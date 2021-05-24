 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   NYPD puts out an all out M&M bulletin for the candy bandit   (nypost.com) divider line
7
overzelus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'll be candied, this is going to be pun thread
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

overzelus: I'll be candied, this is going to be pun thread


Typical Fark.  Every damn thread.  You'll never teach an old dog new Twix.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This guy wasn't a Smartie, he's going to end up behind Mars Bars.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They've got a mess on their hands.
Chocolate mess.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Wanted for..., let's say questioning.
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And I'll bet he was all Snickers too, when he pulled out the knife & the security guard let out on "Oh, HENRY! it's a knife!"  The man was only there for a Payday of socks which, by the way, wasn't worth $100,000 as he thought.

Police are still looking for the man, & his name was believed to be Clark.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I hope this candy ass gets caught and winds up with a cell mate with a sweet tooth!

I hope this gets some snickers.
 
