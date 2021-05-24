 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   Big Foot actually exists, he's just hanging out down in Australia as a Yowie   (news.com.au) divider line
    More: Weird, Springbrook National Park, Gold Coast, Queensland, Gold Coast hinterland, Dean Harrison, Mr Harrison, Purlingbrook Falls, Scenic Rim, elusive creature  
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ozzie Bigfoot: 10x moar lethal than 'murican Bigfoot, and twice as unintelligible.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You have to appreciate how the 'researcher' analyzes the heat signature imaging. Apparently the shoulders and elbows and hands are all the same glowing dot.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hes up there in 'ermont it is.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If there's more than one , shouldn't it be called Big Feet ??
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The spiders and dingoes will get him first.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why can't people just enjoy the outdoors for the sake of being out doors. You don't always need a gimmick.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mikalmd: If there's more than one , shouldn't it be called Big Feet ??


Bigs Foot.
 
IvanTheSilent
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Big Pharma, Big Brother and Big Foot go to a bar.  There's a joke here but I'm too lazy to finish it.  Back to my Big Mac.
 
You are Borg
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: [Fark user image image 702x336]


Beat me by 7 minutes!!
Sassman is my spirit animal
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I bumped into a yowie last night in the dark.

Woke up the family, stepped on the car's tail, and this morning my little toe looks like a big black wild Liguria.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I've heard there is a big market for Yowie porn in Japan.
 
p51d007
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What big foot really looks like ;)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scalpod
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
scalpod
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
