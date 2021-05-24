 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   Enormous transformer causes delays on I-89. Police advise to slow down, keep an eye out for Decepticons   (wcax.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Vermont, Vermont Electric Power Company, United States, collaboration of VTrans, Burlington, Vermont, VT State Police, Electricity generation, Transformer  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
The delay was caused by Michael Bay, so no one knew WTF was going on.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: The delay was caused by Michael Bay, so no one knew WTF was going on.


Least of all the cameraman.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dog's middle name is Megatron. True story.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wadded Beef: My dog's middle name is Megatron. True story.


Phillip Megatron Beef?
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Richard Freckle: Wadded Beef: My dog's middle name is Megatron. True story.

Phillip Megatron Beef?


Blast Megatron Hardcheese?
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
most places do those mega-moves at night so they don't screw up traffic. I guess Vt. doesn't give a damn
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Nockett Megatron Off
 
ar393
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mom_dropped_me: most places do those mega-moves at night so they don't screw up traffic. I guess Vt. doesn't give a damn


Not enough traffic in VT to disrupt during the day, why pay 2-3x more to move it at night.
 
jtown
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ar393: mom_dropped_me: most places do those mega-moves at night so they don't screw up traffic. I guess Vt. doesn't give a damn

Not enough traffic in VT to disrupt during the day, why pay 2-3x more to move it at night.


More humans get paid handsomly for working extra hours at night is my guess.
It's quite a big task. Often things like power lines, utility lines, signs have to be moved, avnd visibility becomes an issue.
 
LoneVVolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"was moving the oversized "superload" that weighs close to 1 million pounds"

Just use units that make sense... 500 tons is reasonable.
 
