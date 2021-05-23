 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   The rate of births is declining across the globe as avocado consumption reaches an all-time high   (therealpreneur.com) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Maybe stop eating all the testicles?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The Social Security pyramid scheme will collapse for Gen X and all those younger.
 
SquareBear73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I mean, I wasn't expecting any Social Security anyway, because of the Boomers, so this won't be a huge surprise to me.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good.

A species too stupid, cruel, and violent to bother saving.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Generations with access to cheap birth control and too poor to have kids, are not having kids?
Mind blown!
 
Wobambo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I've convinced myself we're crossing a point this century where things will be so monumentally awful that I don't want kids. May as well party for the next 20 years because after that things start looking dicey.
 
AK_Mabuhay [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's because babies look so much like avocados.
 
GallantPelham
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Kids were always a plan for your own senility and incontinence in your old age. Now we realize hospice and illegal immigrants can handle that for us so we don't need to breed inconsiderate brats.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i ate a avocado and my testicles shriveled up and fell off. no kids for me.
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Pay women to have babies.

DUH!
 
NoGodsButtMan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Pay women to have babies.

DUH!


We did that. It was killed because urban types saw benefits.
 
JaqenHGhar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Imagine entire regions where everyone is 70 or older.

/Sounds awesome
//A life without teenagers
///Get off my lawn
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Something something lack of mental health care
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I have a kid but only because I took on the dad duties after the biological one turned out to be a complete PoS.

I accept that it's kind of a mean opinion, but if you choose to have kids these days, you're an asshole.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Pay women to have babies.

DUH!


Hell no. We don't want to encourage them. Lower birth rates are a good thing.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Maybe stop eating all the testicles?


..........that's not a weird thing to say.

Perhaps I just don't want to have children? Why should I?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: The Social Security pyramid scheme will collapse for Gen X and all those younger.


Not if we tax the rich at a proportional rate, and make all payments equal.

There are two problems with social security.  The amount you pay in caps, and you eventually don't have to pay any more than that, and the more you pay into social security, the more you are allowed to take out, even though if you pay the maximum amount in, it is very unlikely you actually need it.

I would get rid of the max caps for payment so the rich have to pay their percentage on all of their money, and I would make payments based on need, rather than entitlement.  So someone with no savings or means other than social security gets a little more, someone with moderate means, gets a small check, and someone with a good amount of means to take care of themselves gets none.  This would largely fix the system.
 
RedWineBuzz
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
'Bout time we finally saw some good news.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I cannot imagine what would cause a decline in population worldwide.

Maybe a global pandemic or something but that's just crazy
 
casual disregard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

casual disregard: arrogantbastich: Maybe stop eating all the testicles?

..........that's not a weird thing to say.

Perhaps I just don't want to have children? Why should I?


I should clarify that what I mean is I don't want to make children. Some angry god decided I can't have children. Joke's on him, eh?
 
alice_600
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Good.

A species too stupid, cruel, and violent to bother saving.


Don't you have school tomarrow?
 
Vhale [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Wobambo: I've convinced myself we're crossing a point this century where things will be so monumentally awful that I don't want kids. May as well party for the next 20 years because after that things start looking dicey.


Yep. If you really believe climate change is a thing, its looking pretty bad. Why leave some poor kid with that?
 
alice_600
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

casual disregard: arrogantbastich: Maybe stop eating all the testicles?

..........that's not a weird thing to say.

Perhaps I just don't want to have children? Why should I?


Free Halloween candy and someone you can teach them to annoy other people. Free house keeping and gardening.
 
