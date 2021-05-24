 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   "Half of graduating class suspended after senior prank"   (local21news.com) divider line
33
    More: News  
•       •       •

1037 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 May 2021 at 9:14 AM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Forked around and found out.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You gotta love ZERO TOLERANCE!
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
For generations, high school seniors have been pulling "pranks" and every year they are shocked, nay, SHOCKED to find out they are being punished for their actions.  And their parents who were punished for doing the same things when they were in high school are shocked as well.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
With 2 weeks left of school in their senior year why would they care about being suspended?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

shastacola: With 2 weeks left of school in their senior year why would they care about being suspended?


OH MY GOD MY PERMANENT RECORD!!!
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Do stupid things win stupid prizes?
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hell, we stole the school sign from our rival high school and then hid it ... in a place. As far as I know, it's still hidden.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, that's not very comforting for them.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well, to be fair, if the seniors aren't punished they might grow up to be the sort of people who think prank shows on television are funny, and that's how we get more Ashton Kutchers in the world. So while this might seem excessive on the school's part, they do have the common good to consider.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Did the other half have to stand around eating a jelly doughnut?
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Black
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

shastacola: With 2 weeks left of school in their senior year why would they care about being suspended?


If I were graduating from high school and this kind of suspension resulted in school officials rescinding my graduation honors, I would care.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The most telling part of the article is that the school board wouldn't talk to reporters.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What kind of English were these people speaking? Some of those sentences went all over the place.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Regardless of anything else - when someone asks if you were on school grounds after hours...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Don't do the prank if you can't...take the stank?
 
Serious Black
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: The most telling part of the article is that the school board wouldn't talk to reporters.


"Are you recording?" should never be the first question you ask a journalist interviewing you.
 
ongbok
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Christ that is tame compared to what we did. We damn near flooded the school having a massive water fight. Not one person was suspended.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The final, and only lesson in school that matters in the real world.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Other half should not appear for graduation exercises, have alternate ceremony with the others.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
School administrators love to be tinpot dictators.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: shastacola: With 2 weeks left of school in their senior year why would they care about being suspended?

OH MY GOD MY PERMANENT RECORD!!!


Shhhhhhhh.... we have enough trouble keeping these kids in line.  We can't let them know that the permanent record doesn't exist.
 
Omnidirectional Punching
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
shiatbag parents raise shiatbag kids. More at 11:00.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The silliest rule at my high school was if we threw a snowball, it was an automatic 1-day suspension. If there was snow around on a Friday, a bunch of us would conspicuously have a snowball fight that afternoon so we could make it a 3-day weekend. WORKED. EVERY. TIME.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

shastacola: With 2 weeks left of school in their senior year why would they care about being suspended?


If the suspension goes on their academic record, colleges to which they've been accepted could rescind their offer of admission.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Omnidirectional Punching: shiatbag parents raise shiatbag kids. More at 11:00.


Oh the horror. They did non-damaging senior pranks that harmed no one and certainly nothing destroyed.

Yes, shiatbag children. Mmmhmmm.

You're the problem.
 
wxboy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Those things are all pretty weak for a senior prank.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We could have a great school system if it wasn't for the parents.

If you vandalize the school, you should except the consequences.  Being a senior doesn't somehow grant you a special get out of jail free card.  Those involved who were honor students should expect their honors to be in jeopardy.

The parents shouldn't be up in arms with the school about this, they should be upset with their kids making poor decisions.

/Most students shouldn't care
//Oh, no! My permanent record!
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is going on your PERMANENT RECORD!
 
Trainspotr
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Super Chronic: [Fark user image image 752x661]

[Fark user image image 500x250]


Wearing a transparent fork that's basically invisible from more than six feet away. Such a brave stand.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Serious Black: shastacola: With 2 weeks left of school in their senior year why would they care about being suspended?

If I were graduating from high school and this kind of suspension resulted in school officials rescinding my graduation honors, I would care.


Article didn't say anything about rescinding honors.  Anyway, the whole point of honors etc... is getting into college.  The only potential real punishment from this is if a college were to rescind admission / scholarships which they won't.

Really wish the parents would back up the school on this.  You get to teach the kids a good life lesson while having no actual repercussions.  Seems like a win-win to me.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.