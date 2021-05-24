 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Florida Woman: "Hold my beer and HANG ON"   (wfla.com) divider line
    Florida, Sumter County, Florida, Pasco County, Florida, Rachael Lynn Stefancich, Hernando County, Florida, Florida Highway Patrol, Tampa, Florida  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
More like "hold my meth pipe..."

/in before 60 comments about her age/appearance
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rachael Lynn Stefancich, 24, of Plant City, nearly fully unclothed, was immediately taken into custody and arrested for grand theft auto, reckless driving, fleeing & eluding, possession of methamphetamine and driving while license suspended

She's a bit of a fixer upper but if you're a project sort of person she's the one for you.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Patsy Cline - Crazy (1961)
Youtube MbnrdCS57d0
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I wanna party with that lady then run to another state.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I wanna party with that lady then run to another state.


Looks like she tried the latter and failed
 
casual disregard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Red flag. Error in play.
 
hammettman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"nearly fully unclothed."

Poor word choice here writer.  Sounds like you were trying to pad out your wordcount and fails to stimulate the prurient interests of Florida paper readers.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
110mph chase across multiple counties, all for a stolen 12 year old car.

Glad nobody was hurt, but many police departments ban high speed chases.
And the reason is the Thousands of Innocents killed by them.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

hammettman: "nearly fully unclothed."

Poor word choice here writer.  Sounds like you were trying to pad out your wordcount and fails to stimulate the prurient interests of Florida paper readers.


It satisfies my naked butt.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: Rachael Lynn Stefancich, 24, of Plant City, nearly fully unclothed, was immediately taken into custody and arrested for grand theft auto, reckless driving, fleeing & eluding, possession of methamphetamine and driving while license suspended

She's a bit of a fixer upper but if you're a project sort of person she's the one for you.


Likes being naked, takes drugs, and loves driving fast in a stolen car?
Have her deloused, bathed, STD tested, checked for weapons and brought to my chambers
 
