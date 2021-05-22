 Skip to content
 
(NYPost) Flying across the country to tell an ex from a one-month relationship that they're the love of your life doesn't work like the movies. Who would've thought?
18
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you love someone, tell the world via Twitter before you tell them.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And the story may yet have a happy ending.

Renner revealed to the Post early Saturday afternoon that she and Wolmarans met for breakfast and that they "are both being forgiving of each other ... we both think it's worth it to make an effort to be kind."

farking lol, the man must be in marketing. Those are not "getting back together" words. Those are carefully chosen "friendzone" words.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That uh... depends on the movie.  This was a pretty good outcome, considering some of the cinematic options on the darker side of the trope.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
On one hand, sure, it's a romantic idea to fly across the country to try to make it work with someone. Probably an idea cooked up from someone who's seen The Office too many times, but a nice enough idea.

On the other hand, flying across the country to salvage a short relationship (which doesn't even really sound like it was a relationship) is kind of a psycho move. Sometimes things run their course in a short timespan. I'm getting a little PTSD from reading the article because I once had an ex that I was on the outs with drive four hours to my house, start throwing cough drops at my window to wake me up in the middle of the night. She slept in her car because I didn't know she was coming down and I slept through the cough drops being thrown. The next morning, I checked my phone, 50+ missed calls and a dozen voicemails, all from her.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Crazy lady crazy eyes.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: On one hand, sure, it's a romantic idea to fly across the country to try to make it work with someone. Probably an idea cooked up from someone who's seen The Office too many times, but a nice enough idea.

On the other hand, flying across the country to salvage a short relationship (which doesn't even really sound like it was a relationship) is kind of a psycho move. Sometimes things run their course in a short timespan. I'm getting a little PTSD from reading the article because I once had an ex that I was on the outs with drive four hours to my house, start throwing cough drops at my window to wake me up in the middle of the night. She slept in her car because I didn't know she was coming down and I slept through the cough drops being thrown. The next morning, I checked my phone, 50+ missed calls and a dozen voicemails, all from her.


Accidentally hit comment before finishing.

If the guy was even on the fence about possibly dating her, I would see it as a red flag.

I bet he put it in her butt at least once on their trip though.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar: If you love someone, tell the world via Twitter before you tell them.


But then you can't try to guilt them into half-assing an attempt to get back together through nebulous social media pressure!

/what could possibly go wrong?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Flying across country to salvage a relationship that lasted a month seems pretty damn desperate, and sad.

On the bright side, the entire world did just simultaneously have a near-death experience, so maybe people will be more open to seeking love, and she won't have to worry about air fare the next time she falls for somebody.

/Good luck, weirdo
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar: If you love someone, tell the world via Twitter before you tell them.


That may be the most attention whoreish thing I've ever read, heard of or seen.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Flying across country to salvage a relationship that lasted a month seems pretty damn desperate, and sad.

On the bright side, the entire world did just simultaneously have a near-death experience, so maybe people will be more open to seeking love, and she won't have to worry about air fare the next time she falls for somebody.

/Good luck, weirdo


Small nitpick... one month is NOT a farking relationship.  It's a couple of dates, maybe banging a half dozen times...  at least with any normal people.

Even if you are falling head over heels, your life, your job, your prior commitments still exist.

Uness you are both complete wackjobs who drop everything the instant you meet each other.  In which case... err, good lick to you both?  I'll be far, far, far away from the both of you.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I think this gif nicely sums up how we feel about this story:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mudesi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I mean, she could've just texted the guy and saved herself a plane ticket.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Attention whore obviously.

As far as online relationships. I got to know a lady through a website in the early days of the internet. After about a year of spending about 3 hrs a day on the phone etc I flew out to Bakersfield Cali from Bama. We had a great couple weeks together. I thought she was really nice. And a real looker. But after the visit she kind of went off the rails. She started calling about 10 times a day. If I happened to be out working on the farm Id come back to a bunch of messages that over the day went from sweet to accusatory. She then showed up at my house one day. Wanted to sell her house and move to mine. She was otherwise sweet but I had ended a 16yr marriage right before meeting her and the pressure was just too much she put on me. Now...back then my family and everyone I knew had already predicted I was going to meet a serial killer etc. It was almost unheard of to meet someone online etc etc back then.

I swore off internet romance for 4 years. Then after my 21 yr old son died in a motorcycle accident I was on a dating site. POF. I recognized a lady from my sons funeral that had come up to the family was very kind and sweet. I sent her a message thanking her for the kind words. She told me stories from her and my sons time going to high school together and sent me pics she had with him in them. Now its 11 years later and its been the happiest 11 years of my life. We have never even had a strong disagreement much less argue or fight. Shes been a better mother and grandmother to my children and grandchildren than my kids own mother.
 
phooeypapa
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Social media and cell phones are a curse that was put upon society.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
See, if any regular guy out there did the exact same thing, there would probably be at least a restraining order in the mix, and 100% certainty of the word 'stalker' being used in reference to him in all the related press stories.

Announcing those intentions online can be presented in court as evidence of premeditated harassment.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 minute ago  
nope
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarrySouth
‘’ less than a minute ago  
GrogSmash:

..and good lick to you....
 
