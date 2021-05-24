 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Italy's transport minister vows to find cause of a cable car disaster that killed 14 people. Gravity had no comment and referred all questions to its legal team   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Italy, Lombardy, Lake Maggiore, five-year-old Israeli boy, Italy's transport minister, Israeli foreign ministry, cause of a cable car disaster, Eitan Biran  
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Check USAF flight logs?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's Italy, it's going to take about 47 years before they get around to that.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Italy's transport minister has vowed to establish the cause of a cable car disaster that killed 14 people, after the lead cable apparently snapped

I don't know too much about this stuff but I think they should take a look at the lead cable to see if it snapped, I suspect that might be what happened.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll probably find out the safety inspector is one of those people that hasn't showed up to work for 30 years but still gets paid.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They thoroughly inspected the cables. Maybe next time they should check the brakes on the cars as well.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: They'll probably find out the safety inspector is one of those people that hasn't showed up to work for 30 years but still gets paid.


Either that or the safety inspector is buried where Jimmy Hoffa is.

/Italy loves mobster corruption
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's not the fall that kills them, it's the sudden stop at the end.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The law firm of Snap, Cable and Steele is on the case.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The sudden stop?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Italy's transport minister has vowed to establish the cause of a cable car disaster that killed 14 people, after the lead cable apparently snapped and the cabin careened back down the mountain until it came off the line and crashed to the ground."

Well, for starters, lead is a terrible material for making cable. That was probably a poor design choice.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Lead cable? So the front fell off? That'd do it.
 
IDisME
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is the same country that tried seismologists for not predicting an earthquake and convicted them. They were later acquitted. The deputy head of Italy's civil protection department was jailed for two years, so this official might be a bit nervous right now.

https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2015/​1​1/italy-s-supreme-court-clears-l-aquil​a-earthquake-scientists-good
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Found the culprit!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pinche Mateo: Check USAF flight logs?


USMC flight logs
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Are there any nearby scientists they can jail?
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He should look in the basement of the Alamo.

/ got nothin'
 
hammettman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The disaster, in one of the most picturesque spots in northern Italy

Way to look on the bright side.
 
