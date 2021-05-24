 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Blog Toronto)   It's not down by the river, but it'll do (NSFW)   (blogto.com) divider line
36
    More: Silly, Toronto, Renting, back of a cube van, Toronto couple, high cost of rent, Francis Hagendorn, Ford E450 cube van, Big-box stores  
•       •       •

2097 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 May 2021 at 2:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"The couple, now in their early 30s, plans to save for a few years while living in the cube van and then buy a house and start a family."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rent free? Tom Wilson can live there in the offseason.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always remember - it's all quaint fun & games until someone takes a dump.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the painting in the back titled "Settling for your high school sweetheart."
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where does the water come from/go to? Are they just recycling the same water over and over?
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it all fun and games until your uninspected and/or certified propane, electrical, or waste tanks causes a problem. good luck finding decent campgrounds that allow you to stay. and be prepared for johnny law and walmart asst managers telling you we don't want you here.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That van seems incredibly spacious. Is it even street legal?
Fark user imageView Full Size
NEIL YOUNG (1969) - Down By The River
Youtube uearTn_Nj50
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
propane heater

"Couple found asphyxiated in a moving truck"
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much did they spend building that thing, and what's the cost of upkeep, compared to the $1,000/mo they would have spent renting a 1 bedroom place?

And if they are a couple who have decided to live together, why does the woman intimate that they have to have separate $1,000/mo apartments?

And what are their jobs? Do they make money putting videos on YouTube or something? I know there is a weird 'car living' subculture of YouTube video makers out there, so maybe that's how these guys are making their money.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: "The couple, now in their early 30s, plans to save for a few years while living in the cube van and then buy a house and start a family."

[Fark user image 850x478]


Yeah...keep waiting, your kids will enjoy constantly saying "No, their my parents not my grandparents"  when they get to middle school
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: How much did they spend building that thing, and what's the cost of upkeep, compared to the $1,000/mo they would have spent renting a 1 bedroom place?

And if they are a couple who have decided to live together, why does the woman intimate that they have to have separate $1,000/mo apartments?

And what are their jobs? Do they make money putting videos on YouTube or something? I know there is a weird 'car living' subculture of YouTube video makers out there, so maybe that's how these guys are making their money.


Not nearly the right question


What quality locks are on there
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't blame them, rent is the biggest slice of living expenses. Cut out rent, but in a way where you aren't visibly homeless and can still keep a job? Great way to put away money. Especially when rent is taking out $2k a month for a one bedroom. I know $24k a year sounds trivial to the tech and engineering people on this website but for a normal person that's a huge amount.

Since the owner classes (including the petite bourgeoisie, the upper 5-10%) own everything, and absolutely no brakes are put on their rapacity, this is the result. Not having a housing policy for the poor IS a housing policy, and this is what it looks like.
 
Milk D
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was labeled NSFW because of that painting?  My lord how have we come to this?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes Hagendorn feels nervous about telling people she lives in a van

You're doing it wrong.

You don't simply tell them you live in a van. You point them to your instagram page and tell them that you're a "Van Life" influencer while looking down your nose at them then you harrumph and walk away like you can't believe they just don't get it.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

adamatari: I don't blame them, rent is the biggest slice of living expenses. Cut out rent, but in a way where you aren't visibly homeless and can still keep a job? Great way to put away money. Especially when rent is taking out $2k a month for a one bedroom. I know $24k a year sounds trivial to the tech and engineering people on this website but for a normal person that's a huge amount.

Since the owner classes (including the petite bourgeoisie, the upper 5-10%) own everything, and absolutely no brakes are put on their rapacity, this is the result. Not having a housing policy for the poor IS a housing policy, and this is what it looks like.


As an engineering people, we can comfortably afford about $1,500 per month in rent. Naturally, average rent for a single bedroom is $1,600.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was expecting porn.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah no way in hell I could pay $2k a month for rent.
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The titty painting is why this is NSFW??

I feel so cheated. I was expecting some kind of homemade bang bus.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: How much did they spend building that thing, and what's the cost of upkeep, compared to the $1,000/mo they would have spent renting a 1 bedroom place?

