(CNN)   Congratulations, Rhode Island. You joined with seven other US states that have 70% of adults who have had at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine. You're still puny though   (cnn.com) divider line
9 Comments     (+0 »)
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
How many icebergs is that?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Pinnacle Point: How many icebergs is that?


I can convert to Libraries of Congress.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Pinnacle Point: How many icebergs is that?


0.7 Rhode Islands
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's the girth that counts.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

revrendjim: Pinnacle Point: How many icebergs is that?

0.7 Rhode Islands


Not counting Providence Plantations, of course.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Got my second a few days ago. I'll take the credit for this.

I got the first available state appointment for my group; there were dozens of people there when I went for round two.

/vaxxed at the Dunk. Ultra-RI achievement unlocked.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Megathuma: Got my second a few days ago. I'll take the credit for this.

I got the first available state appointment for my group; there were dozens of people there when I went for round two.

/vaxxed at the Dunk. Ultra-RI achievement unlocked.


Thanks for doing your part with the rest of the sane people! Just wait for the second month after, you can access bookface with your mind. Turns out the chip implants in the brain and uses your sympathetic nervous system as an antenna... S'cool.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
cont.

The latest stats I could find was from Apr 21, 2021 - More than 57 percent of New Mexico's adult population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Unfortunately we have probably reached peak willingness. Sure, some folks will get it and lie about it publicly but they won't be a vast number.

There will probably be a certain percentage that will get it after being convinced down the line to, but no idea how many it will end up being. There are plenty of 'Independent thinkers' here, later day 'Mountain men' that "Prep"... yeah those guys. You wont be vaccinating him and his ilk, Bear grease and pine needles will get him through. We seem to attract the strangest of the strange here, I'll blame the Aliens and UFO's.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OK So Amuse Me: cont.

The latest stats I could find was from Apr 21, 2021 - More than 57 percent of New Mexico's adult population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Unfortunately we have probably reached peak willingness. Sure, some folks will get it and lie about it publicly but they won't be a vast number.

There will probably be a certain percentage that will get it after being convinced down the line to, but no idea how many it will end up being. There are plenty of 'Independent thinkers' here, later day 'Mountain men' that "Prep"... yeah those guys. You wont be vaccinating him and his ilk, Bear grease and pine needles will get him through. We seem to attract the strangest of the strange here, I'll blame the Aliens and UFO's.


To be fair, if pine needles are going to be involved you're gonna need that grease.
 
