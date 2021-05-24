 Skip to content
(CNN)   "I am also 43 and an enthusiastic member of the BTS ARMY." Since it's a military force now, we can launch a pre-emptive strike, right?   (cnn.com) divider line
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Proud"? Really?
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, if we did that, Best Korea would probably try to capitalize on the chaos. BTS is the only thing holding the peninsula together right now.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Buy American. There are plenty of fine American musicians to simp over.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Only if you respond with equal force.

In short, this is a job for the KISS Army.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They look like girls.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I am a 43 old man and an enthusiastic member of the BLACKPINK army, and now I have to stay 500 feet away from high schools.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
BTS?? Breath Takingly Stupid?
 
gar1013
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Only if you respond with equal force.

In short, this is a job for the KISS Army.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.elle​.​com/life-love/amp30769164/i-married-a-​plant-and-found-myself/


She married a plant.
 
evilmousse
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
bachmann turner soverdrive?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The internet always makes me feel like I'm way behind. This article treats BTS like it's something I should already know about, but I've literally never heard of it until right now. And I'm still not sure what it is.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: The internet always makes me feel like I'm way behind. This article treats BTS like it's something I should already know about, but I've literally never heard of it until right now. And I'm still not sure what it is.


K, pop.
 
MiddleAgedWoman [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I have a 65 year old friend who thinks she's 17 and gushes over BTS.      Unless BTS means bacon, tomato sandwich, I'm not interested.
 
genner
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You'll never take us alive!
JPOP will rein supreme.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Bind
Torture
Stupid
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: The internet always makes me feel like I'm way behind. This article treats BTS like it's something I should already know about, but I've literally never heard of it until right now. And I'm still not sure what it is.


K-pop boy band. Like backstreet boys, but Korean.

I don't get it either. I wonder what a Venn diagram of middle aged twilight fans and BTS fans would look like.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

genner: You'll never take us alive!
JPOP will rein supreme.

[Fark user image 850x478]


oh, and
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Am I the only one who, upon hearing BTS, thinks of some ungodly combination of BTK and BDSM?
 
Temporal_Mechanic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
K-pop fans fought a digital war against racists this past summer on Twitter, drowning their racist hashtags in K-pop images/memes/videos, and did much of it during the wee hours while we were all asleep in the US, which makes them perfectly cromulent in my book. Let 'em build an army.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So, the article is "mentally ill professor finds coping mechanism?" I mean, great, but the article is almost belligerent in its defensive posture. "If you don't love BTS, you're a colonialist!" isn't a winning position.

It's bizarre and a little amusing to read that about a country that went nuts over Gangnam Style and the Macarena. Seriously, when Rammstein can announce another US tour this year, filling stadiums, it's hard to take "You don't like BTS because you're a violent colonialist who only tolerates music in English!" seriously.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Temporal_Mechanic: K-pop fans fought a digital war against racists this past summer on Twitter, drowning their racist hashtags in K-pop images/memes/videos, and did much of it during the wee hours while we were all asleep in the US, which makes them perfectly cromulent in my book. Let 'em build an army.


Lovely. Just... let's not tell everyone else who isn't a member of that army that they're now the enemy, shall we?
 
Trail of BABYMETAL DEATH [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"I'm a middle-aged farker and I only understand dad rock"

Subby can fark right off.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Temporal_Mechanic: K-pop fans fought a digital war against racists this past summer on Twitter, drowning their racist hashtags in K-pop images/memes/videos, and did much of it during the wee hours while we were all asleep in the US, which makes them perfectly cromulent in my book. Let 'em build an army.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Am I the only one who, upon hearing BTS, thinks of some ungodly combination of BTK and BDSM?


I keep thinking it sounds like a sandwich. Bacon tomato and salami.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Bind, Torture, Skill?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
On the one hand, great. I'm happy for her. I tend to be of the opinion that you should generally try to keep up with popular music no matter how old you are, because dismissing cultural changes is when you become irrelevant. Sure, I like music from the 90's and early 2000's because I was at an emotionally vulnerable age at that time, but I fully recognize that a lot of early millennials/late gen-X-ers are starting to get really cringy and up their own butts about it, and in general we all need to swim or die.

And who knows, you might hear things you like. I've even started hearing evidence that pop might be moving away from nonsensically-syncopated mumbling.

On the other hand, the kids will never thing you're cool. You can be less uncool, but never cool-cool.

On the gripping hand:

"These comments and others BTS has faced also signals the colonialist attitudes that folks have about the music industry, which is dominated by English. Maybe this is changing in a world where Bad Bunny and BTS are leading the music charts. I don't know. But it should make us question why many dismiss music in the United States that isn't made in English -- a language that is, among other things, a reminder of a violent, colonial past."

I don't even know what to do with this. I'm happy for this lady's social awakening, but there have always been niche non-English music subcultures in the US, and it's not exactly some big mystery why the songs on the Billboard top 100 are overwhelmingly in English.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Everyone has a guilty pleasure and I'm not going to begrudge them. I'm 42 and am no stranger to blasting happy hardcore while driving.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: They look like girls.


Dude, I grew up with hair bands.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Chemlight Battery: The internet always makes me feel like I'm way behind. This article treats BTS like it's something I should already know about, but I've literally never heard of it until right now. And I'm still not sure what it is.

K-pop boy band. Like backstreet boys, but Korean.

I don't get it either. I wonder what a Venn diagram of middle aged twilight fans and BTS fans would look like.


Alarming, regardless of the overlap?

For my two cents, I'm not tuning them out because they're Korean. I'm tuning them out because it's a goddamned manufactured boy band. She's found a guilty pleasure, and I'm happy for her, but her defense of it is just too damned "sometimes I doubt your commitment to Sparkle Motion" for me, y'know?
 
gar1013
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hmm. Time to start an industrial band.

Is KMFBTS taken?

You know... Kein Mitleid für Bauarbeiteren Trinken Sekt
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm in my 40s and find KPOP... amusing.

I'm not going to hate on it, but I'm not watching the same video more than maybe twice.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Erek the Red: MelGoesOnTour: They look like girls.

Dude, I grew up with hair bands.
[Fark user image 850x886]


Holy Chr---!  I'll never be able to listen to their music again without seeing this.

/actually, I never listened to them to begin with...but, damn! Had no idea they  dolled themselves up like that!
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What's this?  Behind The Scenes pr0n is militarized now?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I didn't realize that Civ IV had a fangirl following. Learn something new every day.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gar1013: Hmm. Time to start an industrial band.

Is KMFBTS taken?

You know... Kein Mitleid für Bauarbeiteren Trinken Sekt


Nein Inch Babies is my Industrial/K-pop/post-rock band.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: I didn't realize that Civ IV had a fangirl following. Learn something new every day.


They cosplay as spearman one-shotting modern tanks.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Only thing I got against BTS is that now I gotta pay attention, since "BTS" has heretofore been shorthand for these guys

diy-magazine.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This lady sounds like my ex-wife, and that means creepy obsession, not innocent fandom.  It's like a 40 year old man drooling over teenage Britney Spears early in her career
 
patrick767
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Thursday night, BTS released their summer single, "Butter." The single hit 21 million views within one hour on YouTube,shattering records. I am 30 of those views, probably more by now. I am also 43 and an enthusiastic member of the BTS ARMY.

Hear me out.

No.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
kpop: proof that there is no god
 
Gramma
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I watched the Butter video because I had no idea who they were.

No thanks.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Maybe we should have let MacArthur use nukes.
 
