 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Well, that explains the Big Book of British Smiles   (theguardian.com) divider line
9
    More: Strange, Dentistry, Healthwatch England, Imelda Redmond, Oral and maxillofacial surgery, Dental surgeries, Report, Dental surgery, Healthwatch England's latest report  
•       •       •

281 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 May 2021 at 1:20 AM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Big Book of British Smiles
Youtube PrpUSKE9p_M
 
MythDragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Single payer now!  I want to get in on this.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Subtitle: Tooth or Consequences
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, there are millions of Americans that wish they could see a dentist in a few years, but can't afford to.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You know,
There has to be a sensible middle ground between month-long queues for appointments and getting charged $5-10k per implant. 

We'll probably get the CRISPR treatments for simply re-growing or repairing the teeth before that changes on either side of the atlantic...
 
dickieignorant
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And that's the tooth!
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: You know,
There has to be a sensible middle ground between month-long queues for appointments and getting charged $5-10k per implant. 

We'll probably get the CRISPR treatments for simply re-growing or repairing the teeth before that changes on either side of the atlantic...


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
YOU CAN'T HANDLE THE TOOTH!
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.