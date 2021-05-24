 Skip to content
(CNN)   New York and Maryland have now created vaccine lotteries   (cnn.com) divider line
39
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wish Pennsylvania did this too.
 
HoratioGates [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, if you did the responsible thing and already got vaccinated you aren't in the NY drawing?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got vaccinated all I got is just bump on my shoulder FML
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do one in Florida, it would absolutely increase vaccine adoption rates.

It would also generate plenty of Fark content from everyone trying to scam folks. "Florida man arrested for selling fake 'vaccine lottery entrant' cards." "Group of Florida women protest Florida Lottery for discriminating against the non-vaccinated." "Florida lottery sales down 80% after poll finds Floridians thought buying Powerball tickets forced them into vaccination queue."
 
gamergirl23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HoratioGates: So, if you did the responsible thing and already got vaccinated you aren't in the NY drawing?


Yeah, I just saw that too.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oregon's doing that.  If you've already got vaxed, you're in the drawing.  $10g in each county, $1m statewide prize
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: I got vaccinated all I got is just bump on my shoulder FML


I got a fever and a sore arm for a day.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They didn't need to.

What needed to happen was that the Fed needed to put a requirement on PPP funds that if you took them, you needed to offer a discount/free goods or services to those who brought in their vacc cards filled out.  This would have raised vaccine numbers and helped businesses get business back on track.

It's a shame our elected officials never think things through ahead of time.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I have a 2.73 million to 1 chance of winning? I think I got the numbers backwards. Oh well, I live in Hazzard County, we're all backwards anyway. At least we're not in Pennsyltucky.
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you get that money to me, I'll use it to fund "bothering Vladimir Putin".

C'mon rig it!

/I got shot in Maryland, twice!
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ProbablyDrunk: What needed to happen was that the Fed needed to put a requirement on PPP funds that if you took them, you needed to offer a discount/free goods or services to those who brought in their vacc cards filled out.  This would have raised vaccine numbers and helped businesses get business back on track.

It's a shame our elected officials never think things through ahead of time.


Probably because our elected officials understand that not every business is an ice cream parlor and can say, "show us your card and you get free sprinkles"
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: Oregon's doing that.  If you've already got vaxed, you're in the drawing.  $10g in each county, $1m statewide prize


Scholarship $$ for the kids.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Interceptor1: So I have a 2.73 million to 1 chance of winning? I think I got the numbers backwards. Oh well, I live in Hazzard County, we're all backwards anyway. At least we're not in Pennsyltucky.


Boss Hogg has the whole thing rigged anyway. I mean the Dukes will stop him in the end, but you know they will just give the money to your Orphanage, which at this point has to be the most well funded one in the country.

All you will be left with is yet another bill for a new patrol car for Rosco.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is sort of nice though to have a list of people who were encouraged to do the right thing only after being offered a scratcher ticket.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about, "Get vaccinated and you won't have your doors nailed shut with you inside"!
 
Thrag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It really is the perfect idea. There's extreme overlap in the venn diagram of "people who are vaccine hesitant" and "people who are bad with probabilities" and "people who play the lottery" (but I repeat myself).
 
rancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So while portions of the world are begging for help, vaccines, we have to BRIBE the people in the U.S.  Lovely.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ProbablyDrunk: They didn't need to.

What needed to happen was that the Fed needed to put a requirement on PPP funds that if you took them, you needed to offer a discount/free goods or services to those who brought in their vacc cards filled out.  This would have raised vaccine numbers and helped businesses get business back on track.

It's a shame our elected officials never think things through ahead of time.


A large percentage of the PPP funds went to sole proprietorships and other businesses that don't do much sales with the general public, so I'm not sure how much that would have helped.

I think the fed government should have just given $1000 for every person who gets vaccinated. Guaranteed money, not some low chance lottery bullshiat.
 
FreeLawyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HoratioGates: So, if you did the responsible thing and already got vaccinated you aren't in the NY drawing?


Who cares?  By getting vaccinated ASAP, the life I may have saved may have been my own. If a lottery ticket, or a free beer is what it takes to get someone else vaccinated, I'm all for it.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

New plan. Get vaccinated, biatches!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

genner: waxbeans: I got vaccinated all I got is just bump on my shoulder FML

I got a fever and a sore arm for a day.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And here I was, protecting my health and earning potential by getting vaccinated months ago like a sucker.
 
No Line For Beer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Thrag: It really is the perfect idea. There's extreme overlap in the venn diagram of "people who are vaccine hesitant" and "people who are bad with probabilities" and "people who play the lottery" (but I repeat myself).


