(Guardian)   "Coffee, tea, or Belarus KGB?"   (theguardian.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Belarusian police arrested opposition blogger Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend, Sofia Sapega, after forcing their Ryanair flight to land in the Belarusian capital, sparking outrage from European leaders, who have called the plane's grounding a hijacking and act of "air piracy".

♪♫♪  Well, you made a long journey from Milan to Minsk, Roman, Roman!
You never stopped hoping; now you're in a Pinsk, Roman, Roman! ♪♫♪
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FTFA: Further measures that will be assessed by leaders include... suspending all Belarusian flights over EU territory.

So they basically wouldn't be able to fly anywhere west?  Ooh I hope they do this - that'll fark with their economy something awful.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Because most would prefer TWA tea?
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wow That's messed up - Office Space
Youtube EsoY3FpW7Ik
 
nytmare
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'll have the Po Tea.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: FTFA: Further measures that will be assessed by leaders include... suspending all Belarusian flights over EU territory.

So they basically wouldn't be able to fly anywhere west?  Ooh I hope they do this - that'll fark with their economy something awful.


The whole operation was backed by Russia. Nord Stream 2 should be nuked from orbit and all flights from Russia should be suspended over E territory. Fark Russia and Belarus. These two countries should become democratic and Putin/Lukashenko should be eaten alive by bears on PCP.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: FTFA: Further measures that will be assessed by leaders include... suspending all Belarusian flights over EU territory.

So they basically wouldn't be able to fly anywhere west?  Ooh I hope they do this - that'll fark with their economy something awful.


The EU will have to do at least that much.
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Want to put the pressure on the Belarusian leaders?

Start tracking down the financial dealings of the leaders and their relatives. Plenty of dirty money hidden in Europe that could be uncovered and taken away from them.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
KGB? Did we step into a collective time warp?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
TLDR, do not fly anywhere near Belarusian airspace.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Even Putin's cronys like Luskashenko are getting bold.

This was a state sponsored hijacking. Just like when Putin killed opposition leaders while they were in London, the Soviets repeatedly prove they don't respect the Sovereignty or Territory of other countries.

I say it's time to return the favor, perhaps with a few cruise missiles.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Look, just because your intelligence service shares a name with the old KGB it doesn't mean you need to live up to their standards.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: KGB? Did we step into a collective time warp?


Apparently, they kept the name after the fall of the Soviet Union.

/ Also.....It's astounding
Time is fleeting
Madness takes its toll
But listen closely...

// Let's do the Time Warp again
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Even Putin's cronys like Luskashenko are getting bold.

This was a state sponsored hijacking. Just like when Putin killed opposition leaders while they were in London, the Soviets repeatedly prove they don't respect the Sovereignty or Territory of other countries.

I say it's time to return the favor, perhaps with a few cruise missiles.


Belarus has some level of membership in the EU. Don't ask me anything about it because I do not know and I also do not know how any of that works.
 
Huggermugger [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Even Putin's cronys like Luskashenko are getting bold.

This was a state sponsored hijacking. Just like when Putin killed opposition leaders while they were in London, the Soviets repeatedly prove they don't respect the Sovereignty or Territory of other countries.

I say it's time to return the favor, perhaps with a few cruise missiles.


Pretty much this:

typeset-beta.imgix.netView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm never leaving America.

If you want to want to poison my underpants, they're under a pile of blue jeans and American flags.

You'll know when you've found my house, it's next to a large cornfield with an addidas tracksuit wearing scarecrow full of AR-15 bullet holes.
 
Killer Cars
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Apparently, they kept the name after the fall of the Soviet Union.


That alone is a great example of why Lukashenko is such a USSR loving f*ckboi. Moscow was pretty quick to rebrand their federal surveillance/security agency to the FSB after the Soviet Union went tits up, since no one w/in the iron curtain had rosy feelings towards it.

Belarus on the other hand? What a prick.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In an interview on Newstalk Breakfast, the Ryanair CEO, Michael O'Leary, said that "it appears the intent of the authorities was to remove a journalist and his travelling companion ... we believe there were some KGB agents offloaded at the airport as well"

Way to tip your hands and blow your cover, morons.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: FTFA: Further measures that will be assessed by leaders include... suspending all Belarusian flights over EU territory.

So they basically wouldn't be able to fly anywhere west?  Ooh I hope they do this - that'll fark with their economy something awful.


Also discussing blocking all land based travel. They get a lot of things, like airplane fuel, from the EU.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: KGB? Did we step into a collective time warp?


Have you not been paying attention these last 10 years or so?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: FTFA: Further measures that will be assessed by leaders include... suspending all Belarusian flights over EU territory.

So they basically wouldn't be able to fly anywhere west?  Ooh I hope they do this - that'll fark with their economy something awful.


The UK has already banned Belarus' state airline from landing in the UK and banned UK flights from landing or flying over the country.  Several EU based airlines have already changed routes so they don't overfly Belarus, but the EU hasn't acted yet.
 
creckert
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

lolmao500: tyyreaunn: FTFA: Further measures that will be assessed by leaders include... suspending all Belarusian flights over EU territory.

So they basically wouldn't be able to fly anywhere west?  Ooh I hope they do this - that'll fark with their economy something awful.

The whole operation was backed by Russia. Nord Stream 2 should be nuked from orbit and all flights from Russia should be suspended over E territory. Fark Russia and Belarus. These two countries should become democratic and Putin/Lukashenko should be eaten alive by bears on PCP.


I think they should be on PCP.  If they manage to fend off the bears they get put in prison. But it should definitely be televised.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lolmao500: tyyreaunn: FTFA: Further measures that will be assessed by leaders include... suspending all Belarusian flights over EU territory.

So they basically wouldn't be able to fly anywhere west?  Ooh I hope they do this - that'll fark with their economy something awful.

The whole operation was backed by Russia. Nord Stream 2 should be nuked from orbit and all flights from Russia should be suspended over E territory. Fark Russia and Belarus. These two countries should become democratic and Putin/Lukashenko should be eaten alive by bears on PCP.


Please link a source to Russia backing this.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ragin' Asian: KGB? Did we step into a collective time warp?


They didn't bother to rename it in Belarussia it seems.

Yesterday I saw people claiming it was GRU, thus implicating Russia. But turns out people read KGB and then just assumed GRU.
 
