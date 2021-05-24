 Skip to content
(Daily Express)   Look kid, these are the rules. You don't have to like them, you don't have to understand them, but as long as you're under my roof and eating my food, dammit, you're going to follow them (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Uh, Subby...that IS how my family ate dinner as a kid.  We had a small TV in the kitchen and we'd watch Dan Rather while we ate.   And my Mom's cooking was....uninspiring.

//I mean, what were supposed to do?  Talk to each other?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, The Daily Express is suddenly interrested with what kids think about meals.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of all the not-news, this is among the nottiest.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burgers are all about them rules - Trailer Park Boys
Youtube cYUr_Q6zr6o
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In my house, Dad cooks meals like steak, pan seared salmon, eggs benedict, shrimp scampi, hand ground burgers, mac and cheese from scratch, breakfast burritos for dinner, chicken and dumplings...

Mom cooks oatmeal for breakfast and salad for dinner.

Guess which one bughunter 2.0 would vote for.

/hint:  they are damn good salads
 
TheDownfallOfMyself
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

kids say the darndest things
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

browntimmy: Of all the not-news, this is among the nottiest.


dvdmedia.ign.comView Full Size
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:

A study of 1,000 6-16 year olds discovered what they really think of mealtimes, with pizza, burgers and chicken nuggets being top of the menu. While mum wins in the cooking stakes,

So women know how to use a microwave/oven....with no actual; cooking involved.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheDownfallOfMyself: [Fark user image 425x319] [View Full Size image _x_]
kids say the darndest things


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
How can you have any pudding, if you don't eat your meat?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
TLDR mom and dad are embarrassing.

/ my girlfriend's daughter has discovered that no matter how embarrassed she currently is...her mom and I can always make it worse. Is it wrong to intentionally embarrass an 8 year old? I think not!

// What? Don't look at me in that tone of voice...she'll get over it.
 
JesseL
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Do kids even watch TV anymore? Mine would rather watch something on YouTube on his phone.

My wife and I might watch an episode of something on Netflix/Hulu/HBO/Amazon in the evening on the TV during dinner.

I don't remember how we all used to watch TV for hours and hours.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

bughunter: In my house, Dad cooks meals like steak, pan seared salmon, eggs benedict, shrimp scampi, hand ground burgers, mac and cheese from scratch, breakfast burritos for dinner, chicken and dumplings...

Mom cooks oatmeal for breakfast and salad for dinner.

Guess which one bughunter 2.0 would vote for.

/hint:  they are damn good salads


You guys looking to adopt?  I make a mean green chile pork.  And also salads.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Kids in America today are the worst.  When I was their age, mom would cook but it was our responsibility to slaughter and butcher the animals and harvest the vegetables.  Dad would blow the "preparation" horn halfway through mom's cooking and we'd all rush to our rooms and dress in tuxedos and hoop skirts.  At precisely 6:30 mom would blow the "dinner is ready" whistle and we would all file down the steps singing a song written by my grandmother "Thank you for this bountiful gift" in four part harmony.  We would each take turns telling tales of our daily adventures and misadventures that we'd prepared after homework and prior to the aforementioned harvest/slaughter.  Each story had to be at least 3 minutes long but no longer than 5, during which nobody would eat.  After tale we were allowed to take up to 6 bites of food and then the next family member would have their 3 to 5 minutes.  We would repeat this until dinner was complete at around 9:00 at which point we would sing "Mother and Father, the Light of Heaven"  (also a grandma original) as we filed back up the stairs for bed.
Kids today have no idea how to behave properly.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yeah sure.
As if kids today watch "TV" and not various streaming services, probably on their phones.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Kids in America today are the worst.  When I was their age, mom would cook but it was our responsibility to slaughter and butcher the animals and harvest the vegetables.  Dad would blow the "preparation" horn halfway through mom's cooking and we'd all rush to our rooms and dress in tuxedos and hoop skirts.  At precisely 6:30 mom would blow the "dinner is ready" whistle and we would all file down the steps singing a song written by my grandmother "Thank you for this bountiful gift" in four part harmony.  We would each take turns telling tales of our daily adventures and misadventures that we'd prepared after homework and prior to the aforementioned harvest/slaughter.  Each story had to be at least 3 minutes long but no longer than 5, during which nobody would eat.  After tale we were allowed to take up to 6 bites of food and then the next family member would have their 3 to 5 minutes.  We would repeat this until dinner was complete at around 9:00 at which point we would sing "Mother and Father, the Light of Heaven"  (also a grandma original) as we filed back up the stairs for bed.
Kids today have no idea how to behave properly.


Yes but who got to fire the morning cannon?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And popular meals kids would choose to eat included hot dogs (32 percent), spaghetti Bolognese (35 percent) and fish and chips (39 percent).


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
When i was growing up TV was fine for breakfast or lunch in the kitchen.  Dinner was in the dining room, where no TV could be seen.

