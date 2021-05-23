 Skip to content
(NPR)   This is a hilariously bad photoshop. I can tell by the pixels   (npr.org) divider line
    Bartram Trail High School, dress code  
FirstDennis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Here we go with the dress code stuff again.

Uniforms are the answer.
 
ghettodwarf
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Under his eye
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edwin5275
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I am no photoshop expert (or novice), but that flannel one is hilariously terrible.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He feels your pain, ladies

cdn.ebaumsworld.comView Full Size
 
wademh
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: Here we go with the dress code stuff again.

Uniforms are the answer.


Are you insinuating this is about race?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"based on the sexualization of young women"

Uhm, news flash. It's not society that causes the sexualization of young women.

My first girlfriend, nice tits, :D, talked more about the bodies of the other girls than my male friends. Which says quite a lot.

Puperty causes sexualization.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Mommy, daddy.  I know what you can get me for graduation!
 
quo vadimus [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: Here we go with the dress code stuff again.

Uniforms are the answer.


Ah yes.

"Hello minor child. You are required to wear this uniform, which extinguishes any personal expression and introduces a financial burden to your family, because I am unable to stop sexualizing you, a minor child, otherwise."
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I think this was a far worse photoshop from the same yearbook.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Hmm... goddamn patterned fabric. This is going to take forever.
//Wait a minute, I know what to do. Select.... Copy... Paste... Rotate 90° clockwise, position so perfectly no one will know. Done!
///Genius. I don't get paid enough.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: Here we go with the dress code stuff again.

Uniforms are the answer.


Or we could just let kids dress the way they want, and stop pretending that they're little angels.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: Here we go with the dress code stuff again.

Uniforms are the answer.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Angus approves.
 
jimjays
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: Here we go with the dress code stuff again.

Uniforms are the answer.


Is there a girls' swim team at the school? Because the yearbook was okay showing the boys team in their Speedos. Maybe the girls could pose for their regular pics in their school suits.

(I was amused at my HS that they didn't allow gang colors yet encouraged jocks and cheerleaders to wear their uniforms on game days, which were gang colors. This was also about the time they started enforcing too-much-skin dress codes for the girls, while having mid-day assemblies where the cheerleaders would do high kicks and show their panties to anyone that wanted to go and see.)
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: Here we go with the dress code stuff again.

Uniforms are the answer.


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com

I'll have a seat over there.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FirstDennis: Here we go with the dress code stuff again.

Uniforms are the answer.


Difficulty: Kickbacks to the school, more stringent with the girls than the boys.

/yeah, there's am underaged sex scandal brewing there
 
