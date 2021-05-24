 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   The real reason China is suddenly so opposed to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies? It's become the leading destination for Bitcoin mining, and they hate those guys as much as any gamer who can't find a new video card   (cnn.com) divider line
14
    More: Obvious, China, Carbon dioxide, Risk, Finance, bitcoin mining, People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Financial risk  
•       •       •

406 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 24 May 2021 at 7:06 AM (4 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
doosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The thing is, China has been saying this for years. They just like to repeat it often to dissuade its citizens from getting any naughty ideas.

They have a digital Yuan to protect and they don't look kindly on competitors.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doosh: The thing is, China has been saying this for years. They just like to repeat it often to dissuade its citizens from getting any naughty ideas.

They have a digital Yuan to protect and they don't look kindly on competitors.


Thank you

The gov wants its own state crypto currency.

Murcas big business owned press doesnt know anything about that.....
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doosh: They have a digital Yuan to protect and they don't look kindly on competitors.


The CCP has been planning Bitcoin's demise for a while now.  Banning their banks from touching the stuff is just the next step to digital control of the population via their own digital currency.  It's a dystopian government's dream.  You can bribe the population, stimulate the economy, or make people broke at the press of a button.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Linux_Yes: doosh: The thing is, China has been saying this for years. They just like to repeat it often to dissuade its citizens from getting any naughty ideas.

They have a digital Yuan to protect and they don't look kindly on competitors.

Thank you

The gov wants its own state crypto currency.

Murcas big business owned press doesnt know anything about that.....


They are trying to lessen their dependence on the dollar and are going full into their own digital currency. This is going to be interesting for the U.S. BTC gives them a headache. They are playing the long game. We can't compete with them.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: They are playing the long game. We can't compete with them.


In that case, we'll have to gang up instead.  Maybe we can create some sort of "Trans Pacific Partnership".
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So what's going to happen when we have nothing left except artificial money and lies about the durability of your economic system?  Are you guys going to eat that too?

Naw, you'll biatch about lost opportunities and wait for somebody to clean up your mess, so that you can get back to work.
The party doesn't end until everyone in the world is an environmental refugee.  And none of it is your fault!  It's just The Market!

You should all die of shame, but you're like Donald Trump--can't touch something that doesn't exist.  Just like that kind, sustainable world that you claim to care about.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: Linux_Yes: doosh: The thing is, China has been saying this for years. They just like to repeat it often to dissuade its citizens from getting any naughty ideas.

They have a digital Yuan to protect and they don't look kindly on competitors.

Thank you

The gov wants its own state crypto currency.

Murcas big business owned press doesnt know anything about that.....

They are trying to lessen their dependence on the dollar and are going full into their own digital currency. This is going to be interesting for the U.S. BTC gives them a headache. They are playing the long game. We can't compete with them.


Bitcoins biggest issue is proof of work.
Ethereum is moving to proof of stake which uses less than 1% of the elec as proof of work.

If bitcoin fixes that they have no worries
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: Linux_Yes: doosh: The thing is, China has been saying this for years. They just like to repeat it often to dissuade its citizens from getting any naughty ideas.

They have a digital Yuan to protect and they don't look kindly on competitors.

Thank you

The gov wants its own state crypto currency.

Murcas big business owned press doesnt know anything about that.....

They are trying to lessen their dependence on the dollar and are going full into their own digital currency. This is going to be interesting for the U.S. BTC gives them a headache. They are playing the long game. We can't compete with them.


If China intends on running a large trade surplus with the US they cannot "reduce their dependence on the dollar".
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: Linux_Yes: doosh: The thing is, China has been saying this for years. They just like to repeat it often to dissuade its citizens from getting any naughty ideas.

They have a digital Yuan to protect and they don't look kindly on competitors.

Thank you

The gov wants its own state crypto currency.

Murcas big business owned press doesnt know anything about that.....

They are trying to lessen their dependence on the dollar and are going full into their own digital currency. This is going to be interesting for the U.S. BTC gives them a headache. They are playing the long game. We can't compete with them.


