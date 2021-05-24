 Skip to content
(NBC News)   It's 2021 and teens are sneaking out of the house to A: Drink and party? B: Secretly meet their boy/girlfriends? or C: Get their Covid vaccines?   (nbcnews.com) divider line
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teach your children well.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oopsie
Crosby, Stills & Nash (Live) - Teach Your Children
Youtube 2vnYKRacKQc
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. C is recommended before A or B.

D(uh)
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can school systems make it mandatory to have the vaccine for next year's school term?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I was really surprised about requiring parental consent. Because I remember reading that in my state, a child can get birth control at any age without parental consent. So a 16 year old can get birth control but not vaccines without parental consent. That is so weird.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Merltech: Can school systems make it mandatory to have the vaccine for next year's school term?


Yes, but it depends on the state. Red states will likely prohibit schools systems from requiring them.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh, for fark's sake... isn't denying recommended medical care considered neglect or abuse? Seriously, this is getting farking ridiculous.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
In my case it is B.

But he has been vaccinated.

He told me he was hanging out with vaccinated friends, not just one vaccinated friend in particular.
 
mjbok
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: I was really surprised about requiring parental consent. Because I remember reading that in my state, a child can get birth control at any age without parental consent. So a 16 year old can get birth control but not vaccines without parental consent. That is so weird.


Birth control is generally not long lasting in the body.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Merltech: Can school systems make it mandatory to have the vaccine for next year's school term?

Yes, but it depends on the state. Red states will likely prohibit schools systems from requiring them.


Fark red states. Tell em either schools do this or all federal funding for the state is cut off.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Oh, for fark's sake... isn't denying recommended medical care considered neglect or abuse? Seriously, this is getting farking ridiculous.


We have this incredibly stupid idea that if you say God told you to then it's okay.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
In Canada, the age of (medical) consent isn't a thing.  Instead, if there's a question of whether you should be allowed to or not due to your age, you're assessed for your maturity - your ability to understand the treatment and potential outcomes.  Except Quebec, where I think it's a flat 14.

And in such cases, patient confidentiality applies so the doctors aren't even obligated to inform the parents.
 
akya [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: I was really surprised about requiring parental consent. Because I remember reading that in my state, a child can get birth control at any age without parental consent. So a 16 year old can get birth control but not vaccines without parental consent. That is so weird.


I found it odd as well.  Seems counter-intuitive given the push to vaccinate as many as possible.

Probably has something to do with the emergency authorization status.  I'm guessing once that is lifted the parental approval will no longer be required.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Imagine loving Trump so much that you'd make your teenager homeless for wanting to protect their own life against a disease that would give them either lifelong side effects or a painful, gasping death.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Teens faced with this have to weigh things like 'I know vaccines are lifesaving, but I don't want to become homeless,'"

If your parents would kick you out of the house for getting vaccinated, than you are probably better off finding different living arrangements.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

lolmao500: GardenWeasel: Merltech: Can school systems make it mandatory to have the vaccine for next year's school term?

Yes, but it depends on the state. Red states will likely prohibit schools systems from requiring them.

Fark red states. Tell em either schools do this or all federal funding for the state is cut off.


Please. The red states DREAM for the day that public schools are defunded.
 
70Ford
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ongbok
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Teens faced with this have to weigh things like 'I know vaccines are lifesaving, but I don't want to become homeless,'" he said.

That is so scary and sad. Just glad I did not have lunatic parents.
 
wage0048
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Imagine loving Trump so much that you'd make your teenager homeless for wanting to protect their own life against a disease that would give them either lifelong side effects or a painful, gasping death.


Such a person deserves a painful, gasping death of their own.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My neighbor was telling me about sneaking out and getting the polio vaccine behind the back of his parents, and more importantly, grandfather (who was an early homeopathic doc and was vehemently anti-vax). He said he saw what it was doing to people and didn't care if his family got mad.

Some things will never change.
 
steve_wmn
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How hard is it to get the vaccine without parental consent?  Do you need a parent to come with you, or just fill out an easily forged consent form.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

70Ford: "Me driving to my stupid job because society refuses to collapse"


Dude... that's my morning commute.  It's between failure of the apocalypse to happen or failure of the lottery to pay out to me.

I was under the impression that's kind of universal.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mjbok: Ambivalence: I was really surprised about requiring parental consent. Because I remember reading that in my state, a child can get birth control at any age without parental consent. So a 16 year old can get birth control but not vaccines without parental consent. That is so weird.

Birth control is generally not long lasting in the body.


Neither are vaccines, right? Vaccines teach your immune system to fight diseases but it's your immune system that makes the antibodies that protect you long term.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mjbok: Ambivalence: I was really surprised about requiring parental consent. Because I remember reading that in my state, a child can get birth control at any age without parental consent. So a 16 year old can get birth control but not vaccines without parental consent. That is so weird.