And if they are a couple who have decided to live together, why does the woman intimate that they have to have separate $1,000/mo apartments?

And what are their jobs? Do they make money putting videos on YouTube or something? I know there is a weird 'car living' subculture of YouTube video makers out there, so maybe that's how these guys are making their money.


My guess is they were splitting $2000 a month rent. Which is a ridiculous amount for a 1br apartment IMO.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Milk D: This was labeled NSFW because of that painting?  My lord how have we come to this?


Fark user imageView Full Size


This should make subby's head assplode
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Dumb-Ass-Monkey:
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
adamatari
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: As an engineering people, we can comfortably afford about $1,500 per month in rent. Naturally, average rent for a single bedroom is $1,600.


Ouch. Welcome to the proletariat, I guess.

I thought I had made it when I got a "real" job, only to discover that even crappy apartments were half my earnings. Add the other expenses like student loan payments and it was depressing. I was lucky enough to be able to rent a room from family, but damn if it isn't discouraging.

Van life doesn't seem so bad when the other choice is so terrible.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Milk D: This was labeled NSFW because of that painting?  My lord how have we come to this?


To be fair that tag was added after it went green.

It's still kinda sad though.

/mornful even...
//like two suicide notes...
 
oopsboom
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Milk D: This was labeled NSFW because of that painting?  My lord how have we come to this?


lol i know right?  i was scrolled all the way through the article trying to figure out what the NSFW part was and finally came back to that and was like no...no?  maybe?  really?
 
PureBounds
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: My guess is they were splitting $2000 a month rent. Which is a ridiculous amount for a 1br apartment IMO



Hah, you clearly don't live in Los Angeles.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

oopsboom: Milk D: This was labeled NSFW because of that painting?  My lord how have we come to this?

lol i know right?  i was scrolled all the way through the article trying to figure out what the NSFW part was and finally came back to that and was like no...no?  maybe?  really?


Feel free to hang that up in your cube.
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Milk D: This was labeled NSFW because of that painting?  My lord how have we come to this?

[Fark user image 473x669]

This should make subby's head assplode


REEEEE-PORTED!!!
you filth merchant.
 
TastyEloi
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dennysgod: gopher321: "The couple, now in their early 30s, plans to save for a few years while living in the cube van and then buy a house and start a family."

[Fark user image 850x478]

Yeah...keep waiting, your kids will enjoy constantly saying "No, their my parents not my grandparents"  when they get to middle school


Most of my friends didn't start having kids until their early-late thirties. It's fairly common for people who've been to college, especially if they're pursuing advanced degrees. And it's becoming increasingly more common with many people, I think, to wait later to start a family.
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: How much did they spend building that thing, and what's the cost of upkeep, compared to the $1,000/mo they would have spent renting a 1 bedroom place?

And if they are a couple who have decided to live together, why does the woman intimate that they have to have separate $1,000/mo apartments?

And what are their jobs? Do they make money putting videos on YouTube or something? I know there is a weird 'car living' subculture of YouTube video makers out there, so maybe that's how these guys are making their money.


Or if buying an already furnished RV would have been cheaper, factoring in the massive renovation they did.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Cube van ≠ tiny home

Cube van ≈ RV

RV ≠ tiny home

If a tiny home is your dream, where do you want to live when you're awake?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: oopsboom: Milk D: This was labeled NSFW because of that painting?  My lord how have we come to this?

lol i know right?  i was scrolled all the way through the article trying to figure out what the NSFW part was and finally came back to that and was like no...no?  maybe?  really?

Feel free to hang that up in your cube.


Fark user imageView Full Size


If this was in the background of an article I was reading, or as an ad in the sidebar of a website, I don't think anyone would say it's NSFW.

But I still would not hang the poster in my cubicle, because it's not appropriate for a work environment.

See the difference?
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Milk D: This was labeled NSFW because of that painting?  My lord how have we come to this?

[Fark user image 473x669]

This should make subby's head assplode


Fark user imageView Full Size


Here, I cleaned this up for posting.
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So, a camper?
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.