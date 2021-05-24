 Skip to content
(Straits Times) "Radioactive rhino horn" is no longer a euphemism or humble-brag (straitstimes.com)
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It is, however, the name of my Balafon/Djembe-based The Firm tribute band.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That really sounds like a bad idea.
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whta in the fark is it with Russians wanting to inject every damned thing with radioactive material?

edmo: That really sounds like a bad idea.


Most Russian ideas are.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: That really sounds like a bad idea.


Or a Spider-Man movie.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inject radiation into the horn of a rhino? I didn't realize that they were filming a new Teenaged Mutant Ninja Turtles movie.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should add some kind of chemical castration drug
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assumed it was a new weed strain.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Luse: Whta in the fark is it with Russians wanting to inject every damned thing with radioactive material?

edmo: That really sounds like a bad idea.

Most Russian ideas are.


*in heavy Russian accent*

We fill rhino with radiation, yes?

Make poachers not poach radioactive rhino.

Definitely not cause rhino to mutate into giant kaiju
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nostrils flaring, I lower my head. My horn, like some phallic symbol of my potent virility, is the last thing you see as skulls collide and mine remains the victor. You are now a bloody red ragdoll suspended in the air on my mighty horn.
 
bughunter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I snorted some radioactive rhino horn and now my superpowers include priapism and poor vision.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: edmo: That really sounds like a bad idea.

Or a Spider-Man movie.


Might as well give him a third origin. The original one is pretty bad and the mech suit from the movie sucked.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Luse: Whta in the fark is it with Russians wanting to inject every damned thing with radioactive material?

edmo: That really sounds like a bad idea.

Most Russian ideas are.

*in heavy Russian accent*

We fill rhino with radiation, yes?

Make poachers not poach radioactive rhino.

Definitely not cause rhino to mutate into giant kaiju


A kaiju rhino would be really farkin' cool tho
 
bughunter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
priapism and poor vision

I'm very popular with the ladies.

/at the retirement home
 
bughunter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: iheartscotch: Luse: Whta in the fark is it with Russians wanting to inject every damned thing with radioactive material?

edmo: That really sounds like a bad idea.

Most Russian ideas are.

*in heavy Russian accent*

We fill rhino with radiation, yes?

Make poachers not poach radioactive rhino.

Definitely not cause rhino to mutate into giant kaiju

A kaiju rhino would be really farkin' cool tho


derpicdn.netView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

edmo: That really sounds like a bad idea.


I love it.  Anyone takes them as "medicine" dies a horrible death.  Problem solved
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