Birth control is generally not long lasting in the body.


I'm not sure I follow any of your logic.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: I was really surprised about requiring parental consent. Because I remember reading that in my state, a child can get birth control at any age without parental consent. So a 16 year old can get birth control but not vaccines without parental consent. That is so weird.


Also birth control isn't incidental. You don't usually take it once and then never again.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
All parents had to worry about before was their kids wanting to get abortions, but now they're getting VACCINATED.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: mjbok: Ambivalence: I was really surprised about requiring parental consent. Because I remember reading that in my state, a child can get birth control at any age without parental consent. So a 16 year old can get birth control but not vaccines without parental consent. That is so weird.

Birth control is generally not long lasting in the body.

I'm not sure I follow any of your logic.


Your mistake was thinking that an anti-vaxxer said anything logical.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Imagine loving Trump so much that you'd make your teenager homeless for wanting to protect their own life against a disease that would give them either lifelong side effects or a painful, gasping death.


Now, to be fair (not that we should be fair with Trump loving diseased souls), Covid has not shown to have such serious effects when teens get it.

There could obviously be unknown, undetected long term side effects, but when people younger than 30 have caught it, very few have been hospitalized or died.

(Covid's still deadlier than the flu, yes even among teens)
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My 19 year old niece got her shot.  Both her trumper parents are not vaccinated.  The day she was getting it her father ambushed her and told her she could be sterile if she took the shot.


She went and got it anyway.

Also, the next day her brothers gfs trumper  parents were over and they ran out of the room when she came in.  You know "shedding spike proteins".

That's trumper login for you.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

zeroman987: IRestoreFurniture: mjbok: Ambivalence: I was really surprised about requiring parental consent. Because I remember reading that in my state, a child can get birth control at any age without parental consent. So a 16 year old can get birth control but not vaccines without parental consent. That is so weird.

Birth control is generally not long lasting in the body.

I'm not sure I follow any of your logic.

Your mistake was thinking that an anti-vaxxer said anything logical.


I figured it was antivaxx horseshiat but I'm unfamiliar with that particular lie spreader.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Imagine loving Trump so much that you'd make your teenager homeless for wanting to protect their own life against a disease that would give them either lifelong side effects or a painful, gasping death.


"Could", not "would".

The problem is that COVID's nasty, but not nasty enough to register with the morons.  It'd probably have to kill 1 in 10 before they started caring.
 
akya [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

akya: Ambivalence: I was really surprised about requiring parental consent. Because I remember reading that in my state, a child can get birth control at any age without parental consent. So a 16 year old can get birth control but not vaccines without parental consent. That is so weird.

I found it odd as well.  Seems counter-intuitive given the push to vaccinate as many as possible.

Probably has something to do with the emergency authorization status.  I'm guessing once that is lifted the parental approval will no longer be required.


I should probably google things before I post... Because you can't even get other completely proven vaccines (measles, polio, etc) without parental consent in many states.  It's state law that determines it.

Honestly, it's probably worth getting legally emancipated for.  But damn that's a lot of work that shouldn't be there.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mjbok: Ambivalence: I was really surprised about requiring parental consent. Because I remember reading that in my state, a child can get birth control at any age without parental consent. So a 16 year old can get birth control but not vaccines without parental consent. That is so weird.

Birth control is generally not long lasting in the body.


Also, that's not even true. Some birth control is designed to last for years (norplant, IUD), and even injectable birth control can last for 12weeks.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Merltech: Can school systems make it mandatory to have the vaccine for next year's school term?


Red States can make it mandatory NOT to make it Mandatory, some charter schools could expel students who get the vaccine.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

70Ford: [i.imgur.com image 850x850]


This.

So much this.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Onion broke the news first.

https://www.theonion.com/care-to-expl​a​in-ask-conservative-parents-after-find​i-1846829617
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

akya: akya: Ambivalence: I was really surprised about requiring parental consent. Because I remember reading that in my state, a child can get birth control at any age without parental consent. So a 16 year old can get birth control but not vaccines without parental consent. That is so weird.

I found it odd as well.  Seems counter-intuitive given the push to vaccinate as many as possible.

Probably has something to do with the emergency authorization status.  I'm guessing once that is lifted the parental approval will no longer be required.

I should probably google things before I post... Because you can't even get other completely proven vaccines (measles, polio, etc) without parental consent in many states.  It's state law that determines it.

Honestly, it's probably worth getting legally emancipated for.  But damn that's a lot of work that shouldn't be there.


