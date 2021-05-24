 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   Parents nurse sick turtle back to health while son is in jail. No explanation given for the blisters on its feet   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


All that heat's gotta go somewhere.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did they get all King Solomon and split it down the middle?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About time they put that guy away.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Possible turtle trifecta in play today!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rfenster: Possible turtle trifecta in play today!


So happy together...
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I laughed way too hard at a reference to a joke I probably last heard about 40 years ago.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
turtle with "blisters on its feet"?

AAAAGGGGHHHH-ey Sense, tingling!

Mike Jittlov, I summon thee!
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell kind of world do we live in when you can't bring your turtle to prison?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Turtles are Nature's suction cups.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You know your marriage is down the tubes when the cops are called for a Domestic Side-Necked Turtle Dispute.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Meet me in the thunderdome
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GnuUzir
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dittybopper: [i.pinimg.com image 500x536] [View Full Size image _x_]

All that heat's gotta go somewhere.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fXkMf​y​jo7PU
 
