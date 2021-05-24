 Skip to content
(Fox 35 Orlando)   If Tyerune is found shot to death and Doug and Jasmine are suspects, than X equals the arrest of middle school math teacher Martesha. Investigators will solve for Y   (fox35orlando.com) divider line
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Y?  Because we *LIKE* you!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Investigators said it started with an argument over social media and surveillance video showed the three suspects pull up to the scene and then gunshots were fired from their vehicle."

farkin winners right there....
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm going to walk out on a limb here, or whatever the turn of phrase is, and say this seems fishy.
 
p51d007
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wanna bet she was STILL getting paid?

She also has not been on the Fort King Middle campus for the last five weeks for personal reasons.
 
wademh
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yo Subby, it isn't If ... than.  It's  if ... then.

falkone32
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
if, than

Did they shoot the English teacher?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

wademh: Yo Subby, it isn't If ... than.  It's  if ... then.

I was going to read this, then I realized, errors don't make one less than an other. Kick rocks.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Investigators said it started with an argument over social media"

"If you post that 6÷2(1+2) equals '7' one more time, I'm going to farking kill you!"
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Maybe the teacher is to die for?
 
ZeroKnightRaiden
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When "keeping it real" goes wrong
 
covfefe
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BigNumber12: "Investigators said it started with an argument over social media"

"If you post that 6÷2(1+2) equals '7' one more time, I'm going to farking kill you!"


It's 5!
 