It's more worth calling your state rep/governor to advocate to change that.
 
akya [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

steve_wmn: How hard is it to get the vaccine without parental consent?  Do you need a parent to come with you, or just fill out an easily forged consent form.


My 14yo daughter got the vaccine.  I filled out the consent form when we made the appointment (via an online form).  Then my wife went with her when to the appointment.

I was concerned that there might be issues since the consenting adult was not present (my wife could also have consented).  But no.  They didn't even talk to my wife at all about it, and told her she didn't really need to be there.

/Your mileage may vary.  Not sure if my experience is universal.
 
inner ted
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm just stunned at parents giving their kid a choice
I've seen it here and have friends and family members that have said they are "asking" if their teenage kids want the vaccine

wtf
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hell is for republican children
 
mjbok
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

zeroman987: IRestoreFurniture: mjbok: Ambivalence: I was really surprised about requiring parental consent. Because I remember reading that in my state, a child can get birth control at any age without parental consent. So a 16 year old can get birth control but not vaccines without parental consent. That is so weird.

Birth control is generally not long lasting in the body.

I'm not sure I follow any of your logic.

Your mistake was thinking that an anti-vaxxer said anything logical.


I'm not an anti vaxxer and am fully vaccinated.  The pill (most common prescribed birth control) stays in your system for a matter of days, that was the point.  It is like aspirin as far as how long it sticks around.  Vaccines are not.

Is prefer that everyone would want to get the shots.  That isn't the case.
 
neongoats
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Imagine loving Trump so much that you'd make your teenager homeless for wanting to protect their own life against a disease that would give them either lifelong side effects or a painful, gasping death.


You just summed up the terrorist maga crowd. They'll cull their own children for their orange god.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mjbok: zeroman987: IRestoreFurniture: mjbok: Ambivalence: I was really surprised about requiring parental consent. Because I remember reading that in my state, a child can get birth control at any age without parental consent. So a 16 year old can get birth control but not vaccines without parental consent. That is so weird.

Birth control is generally not long lasting in the body.

I'm not sure I follow any of your logic.

Your mistake was thinking that an anti-vaxxer said anything logical.

I'm not an anti vaxxer and am fully vaccinated.  The pill (most common prescribed birth control) stays in your system for a matter of days, that was the point.  It is like aspirin as far as how long it sticks around.  Vaccines are not.

Is prefer that everyone would want to get the shots.  That isn't the case.


Apologies for assuming you were.

But I still don't follow your logic.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

inner ted: I'm just stunned at parents giving their kid a choice


I have a kid with a severe aversion to needles.  Like 'panic attack' levels of fear, but not quite up to the level of a full phobia where rational thought disappears.  He knows he's getting the vaccine, and he didn't even argue or complain.

You know why?  Because he doesn't want to be responsible for infecting his grandparents.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

neongoats: BigNumber12: Imagine loving Trump so much that you'd make your teenager homeless for wanting to protect their own life against a disease that would give them either lifelong side effects or a painful, gasping death.

You just summed up the terrorist maga crowd. They'll cull their own children for their orange god.


They'll throw Grandma on the pyre as well just for some Applebees cheesesticks and a haircut.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I just saw 9 homeless people under the overpass giving each other Covid vaccinations. What a great and caring community we live in.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: lolmao500: GardenWeasel: Merltech: Can school systems make it mandatory to have the vaccine for next year's school term?

Yes, but it depends on the state. Red states will likely prohibit schools systems from requiring them.

Fark red states. Tell em either schools do this or all federal funding for the state is cut off.

Please. The red states DREAM for the day that public schools are defunded.


Thats why you dont defund public schools, you cut off ALL FUNDING to the state, not just education.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Christ....what a bunch of morons we have allowed to have kids...
Mandy Patinkin Sings You've Got to be Carefully Taught; Children Will Listen Medley
Youtube owxRpV7l8Dc
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mjbok: zeroman987: IRestoreFurniture: mjbok: Ambivalence: I was really surprised about requiring parental consent. Because I remember reading that in my state, a child can get birth control at any age without parental consent. So a 16 year old can get birth control but not vaccines without parental consent. That is so weird.

Birth control is generally not long lasting in the body.

I'm not sure I follow any of your logic.

Your mistake was thinking that an anti-vaxxer said anything logical.

I'm not an anti vaxxer and am fully vaccinated.  The pill (most common prescribed birth control) stays in your system for a matter of days, that was the point.  It is like aspirin as far as how long it sticks around.  Vaccines are not.

Is prefer that everyone would want to get the shots.  That isn't the case.


I didn't say "the pill" I said "birth control" which can be anything. Only one birth control (plan B) lasts for a couple of days. The pill is meant to be taken long term.
 
