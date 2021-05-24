 Skip to content
 
Man-eating dinosaur found in Spain
26
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When a better mantrap is built, Spaniards will build it.
 
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice headline subby. +1
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's a pleasant way to go.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe that's how Jesus really died.
 
Firststepsadoozie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody expected that.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, now, uh, Lancelot, Galahad, and I, uh, wait until nightfall, and then leap out of the dinosaur, taking the Spanish, uh, by surprise. Not only by surprise, but totally unarmed!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Local media report the man - who has not been named - was trying to retrieve a mobile phone he dropped inside the statue. He then fell inside the decorative figure and was left trapped upside down, unable to call for help.

I am a bad, bad person for laughing at this.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Local media report the man - who has not been named - was trying to retrieve a mobile phone he dropped inside the statue. He then fell inside the decorative figure and was left trapped upside down, unable to call for help.

I am a bad, bad person for laughing at this.


My uncle died the same way you asshole
 
mike_d85
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well tell him to stop eating it, they've been presumed extinct for years.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of man eats a dinosaur???
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: ArcadianRefugee: Local media report the man - who has not been named - was trying to retrieve a mobile phone he dropped inside the statue. He then fell inside the decorative figure and was left trapped upside down, unable to call for help.

I am a bad, bad person for laughing at this.

My uncle died the same way you asshole


What's his number? I should really give him a call.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bronskrat: What kind of man eats a dinosaur???


Insightful ass-comment!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bronskrat: What kind of man eats a dinosaur???


Let's eat, grandma
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Local media report the man - who has not been named - was trying to retrieve a mobile phone he dropped inside the statue. He then fell inside the decorative figure and was left trapped upside down, unable to call for help.

Here's the statue:

Fark user imageView Full Size


There is no way even a child could fit into the mouth on this thing, and even if somehow you stuck your arm into it and dropped your phone, the phone would likely stop right at it's gullet.  Do they really expect us to believe that someone tossed their phone into it, then squeezed their way in to retrieve it, got stuck, and despite the whole thing being made of paper-mache no one could hear them calling for help, nor could they tear their way out of it?


Police said the man had been reported missing by his family, and no foul play is suspected.

Translation: He either pissed off the cops or pissed off whoever owns them.


Police have not confirmed how the man ended up inside the dinosaur, and are awaiting the results of his autopsy to find out how he died.

Translation: Still working on fake autopsy report.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What a man eating dinosaur might look like.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well, yabba dabba doo.
 
saywhat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He was trying to take a selfie and dropped his camera.  Its just like those idiots that bite it after going off trail to take selfies.

I have a low tolerance for stupid - still sad though.
 
Fark-N-Noodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Local media report the man - who has not been named - was trying to retrieve a mobile phone he dropped inside the statue. He then fell inside the decorative figure and was left trapped upside down, unable to call for help.

Here's the statue:

[Fark user image 546x267]

There is no way even a child could fit into the mouth on this thing, and even if somehow you stuck your arm into it and dropped your phone, the phone would likely stop right at it's gullet.  Do they really expect us to believe that someone tossed their phone into it, then squeezed their way in to retrieve it, got stuck, and despite the whole thing being made of paper-mache no one could hear them calling for help, nor could they tear their way out of it?


Police said the man had been reported missing by his family, and no foul play is suspected.

Translation: He either pissed off the cops or pissed off whoever owns them.


Police have not confirmed how the man ended up inside the dinosaur, and are awaiting the results of his autopsy to find out how he died.

Translation: Still working on fake autopsy report.


Did anyone check the butt hole?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm calling bullshiat! Stegosaurus is a herbivore.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Local media report the man - who has not been named - was trying to retrieve a mobile phone he dropped inside the statue. He then fell inside the decorative figure and was left trapped upside down, unable to call for help.

Here's the statue:

[Fark user image 546x267]

There is no way even a child could fit into the mouth on this thing, and even if somehow you stuck your arm into it and dropped your phone, the phone would likely stop right at it's gullet.  Do they really expect us to believe that someone tossed their phone into it, then squeezed their way in to retrieve it, got stuck, and despite the whole thing being made of paper-mache no one could hear them calling for help, nor could they tear their way out of it?


Police said the man had been reported missing by his family, and no foul play is suspected.

Translation: He either pissed off the cops or pissed off whoever owns them.


Police have not confirmed how the man ended up inside the dinosaur, and are awaiting the results of his autopsy to find out how he died.

Translation: Still working on fake autopsy report.


Nobody said he went in through the mouth...
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is where it happened, in case you're interested:  41°27'21.94" N   2°12'17.61" E
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bslim: I'm calling bullshiat! Stegosaurus is a herbivore.


I say we shoot it anyway, just to make sure.

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So, when does woman inherit the Earth?
 
drxym
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Maybe somebody kicked a hole into the thing from the raised path, maybe even the victim. And then the misfortune of dropping a phone in there or jumping in for the crazy laughs. Toxicology might shed some light.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dittybopper: This is where it happened, in case you're interested:  41°27'21.94" N   2°12'17.61" E


I just checked out the pic of the dinosaur (at your location) and, yep, it doesn't seem likely the guy could have possibly fit inside the dino's mouth. Was there and alternate way in? Also, someone painted a penis on the dino's side.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: dittybopper: This is where it happened, in case you're interested:  41°27'21.94" N   2°12'17.61" E

I just checked out the pic of the dinosaur (at your location) and, yep, it doesn't seem likely the guy could have possibly fit inside the dino's mouth. Was there and alternate way in? Also, someone painted a penis on the dino's side.


Is it big?
I mean the penis.
 
