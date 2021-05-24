 Skip to content
(MSN)   "For the love of all things holy stop calling 911 about cicadas"   (msn.com) divider line
17
•       •       •

kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
People who call 911 for stupid shiat should be penalized by having their access to the 911 system cut off for a while.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I hope I get to eat you.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

wage0048: People who call 911 for stupid shiat should be penalized by having their access to the 911 system cut off for a while.


Seriously. If my car was on fire I'd be thinking "is this a 911 call or should I call the non-emergency number?"

What makes people call 911 for all the mundane shiat they do?
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Leave it to rural Georgians to think a cicada buzz is an alarm.
 
ongbok
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I don't subby. The last time those things raised up, their freaking constant buzzing all summer was enough to drive you insane. Then there was the constant crunching sound when you were driving down the street because the damn things were covering the streets and sidewalks 3 layers deep.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: wage0048: People who call 911 for stupid shiat should be penalized by having their access to the 911 system cut off for a while.

Seriously. If my car was on fire I'd be thinking "is this a 911 call or should I call the non-emergency number?"

What makes people call 911 for all the mundane shiat they do?


Sometimes I knife it up real good.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ you're welcome
 
jimjays
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The article mentioned cicadas swarming on trees. (That's an interesting sight to watch develop if you can catch it in the hour that they emerge from under the bark.) Are they concerned people might think the trees are mutating or being attacked? "My grandfather planted that tree and those bastards are trying to destroy it!"
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ongbok: I don't subby. The last time those things raised up, their freaking constant buzzing all summer was enough to drive you insane. Then there was the constant crunching sound when you were driving down the street because the damn things were covering the streets and sidewalks 3 layers deep.


Meh. Once you've dealt with a field of coqui, the constant drone of cicadas is easily ignored.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: ongbok: I don't subby. The last time those things raised up, their freaking constant buzzing all summer was enough to drive you insane. Then there was the constant crunching sound when you were driving down the street because the damn things were covering the streets and sidewalks 3 layers deep.

Meh. Once you've dealt with a field of coqui, the constant drone of cicadas is easily ignored.


Or a carload of 11 year olds on their way to a concert...
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jimjays: Are they concerned people might think the trees are mutating or being attacked?


It's the same sound THEY make...or should I say "THEM"

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
have they tried shooting the cicadas?  you know, like you would a hurricane or a sandstorm?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If you guys need me, me and the boys will be in Georgia breaking into houses.
The Cicada Bandits, sounds like a cool name for the gang.
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: have they tried shooting the cicadas?  you know, like you would a hurricane or a sandstorm?


SECOND AMENDMENT SOLUTIONS
 
ar393
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

GypsyJoker: Thank You Black Jesus!: have they tried shooting the cicadas?  you know, like you would a hurricane or a sandstorm?

SECOND AMENDMENT SOLUTIONS


Maybe if you're loaded (pun intended), but I can't afford to buy ammo anymore.
 
