned menstruating women from wearing tampons and limited the number of people prisoners could put on their visitors list.

Now that we know the majority of these rules were cruel & unnecessary, they'll get rid of them, right?
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: What, you think prison guards aren't on the take? Lol.


Don't overlook the free staff (cooks, medical staff, administrative people, etc.) that also have access to the facility to bring in items.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Want to take the smuggling to an all time low. Everyone has to be naked, at all times.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Lotta correction officers driving new Corvettes huh?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: What, you think prison guards aren't on the take? Lol.

Don't overlook the free staff (cooks, medical staff, administrative people, etc.) that also have access to the facility to bring in items.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
When I worked in a nuclear power plant we were required to wear 'factory' clothes. Basically a cotton jumpsuit. When we left the power station we put our street clothes back on. Why can't they do that sort of thing for prison employees?

We also had to walk through metal detectors, radiation detectors and bomb sniffers. Occasionally we'd have to walk past drug sniffing dogs but that was rare. We also had to fill out paperwork every time we entered the facility and a bunch of other things but I was hourly so I didn't care.

Oh, and any cars/trucks coming near the facility were inspected. You could avoid that by parking at the far lot instead so that was pretty minor.

There is no excuse for employees being part of the drug or contraband issue.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Nah.  Guards are suspects too, even in normal times.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Interceptor1:

Turns out the kind of people with skill at this sort of introspection are not the kind of people comfortable with caging human beings in an obviously flawed justice system.

If you want to work in a prison, you need to be good at shutting your brain off.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Interceptor1:

Turns out the kind of people with skill at this sort of introspection are not the kind of people comfortable with caging human beings in an obviously flawed justice system.

If you want to work in a prison, you need to be good at shutting your brain off.


Mother worked in a prison for a year (administrative job) and from what she told me, even the guards thought themselves as prisonners, only on the other side of the bars. Seems to me prison guards are as farked up as prisonners.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

