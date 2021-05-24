 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   Done before: Man attempts to run down cops with car. New: In the police station. In other news, Havre de Grace has moved closer to Baltimore than when subby lived there   (cbsnews.com) divider line
19
    More: Fail, Crime, Baltimore suburb of Havre de Grace, Harford County, Maryland, Havre de Grace Police Department, front doors of the station, Arrest, police statement, officer  
•       •       •

491 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 May 2021 at 11:10 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's saying a lot too since Baltimore is such a dangerous place. Don't go there at night.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kdawg7736: That's saying a lot too since Baltimore is such a dangerous place. Don't go there at night.


Now you tell me!  Most of the really interesting things I have ever witnessed happened in Baltimore after the sun went down.  I highly recommend it.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
some guys can't bake a cake.
 
TaskForce26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"New"?

I'll be back
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: That's saying a lot too since Baltimore is such a dangerous place. Don't go there at night.


Oh god, all the times I spent there at night!
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the duck decoy museum okay?
 
der Sittenstrolch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I pronounce it "Have-a-Disgrace"
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm always suspicious when cops say a suspect tried to run them over. But I'll concede that driving into the police station lobby is pretty good evidence.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess this is a thing in MD now. Some guy drove his vehicle into city hall in Taneytown MD recently.
 
BigLuca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Havre de Grace? Haha, filter pwn! or Autocorrect ... into something ... weird. wth

[da googles]

Oh, it's like a town or something? It some other non-American language ... Isn't that place in New Orleans?

Is a town moving from New Orleans ... slowly? Why is it moving? HOW is it moving? Getting closer means, what exactly? Where am I? Who am I?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every time the cops actually find a 'bad guy' during a traffic stop, I'm surprised they don't get run over.

You've got thousands of pounds of metal pushed by (on average) a couple of hundred horsepower.  If they don't already have their weapon drawn and aimed, you could cripple them at a minimum.  All you need to do is turn the wheel a bit and put it in reverse.  Even if they're already beside the car, you could knock them over that way.

This pretty much never happens, which goes to show you how much bullshiat is behind the cops being 'afraid for their lives' all the time.  Or maybe they're just cowards with guns and they ARE afraid all the time.

As for police stations, I've only seen one that had positive pressure and filtered air intakes to prevent chemical attacks.  I'm pretty sure I could take out one of my local police stations with a few months' worth of prep and maybe a lucky break sneaking onto a roof without getting caught.

But again, doesn't happen.  Even cars through the front door are damn rare to the point I wonder why they bother building large concrete planters around the entrance to stop it.

Militarization of the police is generally a sick farking joke on the public.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe Peanut: Is the duck decoy museum okay?


Yes, and they still can't find the duck real museum so it's working!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
static1.cbrimages.comView Full Size
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The driver survived so he must have been white.
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Another crazy, pudgy white rebel wrecking stuff. We don't need any more of those, thanks.
Also Havre de Grace is not a Baltimore suburb (from the article).  It is an incorporated city.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

der Sittenstrolch: I pronounce it "Have-a-Disgrace"


If you want crabs, go there.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Latinwolf: The driver survived so he must have been white.


with an inexplicable Austrian accent
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Latinwolf: The driver survived so he must have been white.

with an inexplicable Austrian accent


The 600 series had rubber skin. We spotted them easy, but these are new. They look human - sweat, bad breath, everything. Bery hard to spot!
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.