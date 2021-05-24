 Skip to content
 
(Austin News KXAN)   We've all had those nights. You know, the nights where you fall asleep in the back of a pickup only to still be back there when it's stolen   (kxan.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Police, Austin police, Sunday morning, Constable, Interstate 35, Luis Balderas Garcia, Austin Police Department, bed of a truck  
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Could the suspects be charged with kidnapping if caught?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I haven't lived that night.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Why does the guys pic look like a mugshot?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What's with the mugshot of the "victim?" Was he given a DUI for sleeping it off in the back of a truck?
 
jimjays
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's hysterical! He's lucky he didn't wake up in the alley of a chop shop hundreds of miles away.
 
jtown
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: Why does the guys pic look like a mugshot?


Ima go ahead and assume that the kind of person who passes out in the bed of a truck in the parking lot of a club is the kind of person who has mug shots on file.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

beezeltown: What's with the mugshot of the "victim?" Was he given a DUI for sleeping it off in the back of a truck?


The story was updated so I figure that his picture was put up because he was missing.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Antrax stickers, dude is lucky to be alive. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wik​i/Los_Án​trax
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Watch the film Murderball to see the results of passing out in the bed of somebody's pickup truck.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The age is really starting to show on Tom Waits
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Pretty sure i've never had a night like that.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
LOL this actually happened to a friend of mine 20 years ago.
 
Death Rocket [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Had a girlfriend disappear from a concert in Philly at the electric factory.  She had to go to the bathroom, but also had a drinking problem, so I told her I'd wait where I was for her, which was near the back leaning on a post.  Stood there through the entire shinedown set. Never showed back up.
Now the show is over, she's missing, the bar reverted back into regular bar, I search the place and she's no where to be found.
If you've ever been to an electric factory event, the parking is in random fenced lots run by aggressive attendants banging trash can lids trying to flag you in. Once they get you crammed in, the charge you too much and try to sell you nitrous filled balloons. I go the 3 or so blocks to the truck, at 1 a.m. and find two large angry looking guys leaning on it as I turn the corner into the lot.
I'm 6'1" but only 170lvs at this time and don't stand a chance. But, I am obviously the guy that owns the truck and they know this.

As soon as they see me, "hey! Is this your truck sucker?"

I'm worried thinking there is a "last truck in the lot" fee or something and I'm about to get shaken down.

I say yeah, it's mine.

Them they both push back from it, point into the bed, and say: "this your woman?"

I get close enough to look in the bed and sure enough, there's the girlfriend. She got drunk and wandered off. I'm surprised she managed to find the truck.

The guys were making sure she was safe, I gave them $20, thanked them and then ended up fighting wit her in the cab for an hour or so before she passed out again.

Sort of wish the truck was stolen ith her in it instead.

I drove to wildwood and watched the sun rise then 5 hours home to Central pa.

Felt a little better about humanity with those two dudes watching over her.
 
