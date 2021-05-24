 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   This man's weapon of choice against a spider? His cat   (msn.com) divider line
33
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't be shocked by the tone of his voice.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm glad the article pointed out that it's okay to eat venomous spiders. I was was on the fence about it, but now I'm going to chow down.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know an old cat,
Who swallow a spider,
It wiggled and jiggled
And tickled inside her,
She swallowed a spider,
To catch the fly,
But I don't know why,
She swallowed the fly,
- I guess she'll die.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fatboy Slim ft. Bootsy Collins - Weapon Of Choice [Official 4k Video]
Youtube wCDIYvFmgW8


/how was this not the Boobies?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drat. I thought this was a chance to use the Seinfeld "Who throws a cat?" gag.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Australian Huntsman spiders can get pretty big
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do you think that so many women and girley-men keep cats any way?

Spiders.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Laobaojun: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/wCDIYvFm​gW8]

/how was this not the Boobies?


That weapon of choice is only for worms, not spiders.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: Australian Huntsman spiders can get pretty big


Any spider looks ten times bigger than it is if you are afraid of spiders. It's a known fact.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Laobaojun: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/wCDIYvFm​gW8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

/how was this not the Boobies?


That somebody hired Christopher Walken to do this is about the coolest thing ever.
 
zez [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a video anywhere?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: I'm glad the article pointed out that it's okay to eat venomous spiders. I was was on the fence about it, but now I'm going to chow down.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Also:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


There is only one proper way to kill spiders.  One. All others are heresy!
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cats, used properly, can be deadly weapons:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Why do you think that so many women and girley-men keep cats any way?

Spiders.


"Girley-men" eh?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size



/Cat owner.
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Cats, used properly, can be deadly weapons:
[Fark user image image 254x212]


They make great silencers, too.
 
evilmousse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zez: Is there a video anywhere?


what, tfa wasnt good enough for you? a major news organization took the time and effort to describe the video to you and now you want a LINK to it? ingrate.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Satampra Zeiros: Private_Citizen: Cats, used properly, can be deadly weapons:
[Fark user image image 254x212]

They make great silencers, too.


You can't say Uwe Boll without "Eww".
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get a lot of spiders inside my place, but Buddy is always ready:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Why do you think that so many women and girley-men keep cats any way?

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I usually don't care for cats, but if he's eating spiders I doff my cap to him.

I've got a (abused rescue) dog that befriends the usual enemies while hating most people. She dates the neighbor cat. He comes on the porch triggering the motion sensor as if asking "Can your dog come out and play?" She goes next door and they play chase--with the cat doing most of the chasing. When they're done the cat walks her home, watches just off the porch to see that she gets in safely.

It's bizarre to watch her laying in the yard while squirrels and rabbits go about their critter business just a few feet away without a care about her at all. If I happen to come or go while they're out and the critters scatter, the dog gives me a dirty look: "Now look what you went and did."
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Semi-threadjack: A small lizard somehow got in here and has stayed for weeks. We get along just fine, I just figured he would have gone out the same way he came in by now. But the weather down here is getting much warmer, which means cockroaches. Since he's been here, I've had no problems! I'm guessing that's why he stays here, to eat all the bugs I don't have to deal with.

If he continues to stay here I'm gonna have to name him. I'm thinking "Marvin."

We have a fine relationship. Sometimes when I wake up he's near the bed looking at me like, 'sup? He's cool. I just hope he's smart enough that I don't accidentally step on him.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate getting venomed.
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We lived in basement suites during and just after university so there were always spiders around, sometimes very large ones. Once we got Grover Covington Cat we rarely saw them except for the occasional circle of spider legs on the floor because he only liked to eat the squishy center.

/he was a good boi
//except when he peed down the heat vents
///that's another not-csb
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Just get a plastic tub, catch the spider, and release it outside. NBD
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Should have used Walkin.

Fatboy Slim ft. Bootsy Collins - Weapon Of Choice [Official 4k Video]
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Why do you think that so many women and girley-men keep cats any way?

Spiders.


also ghosties.
 
Abox
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I like when the cat goes after a flying bug you can't see and it just looks like he's gone insane.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Abox: I like when the cat goes after a flying bug you can't see and it just looks like he's gone insane.


Pro-tip: there is no bug. Cats are insane.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: If he continues to stay here I'm gonna have to name him. I'm thinking "Marvin."


"Here I am, brain the size of a planet, and they ask me to eat bugs. Call that job satisfaction? 'Cause I don't."

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Abox: I like when the cat goes after a flying bug you can't see and it just looks like he's gone insane.

Pro-tip: there is no bug. Cats are insane.



No they are chasing demons and extra-planar creatures as is their function, and...you're welcome
 
