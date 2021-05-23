 Skip to content
 
(NBC San Diego)   A couple of guys in a car prove that the "magic bullet theory" is true   (nbcsandiego.com) divider line
19
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I was ready to get grossed out, I was expecting something like those mini-blender things.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That sounds like imperial beach
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

johnny_vegas: That sounds like imperial beach


Or Darwin bleach.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Calling Winston Wolfe"

I shot Marvin in the face (Pulp Fiction)
Youtube R0b-jBMBFjI
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again I am forced to state that there are no accidental shootings.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't we recently have an article of toddler, dad, and mom all injured by one bullet?

/insert old assassin's joke offering the husband a two-for-one special
 
neeNHA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most Americans aren't smart enough to handle firearms responsibly.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
api.time.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After it nearly hit an ambulance

Well THAT'S convenient.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't heed his advice until I was a bit older, had to realize it on my own when I saw friends hurting or killing themselves and their cars with recklessness, but Father repeatedly warned me "a car is not a toy. It's a tool and it can kill you or someone else if not used responsibly." We'd all be a lot better off if more people took that approach with guns.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
How ya gonna roll a nat 1 so hard you hit yourself and a party member..?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image 296x170]


Reality:
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
balko [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image image 296x170]


If you watch the tape, Gov Connelly had turned around to speak to Kennedy, but you already knew that.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

neeNHA: Most Americans aren't smart enough to handle firearms responsibly.


considering the average is 123 firearms per person we're doing better than expected
 
1funguy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image image 296x170]


Sounds like bullshiat to me...
 
dryknife
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Lyndon Johnson nearby with his fingers in ears.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ less than a minute ago  

neeNHA: Most Americans aren't smart enough to handle firearms responsibly.


I've run that by many gun owners before.  And most gun owners agree with that.  Problem is, they all think it's someone else who is too irresponsible.  And sometimes they get all racist about it.
 
