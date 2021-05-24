 Skip to content
(ABC7 New York)   Candy shop cashes in on the Brood X Cicada invasion with chocolate covered cicadas   (abc7ny.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Might want to be careful.

Cicada Serenade
Youtube wJCSGiHelLI


Bugs, not drugs, man.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They haven't emerged where I am.  Kinda disappointed.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I've never eaten bugs. I'm honestly curious how they taste.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I heard that they taste like eating shrimp past their sale date, with the shell still on. I don't think chocolate is gonna help that.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Bugs, not drugs, man.


man, I'm still somewhat disappointed haven't heard about any vendors here in Phila. plus I've yet to even hear any cicadas outside.

then again...

'''
Some of the adult cicadas won't be lucky enough to contribute to the slowly repeating cycle. A fungus called Massospora can infect them, causing a change in behavior - and ultimately, early death.
The fungus contains some of the same amphetamines found in psychedelic mushrooms, and it makes cicadas go nuts in their mating ritual, with males acting like hermaphrodites. It also eats out their abdomens, and eventually their butts fall off.
Quick note: don't eat the infected bugs looking for a high. "There's always a risk in eating cicadas pump-filled with amphetamines," experts told the Guardian. Solid advice.
'''
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Dew picked, lightly killed then rinsed in the freshest spring water before being lovingly dipped in chocolate.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I've never eaten bugs. I'm honestly curious how they taste.


Depends. Crickets taste like almonds. Meal worms are kinda weird & original, but still reasonably tasty. Worms & snails just taste like boogers with dirt. Never tried ants, but I heard that they don't really taste like anything but have a slight citrusy kick.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Might want to be careful.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/wJCSGiHe​lLI]

Bugs, not drugs, man.



sex_and_bugs_for_ian?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I've never eaten bugs. I'm honestly curious how they taste.



Deep fried, salted grasshoppers aren't too bad.  Kind of like French Fries cut from moldy potatoes.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I've never eaten bugs. I'm honestly curious how they taste.


Nature wouldn't go so far to hide them from predators if they weren't good eating.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I know there's an 'H' missing.  I'm too lazy to fix it but energetic enough to take the time to note that, in fact, there is a missing 'H'.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I've never eaten bugs. I'm honestly curious how they taste.


I assure you that you have, just not on purpose.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Herr Morgenstern: I've never eaten bugs. I'm honestly curious how they taste.

Depends. Crickets taste like almonds. Meal worms are kinda weird & original, but still reasonably tasty. Worms & snails just taste like boogers with dirt. Never tried ants, but I heard that they don't really taste like anything but have a slight citrusy kick.


Black ants taste citrusy.  Do not eat red ants.  If you eat crickets, eat them head-first or they'll get stuck.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Herr Morgenstern: I've never eaten bugs. I'm honestly curious how they taste.

I assure you that you have, just not on purpose.


lol, literally every single helmetless motorcycle operator on the planet.

also, what is the USDA/FDA limit on cricket legs per jar of peanut butter?
 
wxboy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

tintar: C18H27NO3: Herr Morgenstern: I've never eaten bugs. I'm honestly curious how they taste.

I assure you that you have, just not on purpose.

lol, literally every single helmetless motorcycle operator on the planet.

also, what is the USDA/FDA limit on cricket legs per jar of peanut butter?


Hell, just riding a bicycle near a body of water in summer.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