Indeed. People who are bad at probability would rather take their chances with a virus with a .3% fatality rate than a vaccine with a .000003% rate of any serious side effect at all.  Let's just tell them there's a prize and give the money to schools so their kids have a better chance.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I wish Pennsylvania did this too.


"The Penn-syl-van-ia vac-cine lot-ter-ry!!!"

/hopefully PA farkers get it
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's almost like the government has found that The Dog Whisperer's tricks work on stupid people.

If you do this one simple trick you might get a treat.
 
v2micca
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: So, if you did the responsible thing and already got vaccinated you aren't in the NY drawing?


You know what, I don't care.  My reward is more people start doing the reasonable responsible thing so I can return to a society where I don't have to were a frigging mask every time I go shopping.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sounds like Arkansas needs to do this.  They could call it the White Powerball Lottery.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: And here I was, protecting my health and earning potential by getting vaccinated months ago like a sucker.


Me too.

I guess we can take solstice in the knowledge that we are in the upper half of the intelligence average of the general public.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Isn't that kinda like rewarding the ones who are to stupid to get a vaccine without a bribe  ..
 
patrick767
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Anyone 18 and older who has already been vaccinated for Covid-19 in the state of Maryland, at any time, is also eligible for these prizes and will automatically be entered to win."

Every location that vaccinated people in Maryland reported each person they vaccinated to the state? I mean, if they did, cool. I'm not sure that happened here in Indiana. Our governor recently responded to a question about why Indiana hasn't done a lottery to encourage vaccinations by saying people might put off getting vaccinated until the lottery goes into effect, and he didn't want that. That's stupid, but if the state already knows the name of everyone who's been vaccinated, it's even stupider.

Besides that, even if the lottery is only for people who get vaccinated going forward, fine, just farking do it. If that gets more people to get their shots, it's worth it.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Dr. Nick Riviera: And here I was, protecting my health and earning potential by getting vaccinated months ago like a sucker.

Me too.

I guess we can take solstice in the knowledge that we are in the upper half of the intelligence average of the general public.


That's not saying much.
 
patrick767
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Dr. Nick Riviera: And here I was, protecting my health and earning potential by getting vaccinated months ago like a sucker.

Me too.

I guess we can take solstice in the knowledge that we are in the upper half of the intelligence average of the general public.


What taking solstice may look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoobajube [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If this motivates another 10% of the population to get vaccinated, cool, I just wish people were informed enough that stuff like this wasn't necessary.

Pragmatically, spending another $5-10 million on trying to educate people who haven't already jumped on board by now would have been a waste. These alternative methods are probably better in a vaccine/$ spent ratio for the remaining fence-sitters.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
MindStalker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: So, if you did the responsible thing and already got vaccinated you aren't in the NY drawing?


Shrugs, go buy a PowerBall ticket for $2. Its about the same odds. Yes, we are down to paying people to get vaccinated. Would you rather us just let them continue to spread and possibly mutate this virus again?
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Thrag: It really is the perfect idea. There's extreme overlap in the venn diagram of "people who are vaccine hesitant" and "people who are bad with probabilities" and "people who play the lottery" (but I repeat myself).


I know a lot more "vaccine lazy" people than "vaccine hesitant" people. I just saw my boyfriend's niece yesterday and she said that she still has to get around to being vaccinated. In her words, she's not worried because "I haven't even gotten COVID yet." I tried explaining that that the whole point of vaccines is that you get them before you get the disease, but she just looked at me blankly. Then I tried to explain that she's had to quarantine like three times because of COVID contact, and she wouldn't have to do that anymore if she got vaccinated. More blank stares.

Anyway, I'm not going to go to her college graduation because I'm not convinced she's learned anything.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Klivian: Do one in Florida, it would absolutely increase vaccine adoption rates.

It would also generate plenty of Fark content from everyone trying to scam folks. "Florida man arrested for selling fake 'vaccine lottery entrant' cards." "Group of Florida women protest Florida Lottery for discriminating against the non-vaccinated." "Florida lottery sales down 80% after poll finds Floridians thought buying Powerball tickets forced them into vaccination queue."


The adoption rate in Florida is actually pretty good.  Right about in the middle compared to all other U.S. States, and the highest rate in the south.  It's exactly in the middle in terms of "at least one dose" and just below the middle (like 27th or so) for full vaccination.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well if I win here in Maryland I will buy a drink for you all and drink it.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

patrick767: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Dr. Nick Riviera: And here I was, protecting my health and earning potential by getting vaccinated months ago like a sucker.

Me too.

I guess we can take solstice in the knowledge that we are in the upper half of the intelligence average of the general public.

What taking solstice may look like:

[Fark user image 800x600]


Dammit, auto correct.
 