China will be the next superpower along side us unless we fuk things up even more
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

OptionC: AsparagusFTW: Linux_Yes: doosh: The thing is, China has been saying this for years. They just like to repeat it often to dissuade its citizens from getting any naughty ideas.

They have a digital Yuan to protect and they don't look kindly on competitors.

Thank you

The gov wants its own state crypto currency.

Murcas big business owned press doesnt know anything about that.....

They are trying to lessen their dependence on the dollar and are going full into their own digital currency. This is going to be interesting for the U.S. BTC gives them a headache. They are playing the long game. We can't compete with them.

If China intends on running a large trade surplus with the US they cannot "reduce their dependence on the dollar".


......unless the world moves to crypto.....

And it will.

The US is only 4 to 5% of the worlds population.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: AsparagusFTW: Linux_Yes: doosh: The thing is, China has been saying this for years. They just like to repeat it often to dissuade its citizens from getting any naughty ideas.

They have a digital Yuan to protect and they don't look kindly on competitors.

Thank you

The gov wants its own state crypto currency.

Murcas big business owned press doesnt know anything about that.....

They are trying to lessen their dependence on the dollar and are going full into their own digital currency. This is going to be interesting for the U.S. BTC gives them a headache. They are playing the long game. We can't compete with them.

China will be the next superpower along side us unless we fuk things up even more


They won.

We have not even issued a white paper yet lol. We are clowns on the world stage right now.

China has been working on their coin since 2014. BTC came out in 2008/9- ish. They are going to run laps around us much faster than we can imagine.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: Linux_Yes: AsparagusFTW: Linux_Yes: doosh: The thing is, China has been saying this for years. They just like to repeat it often to dissuade its citizens from getting any naughty ideas.

They have a digital Yuan to protect and they don't look kindly on competitors.

Thank you

The gov wants its own state crypto currency.

Murcas big business owned press doesnt know anything about that.....

They are trying to lessen their dependence on the dollar and are going full into their own digital currency. This is going to be interesting for the U.S. BTC gives them a headache. They are playing the long game. We can't compete with them.

China will be the next superpower along side us unless we fuk things up even more

They won.

We have not even issued a white paper yet lol. We are clowns on the world stage right now.

China has been working on their coin since 2014. BTC came out in 2008/9- ish. They are going to run laps around us much faster than we can imagine.


They are also on track to be almost entirely cashless in the near future. One can only hope for that here. I'm still mind boggled by the amount of cash-only venues in the US and my assumption is that all of them are simply cash laundering operations or a front for tax evasion.
 
trialpha
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: We have not even issued a white paper yet lol. We are clowns on the world stage right now.

China has been working on their coin since 2014. BTC came out in 2008/9- ish. They are going to run laps around us much faster than we can imagine.


Most currencies are already digital. What benefit does a government controlled blockchain based coin give over a regular government controlled currency?
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: OptionC: AsparagusFTW: Linux_Yes: doosh: The thing is, China has been saying this for years. They just like to repeat it often to dissuade its citizens from getting any naughty ideas.

They have a digital Yuan to protect and they don't look kindly on competitors.

Thank you

The gov wants its own state crypto currency.

Murcas big business owned press doesnt know anything about that.....

They are trying to lessen their dependence on the dollar and are going full into their own digital currency. This is going to be interesting for the U.S. BTC gives them a headache. They are playing the long game. We can't compete with them.

If China intends on running a large trade surplus with the US they cannot "reduce their dependence on the dollar".

......unless the world moves to crypto.....

And it will.

The US is only 4 to 5% of the worlds population.


That is not how international trade flows work.

A trade surplus country *always* ends up with a mountain of the deficit country's currency which then must be turned around into a capital purchases from their counterparty.  This isn't an argument, it's just math: every trade surplus will lead to an equivalent capital deficit.  Saying "but with crypto" doesn't change objective reality
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.