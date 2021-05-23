 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   In the buttocks   (local10.com) divider line
28
    More: Florida, Cocaine, Florida Keys, English-language films, Sheriff, Monroe County Sheriff's sergeant, Monroe County, Florida, Constable, Bryce Dennis Oliphant  
•       •       •

579 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 May 2021 at 12:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I hear a lot of stories about people hiding things in their ass, I can't fathom it. A doctor put his finger up my ass once and it was traumatic. I mean he said he said he was a doctor.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Mugato: I hear a lot of stories about people hiding things in their ass, I can't fathom it. A doctor put his finger up my ass once and it was traumatic. I mean he said he said he was a doctor.


Yeah  but the fact it was spray painted on the side of a van should have been the tip off.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: Mugato: I hear a lot of stories about people hiding things in their ass, I can't fathom it. A doctor put his finger up my ass once and it was traumatic. I mean he said he said he was a doctor.

Yeah  but the fact it was spray painted on the side of a van should have been the tip off.


Well it said "MD" and "Free Candy". And I like candy.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
bob
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Approves
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
COPS syringes hidden up the butt
Youtube N54jl7x19ac
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It is almost as good as this dandy from the 2000s when it comes to stupid things Florida Man does.

Robber tries to rob convenience store with a palm frond
Youtube LbzHN20iWHs
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rectum? Damn near killed 'em.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sung to the tune of:

Eddie Murphy - Boogie In Your Butt
Youtube 07P538K83iU
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size

"I'd like to see that"
 
MythDragon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mugato: I hear a lot of stories about people hiding things in their ass, I can't fathom it. A doctor put his finger up my ass once and it was traumatic. I mean he said he said he was a doctor.


Family Guy - Prostate Exam
Youtube beqdxDlNnVs
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh so now a guy can't have a syringe up his ass?

I thought this was America!
 
Loucifer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Shot in the butt and you're to blame. You give drugs a bad name.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I love that the alien abductee from Waiting For Guffman who complains about his tingling buttocks s the same guy who played Enabrin Tain on DS9.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
FTFA:  "...A man who hid a syringe in the crack of his buttocks was arrested Saturday in Islamorada. Monroe County Sheriff Office also found nine other syringes in the suspect's possession, along with methamphetamine, crack cocaine, marijuana, and heroin...."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Aren't the buttocks just the glutes? As in muscle? Seems like a real pain to make something fit in the buttocks when there is an anus just sitting there...
 
bughunter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A man who hid a syringe in the crack of his buttocks was arrested Saturday in Islamorada. Monroe County Sheriff Office also found nine other syringes in the suspect's possession, along with methamphetamine, crack cocaine, marijuana, and heroin.

So where was he hiding the meth, weed, and smack?
 
bughunter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Rashaan Melvin looking for some crack:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powhound
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
After rtfa I want to know if he kept the syringe in his ass normally or if he stuffed it up there while the cop dude was staring him down.

If it's a normal scenario that's some serious street cred. Ass crack man.
 
Naido
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mugato: I hear a lot of stories about people hiding things in their ass, I can't fathom it. A doctor put his finger up my ass once and it was traumatic. I mean he said he said he was a doctor.


The really disorienting part being that he appeared to have his hands on your shoulders.
 
bughunter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It was also discovered he had a warrant for smuggling contraband into a detention facility.

So apparently he's failed at this before...
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Have we mentioned the what what in the butt guy? Because if we have not mentioned the what what in the butt guy, we should mention the what what in the butt guy.

There is no reason for this. No good reason at least. I keep thinking of Samwise Gamgee and have no idea why. This is not a troll. Is it samwell or something?

Anyway I can't see pictures here and I might have had a cocktail or two. Not that kind, thank you very much.
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.