I don't have kids (hell no!) so I end up eating wherever I'm happening to be doing something, lol.  Home office, music room, garage, whatever.  Although when not actively doing something my preferred place to eat is on the porch watching birds and critters.
 
Tman144
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Kids in America today are the worst.  When I was their age, mom would cook but it was our responsibility to slaughter and butcher the animals and harvest the vegetables.  Dad would blow the "preparation" horn halfway through mom's cooking and we'd all rush to our rooms and dress in tuxedos and hoop skirts.  At precisely 6:30 mom would blow the "dinner is ready" whistle and we would all file down the steps singing a song written by my grandmother "Thank you for this bountiful gift" in four part harmony.  We would each take turns telling tales of our daily adventures and misadventures that we'd prepared after homework and prior to the aforementioned harvest/slaughter.  Each story had to be at least 3 minutes long but no longer than 5, during which nobody would eat.  After tale we were allowed to take up to 6 bites of food and then the next family member would have their 3 to 5 minutes.  We would repeat this until dinner was complete at around 9:00 at which point we would sing "Mother and Father, the Light of Heaven"  (also a grandma original) as we filed back up the stairs for bed.
Kids today have no idea how to behave properly.


Family Guy - So long, Farewell.avi
Youtube ldzPAf9EUOQ
 
mike_d85
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

steklo: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


I. DRIVE. A. DODGE. STRATUS.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mike_d85: I. DRIVE. A. DODGE. STRATUS.


heh heh....he sure did.
 
Fissile
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I thought this was going to be a Brexit thread.   Subby, you are deceptive.
 
bughunter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: bughunter: In my house, Dad cooks meals like steak, pan seared salmon, eggs benedict, shrimp scampi, hand ground burgers, mac and cheese from scratch, breakfast burritos for dinner, chicken and dumplings...

Mom cooks oatmeal for breakfast and salad for dinner.

Guess which one bughunter 2.0 would vote for.

/hint:  they are damn good salads

You guys looking to adopt?  I make a mean green chile pork.  And also salads.


New Mexico green chile?? That's tempting... I think mrs bughunter might need some convincing.

And keep in mind your responsibilities would include cleaning the kitchen after Dad cooks.
 
bughunter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
wild9
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Like I tell the kid's "Y'all leave a big enough mess eating at the kitchen table without cleaning it up. No way are we eating in the living room just to watch television"

We also ban electronics at the dinner table. Lunch and breakfast it's fine but we *try* our best to have at least one meal a day as a family just to catch up on everyone's day.

Dunno if it is just our kids or everyone's but I'd one day like to hear they are trying to eat their food fast to get back outside playing instead of like "Oh Gabby just sent me this new snap I can't wait to see"
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: In other news, The Daily Express is suddenly interrested with what kids think about meals.


https://www.theonion.com/study-most-c​h​ildren-strongly-opposed-to-children-s-​hea-1819594802
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FTA:The research, commissioned by Italian appliances brand Smeg,

Wow, I hear they're a real A-LISTER.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Lucky farkers have a TV near the basement shackles and feeding trough?
 
0z79
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

JesseL: Do kids even watch TV anymore? Mine would rather watch something on YouTube on his phone.

My wife and I might watch an episode of something on Netflix/Hulu/HBO/Amazon in the evening on the TV during dinner.

I don't remember how we all used to watch TV for hours and hours.


It was designed in such a way that your brain was less active than when in REM sleep.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I can still remember the visit from DCFS when I was a child, caused by my sister.

My sister was a picky eater and that just was not tolerated by either of my parents, but my dad was the best at dealing with it. Whatever my mom would fix for dinner would be on her plate, and if my sister didn't eat any it would be Saran-wrapped in the fridge. Guess what was on the table for her breakfast in the morning! If she didn't eat that, it went into a Tupperware for her to take to school for lunch!

So, my sister apparently started biatching to the teachers at school that my parents "weren't feeding her." The teachers reported it and a DCFS investigator eventually arrived at the front door of the house. The investigator got to meet with my parents, ask some questions, and make a quick inspection of the house. The investigator found there was a safe house, ample food provided, and nothing going on other than my sister being a total biatch about not wanting to eat dinners that my mother fixed for everyone.

So, there are my parents at the kitchen table. My dad worked overnights at a tire factory, and was woken up and grumpy with this surprise DCFS inspection. The investigator was sitting there at the table trying to be polite and telling my parents that maybe they could fix some separate things that my sister would eat, and my mom asked: "Wait a minute, are you telling me I need to make TWO dinners when I cook?" The investigator mumbled something about if that's what it takes to get my sister to eat the food provided, yada yada.

My dad cuts in immediately to tell the investigator: "Let me tell you one thing - a six-year-old DOESN'T RUN A MOTHERFARKING THING IN THIS FARKING HOUSEHOLD, YOU GOT THAT?!"

Fun times.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A spokesperson for Smeg

Was it him?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
